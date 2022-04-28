ResMed : 3Q22 Earnings Presentation

Q3 FY2022 Earnings

April 28, 2022

Our mission is to change 250 million lives in 2025 We're proud to offer digital and connected health solutions that help those with sleep apnea, COPD, and other respiratory diseases live happier, healthier lives in the comfort of home or care setting of their choice

During the last 12 months, we changed over 137 million lives with our digital health products and cloud-based software solutions

ResMed | The global leader in connected and digital health

Key Statistics

San Diego, CA

1989

$3.5B

1995, RMD

~$35B 140+ ~8,000

Devices: U.S., Canada, and Latin America; Europe, Asia, and Other
Masks & Other
OOH SaaS
OOH SaaS (U.S.)

Sleep Apnea Respiratory Care Software as a Service (SaaS) Our businesses Delivering a market-leading patient experience through innovative solutions that lower overall costs for treating sleep apnea patients and improve clinical outcomes by leveraging global digital health solutionsImproving the lives of patients with COPD, asthma, and other key chronic respiratory diseases on their healthcare journey - lowering costs, preventing hospitalization, and creating end-to-end care solutionsProviding a network out-of-hospital healthcare SaaS management solutions that help providers deliver more personalized care, measurable results, and improved health outcomes across large populations

ResMed 2025: a patient-centric, digitally-enabled strategy

250 million lives improved

in out-of-hospital healthcare

in 2025!

PurposeEmpower people to live happier, healthier,

and higher quality lives in the comfort of

their home

Growth FocusGlobal health epidemics in sleep apnea,

COPD, other major chronic conditions, and SaaS solutions that improve care in out-of-hospital settings

Growth AdvantageTransform care through innovative solutions and tech-driven integrated care to drive superior outcomes, experiences, and efficiency

Growth FoundationsHigh-performing, diverse, and entrepreneurial people

Industry-leading innovation and business excellenceDigital health technology and scientific leadership