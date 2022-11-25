Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Resolute Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RSG   AU000000RSG6

RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED

(RSG)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:11 2022-11-25 am EST
0.1850 AUD   +2.78%
05:44aMali's gold reserves climb to 881.7 tonnes - mines ministry official
RE
11/18IN BRIEF: Resolute Mining issues 258.2 million shares for fundraise
AN
11/18Mali creates new company to get bigger slice of mining wealth
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mali's gold reserves climb to 881.7 tonnes - mines ministry official

11/25/2022 | 05:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BAMAKO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - New gold discoveries in Mali have increased the West African country's gold reserves to 881.7 tonnes at the end of October, or around 15 years of output at current production levels, a mines ministry official said on Friday.

Mali is Africa's fourth-largest gold producer after South Africa, Ghana and Sudan, with about 13 mines operated by multinational companies including Barrick Gold, B2Gold and Resolute Mining.

B2Gold Corp currently accounts for the bulk of reserves, with 162.9 tonnes of gold. It is followed by Barrick Gold Corp with 141.9 tonnes and Resolute Mining, which has 131.1 tonnes, the head of the mines ministry's audit and statistics department Mamadou Sidibé told Reuters.

"The increase in reserves is the result of exploration," he said.

Mali's industrial gold production in 2021 totalled 63.4 tonnes. Sidibé in October warned that production risked falling short of annual forecasts this year after underperforming through the third quarter. (Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo Writing by Sofia Christensen Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
B2GOLD CORP. 1.06% 4.78 Delayed Quote.-4.02%
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION 1.06% 21.95 Delayed Quote.-8.73%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.11% 465.4 Real-time Quote.-13.26%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.23% 2008.17 Real-time Quote.0.84%
GOLD -0.11% 1753.51 Delayed Quote.-4.22%
RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 2.78% 0.185 Delayed Quote.-53.85%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.18% 153.84 Real-time Quote.-12.26%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.39% 1028.88 Real-time Quote.-3.73%
SILVER -0.48% 21.369 Delayed Quote.-7.38%
All news about RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
05:44aMali's gold reserves climb to 881.7 tonnes - mines ministry official
RE
11/18IN BRIEF: Resolute Mining issues 258.2 million shares for fundraise
AN
11/18Mali creates new company to get bigger slice of mining wealth
RE
11/14TRADING UPDATES: Aeorema reinstates payout; Resolute upsizes fundraise
AN
11/14Resolute Mining Raises Underwritten Component of Equity Raising to $109 Million on Stro..
MT
11/14RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 100 new shares @ 0.16 AU..
FA
11/11TRADING UPDATES: De La Rue defends chair; Resolute Mining fundraise
AN
11/10Resolute Mining Targets $90 MIllion Equity Raise via Underwritten Placement
MT
11/10Resolute Mining Seeks Up to $128 Million to Pay Debts and Fund Syama North Expansion
MT
11/10Resolute Mining Temporarily Halts Trading on ASX
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 925 M 626 M 626 M
Net income 2022 -51,2 M -34,6 M -34,6 M
Net Debt 2022 151 M 102 M 102 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,96x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 307 M 207 M 207 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 4 059
Free-Float 63,2%
Chart RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Resolute Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,18 AUD
Average target price 0,61 AUD
Spread / Average Target 239%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Terence Holohan Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Douglas Warden Chief Financial Officer
Marthinus John Botha Non-Executive Chairman
Terry Holohan General Manager-Technical Services
Mark Potts Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED-53.85%207
NEWMONT CORPORATION-25.43%36 710
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-8.73%28 993
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-6.27%22 668
POLYUS-35.94%18 626
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-4.62%17 545