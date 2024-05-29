(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of London-listed company director and manager changes announced on Tuesday and Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Resolute Mining Ltd - gold miner in Mali and Senegal - Hires Andrew Wray to be non-executive director and to succeed Martin Both as chair at the end of August. Wray was chief financial officer of African gold producer Acacia Mining, a former FTSE 250 index constituent, and most recently was chief executive officer of Ghana-focused Golden Star Resources Ltd. Wray also worked for 14 years at investment bank JP Morgan Cazenove.

----------

TomCo Energy PLC - oil development firm operating in US using technology to unlock unconventional hydrocarbon resources - CEO John Potter dies "suddenly" on Friday last week. Potter had been CEO since early 2018 and "was the driving force behind the company". Non-Executive Chair Malcolm Groat and directors Louis Castro and Zac Phillips take interim responsibility for operations.

----------

Engage XR Holdings PLC - Waterford City, Ireland-based spatial computing and metaverse technology - Names Karthik Manimozhi as non-executive chair, starting July 1 and replacing Richard Cooper. Engage XR says Manimozhi is a "proven rainmaker" in the technology industry. He currently chief growth officer for Mindbridge.ai, a platform for financial risk intelligence.

----------

Sorted Group Holdings PLC - Manchester, England-based provider of technology to track deliveries and returns or exchange of parcels - Carmen Cary steps down immediately as CEO and board director. Sorted says it plans to hire a new CEO, but Chair Simon Wilkinson will be executive chair in the interim, working three days a week under a consultancy contract.

----------

Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC - Croydon, England-based neonatal intensive care medical devices - Neil Campbell will step down as CEO on Thursday to become a non-executive director. Campbell was one of the founders of Inspiration Healthcare and has been CEO since 2015. Non-Executive Chair Roy Davis will become executive chair & interim CEO while the company looks for a permanent CEO.

----------

Renalytix PLC - London-based in-vitro diagnostics and laboratory services focused on kidney health - O James Sterling steps down as CFO on Friday last week, remaining with the company until June 10. Joel Jung is named interim CFO, having been CFO of Minerva Surgical Inc from 2020 until this past February. "We are incredibly grateful to O James Sterling for his contribution to Renalytix since inception, but we now move into a new phase for the business," says Chief Executive Officer James McCullough. "Whilst we remain focused on optimizing shareholder value, we are now well-positioned to become a sales and marketing play in a large and open market space." Renalytix launched a formal sale process back in March.

----------

Neometals Ltd - West Perth, Western Australia-based lithium-ion battery recycling technology - Non-Executive Director Jennifer Purdie moves to chief operating officer and executive director, working three days a week. Neometals also says it has secured an option to buy an 80% equity interest in Precious Metals Recovery LLC, a US company that has developed a process to selectively recover precious metals from industrial waste streams. Buying the 80% interest would cost USD10 million in cash and Neometals shares.

----------

Biome Technologies PLC - Southampton, England-based biodegradable plastics and advanced radio frequency systems - Hires Paul Elswood as interim CFO, replacing Rob Smith. Elswood has worked in finance for AFC Energy PLC, Invinity Energy Systems PLC and Hogg Robinson Group PLC. Biome is searching for a permanent new CFO. It held its annual general meeting on Wednesday.

----------

Technology Minerals PLC - London-based battery metals recycling - Recyclus Group Ltd, the company's 48%-owned battery recycling business, hires Tony Walmsley as operations director. Walmsley most recently worked for Ascend Elements Inc, developing its lithium-ion battery recycling operations in the US and Europe.

----------

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.