  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Resolute Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RSG   AU000000RSG6

RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED

(RSG)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10:34 2023-03-30 am EDT
0.3900 AUD    0.00%
12:53pMali to review and renegotiate mining contracts
RE
04:56aSocGen cuts Next; Jefferies cuts CMC markets
AN
03/19Resolute Mining Limited(ASX:RSG) added to S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mali to review and renegotiate mining contracts

03/30/2023 | 12:53pm EDT
BAMAKO, March 30 (Reuters) - Transitional authorities in Mali will review mining contracts after an official audit of the sector advised that the state was not receiving a fair share of gold-mining revenue, the council of ministers said on Wednesday.

Mali is one of Africa's largest producers of gold, which is its top export. Companies operating in the country include Barrick Gold Corp and Resolute Mining.

The council said an action plan would be implemented and would include creation of a commission to renegotiate mining deals, a move to repatriate cash earned from gold exports and the adoption of a mining sector environmental code.

"The action plan will be implemented via a participatory approach, including the mining companies themselves," it said in a statement without providing a schedule for the measures.

Soon after coming to power in a 2020 coup, the military junta vowed to review mining contracts signed with companies by previous administrations.

Gold exports from Mali rose 8.4% in 2022 to 69.3 tonnes, reflecting a rise in industrial gold production over the same period, data from the statistics agency showed earlier in March.

(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION 0.68% 25.3 Delayed Quote.9.52%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 1.11% 468.9 Real-time Quote.0.97%
RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.00% 0.39 Delayed Quote.95.00%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 1.40% 153.25 Real-time Quote.-0.81%
Financials
Sales 2023 987 M 660 M 660 M
Net income 2023 64,3 M 43,0 M 43,0 M
Net Debt 2023 54,2 M 36,2 M 36,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,3x
Yield 2023 1,15%
Capitalization 830 M 555 M 555 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
EV / Sales 2024 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 4 059
Free-Float 61,6%
Chart RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Resolute Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,39 AUD
Average target price 0,60 AUD
Spread / Average Target 52,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Terence Holohan Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Christopher Eger Chief Financial Officer
Marthinus John Botha Non-Executive Chairman
Terry Holohan General Manager-Technical Services
Mark Potts Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED95.00%555
NEWMONT CORPORATION3.09%38 407
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION9.52%32 506
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-0.54%23 645
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.23.40%21 766
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED28.92%15 864
