Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Resolute Mining Limited    RSG   AU000000RSG6

RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED

(RSG)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/22
0.875 AUD   -6.42%
04:40aRESOLUTE MINING : Appendix 3Z JOHN WELBORN
PU
10/22Australia shares decline on weak manufacturing survey, fading U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
10/22Australia shares close lower as U.S. stimulus appears elusive
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Resolute Mining : Appendix 3Z JOHN WELBORN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 04:40am EDT

Appendix 3Z Final Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED

ABN

39 097 088 689

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Mr John Paul Welborn

Date of last notice

11 September 2020

Date that director ceased to be director

18 October 2020

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

4,200,000 fully paid ordinary shares

1,277,559 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2021

698,690 Performance Rights vesting 31 December 2021

1,000,000 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2022

699,688 Performance Rights vesting 31 December 2022

1,000,000 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2023

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Number & class of securities

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving

rise to the relevant interest

N/A

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Resolute Mining Limited published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 08:39:08 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
04:40aRESOLUTE MINING : Appendix 3Z JOHN WELBORN
PU
10/22Australia shares decline on weak manufacturing survey, fading U.S. stimulus h..
RE
10/22Australia shares close lower as U.S. stimulus appears elusive
RE
10/21RESOLUTE MINING : September Quarterly Activities Report
PU
10/21RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED : - Quarterly Conference Call Details
AQ
10/20RESOLUTE MINING : Quarterly Conference Call Details
PU
10/19RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED : - Managing Director and CEO change
AQ
10/18RESOLUTE MINING : Managing Director & CEO change
PU
10/15RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED : - Diggers and Dealers Mining Forum Investor Presentati..
AQ
10/13RESOLUTE MINING : Diggers and Dealers Presentation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 883 M 628 M 628 M
Net income 2020 58,6 M 41,7 M 41,7 M
Net Debt 2020 276 M 197 M 197 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,2x
Yield 2020 2,44%
Capitalization 966 M 687 M 688 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,41x
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 1 256
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Resolute Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1,67 AUD
Last Close Price 0,88 AUD
Spread / Highest target 140%
Spread / Average Target 91,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Paul Welborn Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Marthinus John Botha Non-Executive Chairman
David Nicholas Kelly Chief Operating Officer
Stuart Gale Chief Financial Officer
Peter Ross Sullivan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED-30.56%687
NEWMONT CORPORATION39.33%49 423
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION49.09%48 687
POLYUS136.97%29 425
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.68.43%22 218
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED29.33%19 754
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group