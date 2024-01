ResMed, Inc. specializes in designing, manufacturing and marketing respiratory disorders diagnosis, treatments and management (primarily sleep respiratory disorders). Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - medical devices (50.4%); - masks (37.9%); - software as a service (11.7%). At the end of June 2021, the group had 6 production sites located in the United States (2), Australia, China, Singapore and Malaysia. The United States accounts for 61.4% of net sales.

