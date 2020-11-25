Resolute Mining : Change in substantial holding for MSR

604 page 1/2 15 July 2001

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme Manas Resources Limited (ASX:MSR) ACN/ARSN ACN 128 042 606 1. Details of substantial holder(1) Name Resolute Mining Limited (ASX: RSG) and its related bodies corporate as listed below ACN/ARSN (if applicable) ACN 097 088 689 There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 24/11/2020 The previous notice was given to the company on 30/01/2019 The previous notice was dated 30/01/2019

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate

had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Ordinary shares 682,484,709 25.82% 682,484,709 24.73%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company are as follows:

Date of Person whose Nature of change (6) Consideration Class and number Person's change relevant interest changed given in relation of securities votes to change (7) affected affected Decrease in percentage of Resolute (Treasury) Pty Ltd substantial holding due to Nil N/A N/A 24/11/2020 dilution of interest arising from Resolute Mining Limited share placement by MSR to investors 4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: