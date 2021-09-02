ResMed : PAP-linked Survival Rate, New COPD Prevalence, Benefits of Telemonitoring Ventilation Patients among 14 ResMed-supported Abstracts at ERS 2021

What's happening
ResMed, a global leader in sleep and respiratory care research and digitally
connected solutions, is presenting 14 abstracts at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress 2021. Three of note listed below:
When: September 6-8, 2021
Study #1: The health and cost benefits of telemonitoring patients on home mechanical ventilation
Time: Monday 6 September, 13:15-14:15 CET (8:15-9:15 a.m. in Brazil)
Presenter: Claudia Albertini, ResMed, Head of Clinical Marketing, LATAM
Find the abstract: 'Clinical and economic benefits of HMV telemonitoring in Brazil' (Session 249)
Contact: alessandra.parise@engajecomunicacao.com;
graziele.marronato@engajecomunicacao.com
Study #2: How many Europeans have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in 2020 - and may in 2050
Time: Tuesday 7 September, 09:30-11:00 CET
Presenter: Adam Benjafield, ResMed, vice president of Medical Affairs
Find the abstract: 'An estimate of the European prevalence of COPD in 2050' (Session 328)
Contact: Jayme Rubenstein, +1 858.836.6798, news@resmed.com
Study #3: (late-breaking abstract): Do people with sleep apnea live longer when adherent on PAP?
Time: Wednesday 8 September, 11:15-12:45 CET
Presenter: Jean-Louis Pepin, Grenoble Alpes University, Grenoble, France
Find the abstract: 'CPAP termination and all-cause mortality: a French nationwide database
analysis' (Session 494)
Contact: Jayme Rubenstein, +1 858.836.6798, news@resmed.com
For additional information about ResMed and its ERS abstracts, please email news@resmed.com.
Disclaimer
ResMed Inc. published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 15:21:05 UTC.