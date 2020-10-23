Resolute Mining : Appendix 3Z JOHN WELBORN

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
Name of entity RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of director
|
Mr John Paul Welborn
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
11 September 2020
|
|
|
Date that director ceased to be director
|
18 October 2020
|
|
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
4,200,000 fully paid ordinary shares
1,277,559 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2021
698,690 Performance Rights vesting 31 December 2021
1,000,000 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2022
699,688 Performance Rights vesting 31 December 2022
1,000,000 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2023
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
|
Name of holder & nature of interest
|
Number & class of securities
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving
|
|
rise to the relevant interest
|
|
N/A
|
N/A
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
11/3/2002
|
Appendix 3Z Page 1