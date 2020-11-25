Resolute Mining : Change in substantial holding for MSR

|
15 July 2001
Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
Manas Resources Limited (ASX:MSR)
ACN/ARSN
ACN 128 042 606
1. Details of substantial holder(1)
|
Name
Resolute Mining Limited (ASX: RSG) and its related bodies corporate as listed below
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
ACN 097 088 689
There was a change in the interests of the
substantial holder on
24/11/2020
The previous notice was given to the company
on
30/01/2019
The previous notice was dated
30/01/2019
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate
had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
|
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Ordinary shares
682,484,709
25.82%
682,484,709
24.73%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company are as follows:
Date of
Person whose
Nature of change (6)
Consideration
Class and number
Person's
change
relevant interest changed
given in relation
of securities
votes
to change (7)
affected
affected
Decrease in percentage of
Resolute (Treasury) Pty Ltd
substantial holding due to
Nil
N/A
N/A
24/11/2020
dilution of interest arising from
Resolute Mining Limited
share placement by MSR to
|
investors
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of relevant
Registered
Person entitled to be
Nature of relevant interest
Class and
Person's
interest
holder of
registered as holder
(6)
number of
votes
securities
(8)
securities
Resolute (Treasury) Pty
Resolute
Resolute (Treasury)
Relevant interest under
(Treasury)
section 608(1)(a) of the
682,484,709
682,484,709
Ltd
Pty Ltd
Pty Ltd
Corporations Act.
Relevant interest under
Resolute
section 608(3)(b) of the
Resolute (Treasury)
Corporations Act.
Resolute Mining Limited
(Treasury)
682,484,709
682,484,709
Pty Ltd
Resolute Mining Limited
Pty Ltd
owns 100% of Resolute
(Treasury) Pty Ltd.
15 July 2001
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
|
Name
Address
Resolute Mining Limited
Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000
Resolute (Treasury) Pty Ltd
Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000
Signature
print name
Amber Stanton
capacity Company Secretary
sign here
date 25 / 11 / 2020
Annexure A
Associates
This is Annexure A of 3 page(s) referred to in Form 604.
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of Association
Resolute Mining Limited
Resolute Mining Limited is an associate of each of the other entities to
ACN 097 088 689
the left (and vice versa) because they are ultimately controlled by
Resolute Treasury UK Limited
Resolute Mining Limited.
The entities to the left other than Resolute Mining Limited are also
Resolute UK 2 Limited
associates of each other because they are each ultimately controlled by
Resolute Mining Limited (they are subsidiaries of Resolute Mining
Resolute UK 1 Limited
Limited).
Resolute (Treasury) Pty Ltd ACN 120 794
603
Resolute Corporate Services Pty Ltd ACN
009 047 581
Carpentaria Gold Pty Ltd ACN 010 706 966
Resolute Canada Pty Ltd ACN 626 300 981
Resolute Canada 2 Pty Ltd ACN 626 301
200
ACN 627 384 098 Pty Ltd ACN 627 384
098
RSG Tanzania Pty Ltd ACN 625 151 135
RSG Tanzania 2 Pty Ltd ACN 626 221 574
Resolute Sudan Pty Ltd ACN 623 529 859
Resolute Sudan 2 Pty Ltd ACN 624 155
273
Resolute Burkina Faso Pty Ltd ACN 623
531 224
Resolute (CDI Holdings) Pty Ltd ACN 616
380 119
Geb and Nut Resources SARL
Amber Gold CDI SARL
|
Nimba Resources SARL
Resolute CDI SARL
Excalibur CDI SARL
Resolute Egypt (Australia) Pty Ltd ACN 618 535 014
Resolute Egypt (Australia) 2 Pty Ltd ACN 619 333 345
Resolute Egypt Pty Ltd
Resolute (SOMISY) Pty Ltd ACN 616 378 468
Resolute Mali SA
Société des Mines de Syama SA
Resolute (Finkolo) Pty Ltd ACN 616 380 093
Resolute Exploration SARL
Société des Mines de Finkolo SA
Mensin Bibiani Pty Ltd ACN 616 380 173
Drilling and Mining Services Limited
Mensin Gold Bibiani Limited
Noble Mining Ghana Limited
Resolute (Ghana) Limited
Resolute Burkina SARL
Toro Gold Limited
ORCA SA
Bambuk Minerals Limited
Petowal Mining Company SA
Bambuk Minerals Senegal SARL
Resolute Corporate Services UK Ltd
