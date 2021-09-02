Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ResMed Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMD   US7611521078

RESMED INC.

(RMD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ResMed : PAP-linked Survival Rate, New COPD Prevalence, Benefits of Telemonitoring Ventilation Patients among 14 ResMed-supported Abstracts at ERS 2021

09/02/2021 | 11:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

What's happening

ResMed, a global leader in sleep and respiratory care research and digitally
connected solutions, is presenting 14 abstracts at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress 2021. Three of note listed below:

When: September 6-8, 2021

Study #1: The health and cost benefits of telemonitoring patients on home mechanical ventilation

  • Time: Monday 6 September, 13:15-14:15 CET (8:15-9:15 a.m. in Brazil)
  • Presenter: Claudia Albertini, ResMed, Head of Clinical Marketing, LATAM
  • Find the abstract: 'Clinical and economic benefits of HMV telemonitoring in Brazil' (Session 249)
  • Contact: alessandra.parise@engajecomunicacao.com;
    graziele.marronato@engajecomunicacao.com

Study #2: How many Europeans have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in 2020 - and may in 2050

  • Time: Tuesday 7 September, 09:30-11:00 CET
  • Presenter: Adam Benjafield, ResMed, vice president of Medical Affairs
  • Find the abstract: 'An estimate of the European prevalence of COPD in 2050' (Session 328)
  • Contact: Jayme Rubenstein, +1 858.836.6798, news@resmed.com

Study #3: (late-breaking abstract): Do people with sleep apnea live longer when adherent on PAP?

  • Time: Wednesday 8 September, 11:15-12:45 CET
  • Presenter: Jean-Louis Pepin, Grenoble Alpes University, Grenoble, France
  • Find the abstract: 'CPAP termination and all-cause mortality: a French nationwide database
    analysis' (Session 494)
  • Contact: Jayme Rubenstein, +1 858.836.6798, news@resmed.com

For additional information about ResMed and its ERS abstracts, please email news@resmed.com.

# # #

Disclaimer

ResMed Inc. published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 15:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RESMED INC.
11:22aRESMED : PAP-linked Survival Rate, New COPD Prevalence, Benefits of Telemonitori..
PU
09:00aRESMED : Announces Participation in the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Health..
AQ
08/27RESMED INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/25RESMED : Announces SaaS Leadership Change
AQ
08/25ResMed Announces management changes
CI
08/25SUPERMOON CAPITAL : Launches with World's First Fund Focused on Sleep
PR
08/18RESMED INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/17RESMED : 2021 Annual Report (PDF 1.55 MB)
PU
08/17RESMED : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
08/16RESMED : Launches AirSense 11 PAP Series, Advancing Digital Health in Sleep Apne..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RESMED INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 797 M - -
Net income 2022 865 M - -
Net cash 2022 53,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 48,9x
Yield 2022 0,64%
Capitalization 41 966 M 41 966 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,0x
EV / Sales 2023 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 7 970
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart RESMED INC.
Duration : Period :
ResMed Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESMED INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 288,07 $
Average target price 253,50 $
Spread / Average Target -12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Farrell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Andrew Douglas President & Chief Operating Officer
Brett A. Sandercock Chief Financial Officer
Peter C. Farrell Non-Executive Chairman
Carlos M. Nunez Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RESMED INC.35.52%41 966
DANAHER CORPORATION45.93%233 873
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC19.14%220 991
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.29.90%126 453
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG42.12%79 372
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION28.44%74 444