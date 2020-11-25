Resolute Mining : Change in substantial holding for MSR

Log in
604

page 1/2

15 July 2001

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

Manas Resources Limited (ASX:MSR)

ACN/ARSN

ACN 128 042 606

1. Details of substantial holder(1)

Name

Resolute Mining Limited (ASX: RSG) and its related bodies corporate as listed below

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

ACN 097 088 689

There was a change in the interests of the

substantial holder on

24/11/2020

The previous notice was given to the company

on

30/01/2019

The previous notice was dated

30/01/2019

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate

  1. had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary shares

682,484,709

25.82%

682,484,709

24.73%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of change (6)

Consideration

Class and number

Person's

change

relevant interest changed

given in relation

of securities

votes

to change (7)

affected

affected

Decrease in percentage of

Resolute (Treasury) Pty Ltd

substantial holding due to

Nil

N/A

N/A

24/11/2020

dilution of interest arising from

Resolute Mining Limited

share placement by MSR to

investors

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Registered

Person entitled to be

Nature of relevant interest

Class and

Person's

interest

holder of

registered as holder

(6)

number of

votes

securities

(8)

securities

Resolute (Treasury) Pty

Resolute

Resolute (Treasury)

Relevant interest under

(Treasury)

section 608(1)(a) of the

682,484,709

682,484,709

Ltd

Pty Ltd

Pty Ltd

Corporations Act.

Relevant interest under

Resolute

section 608(3)(b) of the

Resolute (Treasury)

Corporations Act.

Resolute Mining Limited

(Treasury)

682,484,709

682,484,709

Pty Ltd

Resolute Mining Limited

Pty Ltd

owns 100% of Resolute

(Treasury) Pty Ltd.

604

page 2/2

15 July 2001

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Resolute Mining Limited

Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000

Resolute (Treasury) Pty Ltd

Level 2, 15-17 William Street Perth WA 6000

Signature

print name

Amber Stanton

capacity Company Secretary

sign here

date 25 / 11 / 2020

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  6. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Annexure A

Associates

This is Annexure A of 3 page(s) referred to in Form 604.

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of Association

Resolute Mining Limited

Resolute Mining Limited is an associate of each of the other entities to

ACN 097 088 689

the left (and vice versa) because they are ultimately controlled by

Resolute Treasury UK Limited

Resolute Mining Limited.

The entities to the left other than Resolute Mining Limited are also

Resolute UK 2 Limited

associates of each other because they are each ultimately controlled by

Resolute Mining Limited (they are subsidiaries of Resolute Mining

Resolute UK 1 Limited

Limited).

Resolute (Treasury) Pty Ltd ACN 120 794

603

Resolute Corporate Services Pty Ltd ACN

009 047 581

Carpentaria Gold Pty Ltd ACN 010 706 966

Resolute Canada Pty Ltd ACN 626 300 981

Resolute Canada 2 Pty Ltd ACN 626 301

200

ACN 627 384 098 Pty Ltd ACN 627 384

098

RSG Tanzania Pty Ltd ACN 625 151 135

RSG Tanzania 2 Pty Ltd ACN 626 221 574

Resolute Sudan Pty Ltd ACN 623 529 859

Resolute Sudan 2 Pty Ltd ACN 624 155

273

Resolute Burkina Faso Pty Ltd ACN 623

531 224

Resolute (CDI Holdings) Pty Ltd ACN 616

380 119

Geb and Nut Resources SARL

Amber Gold CDI SARL

Nimba Resources SARL

Resolute CDI SARL

Excalibur CDI SARL

Resolute Egypt (Australia) Pty Ltd ACN 618 535 014

Resolute Egypt (Australia) 2 Pty Ltd ACN 619 333 345

Resolute Egypt Pty Ltd

Resolute (SOMISY) Pty Ltd ACN 616 378 468

Resolute Mali SA

Société des Mines de Syama SA

Resolute (Finkolo) Pty Ltd ACN 616 380 093

Resolute Exploration SARL

Société des Mines de Finkolo SA

Mensin Bibiani Pty Ltd ACN 616 380 173

Drilling and Mining Services Limited

Mensin Gold Bibiani Limited

Noble Mining Ghana Limited

Resolute (Ghana) Limited

Resolute Burkina SARL

Toro Gold Limited

ORCA SA

Bambuk Minerals Limited

Petowal Mining Company SA

Bambuk Minerals Senegal SARL

Resolute Corporate Services UK Ltd

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Resolute Mining Limited published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 07:26:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ