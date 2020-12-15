Resolute Mining : Sale of Bibiani Gold Mine

15 December 2020

Sale of Bibiani Gold Mine for US$105 million in cash

Highlights

Resolute Mining Limited (Resolute or the Company) has entered into a binding agreement to sell the Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana to Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co. Ltd (Chifeng).

Cash consideration will be payable as follows:

US$5 million deposit on signing the agreement; and US$100 million on completion, expected by March 2021 following satisfaction of government approvals and other conditions.

Chifeng intends to progress the redevelopment of Bibiani as soon as is possible.

Chifeng is an international gold mining company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange operating five mines, including the world class Sepon gold mine in Laos.

Resolute is pleased to announce that it has agreed to sell its interest in the Bibiani Gold Mine (Bibiani), through the sale of shares in Mensin Bibiani Pty Ltd, to Chijin International (HK) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chifeng, for total cash consideration of US$105 million.

Resolute and Chifeng are committed to ensuring an orderly transition of ownership at Bibiani. Chifeng is committed to injecting the necessary capital to achieve the rapid restart of Bibiani to ensure that all local and national stakeholders benefit from the economic and social advantages that the successful operation of the mine will provide. The transaction is not expected to result in any immediate changes to employment or contract relationships at Bibiani with Chifeng seeking to retain all existing local employees in future activities.

Resolute's Interim Chief Executive Officer, Mr Stuart Gale commented: "Resolute is proud of its contribution to Ghana and pleased that our investments at Bibiani in exploration, feasibility studies, and community support will provide a strong base for future success and value creation. I am confident that Resolute's positive legacy in Ghana, and the interests of all stakeholders in Bibiani, will be protected and enhanced under Chifeng's ownership."

"The transaction is consistent with our strategic focus on our core operating assets together with balance sheet improvement."

Chifeng's Executive Chairman, Mr Wang Jianhua commented: "We are delighted to have secured such a significant gold mining asset in the current market. Resolute has defined an exciting future for Bibiani as a high margin, long life underground gold mining operation. Chifeng will immediately invest the required capital, and provide the necessary expertise, to recommission Bibiani as an operating gold mine in the shortest possible timeframe."