Resolute Mining : Appendix 3Z JOHN WELBORN

Name of entity RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED

ABN 39 097 088 689

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director Mr John Paul Welborn Date of last notice 11 September 2020 Date that director ceased to be director 18 October 2020

4,200,000 fully paid ordinary shares

1,277,559 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2021

698,690 Performance Rights vesting 31 December 2021

1,000,000 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2022

699,688 Performance Rights vesting 31 December 2022

1,000,000 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2023

Name of holder & nature of interest Number & class of securities Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest N/A N/A

