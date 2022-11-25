Mali's gold reserves climb to 881.7 tonnes - mines ministry official

BAMAKO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - New gold discoveries in Mali
have increased the West African country's gold reserves to 881.7
tonnes at the end of October, or around 15 years of output at
current production levels, a mines ministry official said on
Friday.
Mali is Africa's fourth-largest gold producer after South
Africa, Ghana and Sudan, with about 13 mines operated by
multinational companies including Barrick Gold, B2Gold
and Resolute Mining.
B2Gold Corp currently accounts for the bulk of reserves,
with 162.9 tonnes of gold. It is followed by Barrick Gold Corp
with 141.9 tonnes and Resolute Mining, which has 131.1 tonnes,
the head of the mines ministry's audit and statistics department
Mamadou Sidibé told Reuters.
"The increase in reserves is the result of exploration," he
said.
Mali's industrial gold production in 2021 totalled 63.4
tonnes. Sidibé in October warned that production risked falling
short of annual forecasts this year after underperforming
through the third quarter.
(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo
Writing by Sofia Christensen
Editing by Mark Potter)