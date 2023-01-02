Advanced search
    RMD   US7611521078

RESMED, INC.

(RMD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-30 pm EST
208.13 USD   -0.59%
04:05pResMed Announces Participation in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
AQ
2022Insider Sell: Resmed
MT
2022Insider Sell: Resmed
MT
ResMed Announces Participation in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/02/2023 | 04:06pm EST
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced Mick Farrell, chief executive officer, will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 9, 2023, beginning at approximately 1:30 p.m. (Pacific Standard Time) at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco, CA.

More information about this event, including access to the live, audio-only webcast, may be accessed by visiting https://investor.resmed.com. The audio-only webcast replay will be available approximately 24 hours after the live webcast ends and will be accessible for the following thirty (30) days.

About ResMed
At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.


For investors   For media
Amy Wakeham Jayme Rubenstein
+1 858.836.5000 +1 858.836.6798
investorrelations@resmed.com  news@resmed.com

                                       
                                              
                                            
                               

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 994 M - -
Net income 2023 891 M - -
Net Debt 2023 809 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 33,6x
Yield 2023 0,87%
Capitalization 30 573 M 30 573 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,86x
EV / Sales 2024 7,10x
Nbr of Employees 8 160
Free-Float 76,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 208,13 $
Average target price 251,67 $
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Farrell Director-Business Development
Robert Andrew Douglas Vice President-Corporate Marketing
Brett A. Sandercock Chief Financial Officer
Peter C. Farrell Non-Executive Chairman
Carlos M. Nunez Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RESMED, INC.0.00%30 573
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC0.00%216 998
DANAHER CORPORATION0.00%193 216
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.0.00%93 771
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION0.00%66 273
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG0.00%55 904