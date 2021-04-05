Log in
ResMed Inc.

RESMED INC.

(RMD)
  Report
 


ResMed : Expands AirView Remote Monitoring for Ventilation in India

04/05/2021 | 11:36pm EDT
Digital solution for respiratory monitoring in India: ResMed's AirView allows healthcare providers and doctors to remotely monitor patients, creating an environment to deliver care more effectively

NEW DELHI, 06 April 2021 - ResMed, a global leader in digital health and cloud connected medical devices, has expanded AirView for Ventilation, its cloud-based remote monitoring and management platform for respiratory care patients, in India.

Chronic respiratory ailments are the second leading cause of death in India as of 2017.1 Unhealthy air pollution levels in India further exacerbate this burden, as poor air quality is also associated with acute respiratory tract infections, asthma, COPD, and lung cancer. Respiratory care patients often require regular ventilation assistance at home to breathe; therefore, remote monitoring can be key to knowing that their therapy is working effectively, reducing the burden on the patient and caregiver in having to travel to an office visit. Innovations such as telehealth, telemedicine and telemonitoring can be transformative in assisting patients with mild to moderate COPD and other respiratory conditions.

ResMed's AirView platform allows healthcare professionals to monitor large numbers of patients remotely, safely, and efficiently, enabling them to quickly support those who need it, optimizing their device use and health outcomes. It currently helps monitor 15 million patients worldwide, including India, and primarily represent CPAP users.

AirView connects with ResMed's respiratory care devices such as Lumis through a built-in wireless module, and with Astral and Stellar ventilators through a ResMed Connectivity Module (RCM).

AirView enables:

  • a comprehensive view of patients' therapy data that enables authorised members of the care team to interpret and optimise patient therapy outcomes,
  • filtering patients into actionable groups based on a specific therapy issue they may be having that need immediate attention,
  • easier identification of patients that require assistance,
  • reduced lengthy or unnecessary or unscheduled visits,
  • remote troubleshooting to resolve patient therapy and device issues - greater flexibility in managing patients in compliance with regulatory guidelines.

'As social distancing norms continue, it is essential for clinicians and medical staff to remotely assess patients and intervene early where required,' said Carlos Montiel, Vice President, Latin America and South Asia, Asia and Latin. 'AirView allows healthcare providers to remotely monitor and assess patients and ultimately tailor treatments. It helps save time by identifying therapy issues early in the process and enabling relevant solutions, thereby optimizing therapy use.'

Currently, more than 15 million patients with cloud-connectable devices in ResMed's global network are allowing doctors to remotely monitor their patients for the diagnosis and treatment of their sleep and respiratory disorders.

AirView for Ventilation is already available in the U.S. and across Europe. Healthcare providers interested in activating AirView for their patients using a ResMed respiratory care device can contact their local ResMed representative.

About ResMed
At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.

1Source : https://www.business-standard.com/article/health/copd-what-we-know-about-the-disease-that-killed-a-million-indians-in-2017-119030400121_1.html#:~:text=Chronic%20Obstructive%20Pulmonary%20Disease%20(COPD,Burden%20of%20Disease%20study%2C%202018
Source: Khilnani GC, Tiwari P. Air pollution in India and related adverse respiratory health effects: past, present, and future directions. Curr Opin Pulm Med. 2018 Mar;24(2):108-116

Media Contact
  • Pallavi Kumari, +91 9205289833, Pallavi.kumari@resmed.com

Disclaimer

ResMed Inc. published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 03:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
