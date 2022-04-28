ResMed : Corporate & Investor Presentation

Corporate & Investor Presentation

Updated: April 28, 2022

Presentation of financial information & forward-looking statements

Historical financial and operating data in this presentation reflect the consolidated results of ResMed Inc., its subsidiaries, and its legal entities, for the periods indicated.

This presentation includes financial information prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP, as well as other financial measures referred to as non-GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation, which include non-GAAP Income from Operations, non-GAAP Net Income, and non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share, should be considered in addition to, but not as substitutes for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP. For reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the earnings release associated with the relevant reporting period, which can be found on the investor relations section of our corporate website (investor.resmed.com).

In addition to historical information, this presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements are based on ResMed's current expectations of future revenue or earnings, new product development, new product launches, new markets for its products, integration of acquisitions, leveraging of strategic investments, litigation, tax outlook, and the length and severity of the recent coronavirus outbreak, including its impacts across our business and operations. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expects", "intends", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue", or variations of these terms, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

ResMed's expectations, beliefs, and forecasts are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis, but actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements. ResMed assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking information in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For further discussion of the various factors that could impact actual events or results, please review the "Risk Factors" identified in ResMed's quarterly and annual reports filed with the SEC. All forward-looking statements included in this presentation should be considered in the context of these risks. Investors and prospective investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on our forward-looking statements.

Company Overview & Strategy

Who we are / what we do

• Listed on NYSE & ASX, ~$35B market cap

• World-leading digital health company with over 17 million 100% cloud-connectable devices - 19+ million patients in AirView monitoring ecosystem - 115+ million patient accounts in out-of-hospital care network

• Innovative designer and manufacturer of award-winning devices and cloud-based software solutions - Diagnose, treat, and manage sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and other respiratory conditions

• Products and solutions designed to improve patient quality of life, reduce impact of chronic disease, and lower healthcare costs

• Cloud-based software solutions and devices designed to provide connected care, improving patient outcomes and efficiencies for healthcare providers - Tools that allow fewer people to manage more patients - Empower patients to track own health outcomes

Why invest? - driving long-term shareholder value

Growth & Innovation

Market Dynamics

Financial Results

• Global leader in digital health for sleep and respiratory care

• Long-term growth opportunities

• 8,900+ patents and designs

• ~7-8% of revenue invested in R&D

• Underpenetrated markets in sleep and COPD

• Healthcare costs continue to increase

• Focus on improving patient outcomes

• Value-based technology solutions

• Historical revenue and profit growth

• Recurring revenue

• Operating excellence program

• Strong track record of disciplined capital deployment

Total Shareholder Return (NYSE shares as of 03/31/2022): 1-yr 26% ▪ 3-yr 139% ▪ 5-yr 255%

