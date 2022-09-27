Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Resolute Forest Products Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RFP   US76117W1099

RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC.

(RFP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:04 2022-09-27 pm EDT
20.12 USD   -0.27%
11:40aResolute Forest Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Resolute Forest Products Inc. - RFP
BU
09/21Resolute to Hold a Special Meeting of Stockholders on October 31, 2022
AQ
09/21Resolute Forest Products : Notice of Special Meeting of Stockholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RESOLUTE FOREST INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Resolute Forest Products Inc. - RFP

09/27/2022 | 11:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Resolute Forest Products Inc. ("Resolute") (NYSE: RFP) to Domtar Corporation. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Resolute will receive only $20.50 in cash plus a CVR (Contingent Value Right) for each share of Resolute that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-rfp/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC.
11:40aResolute Forest Investor Alert By Th : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
09/21Resolute to Hold a Special Meeting of Stockholders on October 31, 2022
AQ
09/21Resolute Forest Products : Notice of Special Meeting of Stockholders
PU
09/20Resolute Forest Products : Definitive Proxy Statement
PU
08/29RBC Capital Markets Outlines Decline In Lumber Prices, Other Developments In Paper, Pac..
MT
08/11Insider Sell: Resolute Forest Products
MT
08/05Resolute Forest Products : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/04Resolute Forest Products : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
08/04Resolute Forest Products Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six M..
CI
08/04Earnings Flash (RFP.TO) RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS Says Excluding special items, the comp..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 791 M - -
Net income 2022 593 M - -
Net cash 2022 249 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 549 M 1 549 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 6 900
Free-Float 62,8%
Chart RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC.
Duration : Period :
Resolute Forest Products Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 20,17 $
Average target price 22,80 $
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rémi G. Lalonde President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sylvain A. Girard Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Duncan K. Davies Non-Executive Chairman
Lori Kilgour Vice President-Operational Excellence
Alain Rhéaume Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC.32.09%1 549
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-3.97%16 531
SUZANO S.A.-29.36%10 361
STORA ENSO OYJ-19.39%10 041
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-12.91%8 698
SCG PACKAGING-22.74%6 059