  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ResMed, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMD   US7611521078

RESMED, INC.

(RMD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/28 04:00:01 pm EDT
213.51 USD   -0.56%
ResMed : 3Q22 Earnings Presentation

04/28/2022 | 04:43pm EDT
Q3 FY2022 Earnings

April 28, 2022

Presentation of financial information & forward-looking statements

Historical financial and operating data in this presentation reflect the consolidated results of ResMed Inc., its subsidiaries, and its legal entities, for the periods indicated.

This presentation includes financial information prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP, as well as other financial measures referred to as non-GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation, which include non-GAAP Income from Operations, non-GAAP Net Income, and non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share, should be considered in addition to, but not as substitutes for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP. For reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the earnings release associated with the relevant reporting period, which can be found on the investor relations section of our corporate website (investor.resmed.com).

In addition to historical information, this presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements are based on ResMed's current expectations of future revenue or earnings, new product development, new product launches, new markets for its products, integration of acquisitions, leveraging of strategic investments, litigation, and tax outlook. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expects", "intends", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue", or variations of these terms, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

ResMed's expectations, beliefs, and forecasts are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis, but actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements. ResMed assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking information in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For further discussion of the various factors that could impact actual events or results, please review the "Risk Factors" identified in ResMed's quarterly and annual reports filed with the SEC. All forward-looking statements included in this presentation should be considered in the context of these risks. Investors and prospective investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on our forward-looking statements.

Our mission is to change 250 million lives in 2025

We're proud to offer digital and connected health solutions that help those with sleep apnea, COPD, and other respiratory diseases live happier, healthier lives in the comfort of home or care setting of their choice

During the last 12 months, we changed over 137 million lives with our digital health products and cloud-based software solutions

ResMed | The global leader in connected and digital health

Key Statistics1

San Diego, CA

1989

$3.5B

1995, RMD

~$35B 140+ ~8,000

Devices

U.S., Canada, and Latin America

Masks & Other

Europe, Asia, and Other

OOH SaaS

OOH SaaS (U.S.)

Sleep Apnea

Respiratory Care

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Our businesses

Delivering a market-leading patient experience through innovative solutions that lower overall costs for treating sleep apnea patients and improve clinical outcomes by leveraging global digital health solutionsImproving the lives of patients with COPD, asthma, and other key chronic respiratory diseases on their healthcare journey - lowering costs, preventing hospitalization, and creating end-to-end care solutionsProviding a network out-of-hospital healthcare SaaS management solutions that help providers deliver more personalized care, measurable results, and improved health outcomes across large populations

1As of 03/31/2022

4

ResMed 2025: a patient-centric, digitally-enabled strategy

250 million lives improved

in out-of-hospital healthcare

in 2025!

PurposeEmpower people to live happier, healthier,

and higher quality lives in the comfort of

their home

Growth FocusGlobal health epidemics in sleep apnea,

COPD, other major chronic conditions, and SaaS solutions that improve care in out-of-hospital settings

Growth AdvantageTransform care through innovative solutions and tech-driven integrated care to drive superior outcomes, experiences, and efficiency

Growth FoundationsHigh-performing, diverse, and entrepreneurial people

Industry-leading innovation and business excellenceDigital health technology and scientific leadership

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ResMed Inc. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 20:42:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
