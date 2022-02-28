ALERT: ResMed, Propeller Health Call for Health Equity at ViVe Conference

Unique art display, executives show how digital health can help everyone get the right care at the right time

When: March 6-9, 2022 (Sunday-Wednesday)



Where: Miami Beach Convention Center | Miami, Fla.



What's happening: ResMed and Propeller Health are at the inaugural ViVe conference, presenting how remote and self-monitoring solutions significantly increase patients' adherence to chronic disease treatments and health outcomes and health equity across all populations.

Two 8-by-12-foot murals showing treatment journeys, challenges, and triumphs of people with sleep apnea, COPD, or asthma.

LOCATION: ViVe Art Café (Booth 102), flanked by video interviews with real people with these conditions whose stories inspired the murals.

Executive speakers:

DR. CARLOS M. NUNEZ, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, ResMed

--Panelist, "Techquity's Ground Zero": How and why to get health equity for all

--Monday, March 7, 2:00-2:50 p.m. ET

--Recently a panelist on MedTech Color's panel on health equity

SUSA V-MONACELLI, General Manager, Propeller Health

--Ask about: What digital health can mean to millions of inhaler users

LARISSA D'ANDREA, VP, Government Affairs, ResMed

--Ask about: How reimbursement policy helped drive digital adoption in America and other countries - and what patients need most today

Product demo:

Booth #927

Propeller Health's FDA-cleared digital platform for asthma and COPD inhalers now features an out-of-the-box solution for clinics to incorporate new CMS remote monitoring reimbursement codes and expanded integrations with leading electronic health record systems, meaning it's easier than ever for people to benefit from these solutions.

