Resolute Mining : Market Update

31 March 2021

Resolute reaffirms 2021 guidance with excess capacity

for early debt repayment

Overview

Syama and Mako gold operations remain on target to achieve 2021 production and cost guidance

2021 guidance metrics maintained with performance during the March quarter on target

Forecast operating cash flows, based on 2021 guidance, support $50 million of targeted debt repayments in 2021

Scheduled 2021 minimum debt repayments of $25 million due in September

Strong liquidity with $106 million of cash and bullion at 31 December 2020

Closure of the sale of the Bibiani Gold Mine transaction is not required to meet debt repayment obligations however, would rapidly further accelerate the debt repayment program

Note: All dollar figures are United States dollar (US$) currency unless otherwise stated

Resolute Mining Limited (Resolute or the Company) (ASX/LSE: RSG) reaffirms its 2021 production, cost and capital expenditure guidance, together with confirming that robust operating cash flow generation is expected to support the accelerated repayment of debt on or before the required due dates.

Resolute is providing this update to clarify there is no impact on the Company's guidance and in response to speculation regarding its ability to meet debt repayments following the announcement of receipt of a letter from the Ghanaian Minerals Commission advising that the Mining Lease for the Bibiani Gold Mine (Bibiani) stands terminated (see ASX announcement dated 24 March 2021).

Based on total 2021 gold production from Resolute's Syama Gold Mine (Syama) in Mali and Mako Gold Mine (Mako) in Senegal, together with operating cost and capital expenditure guidance, Resolute expects to generate sufficient operating cash flows to support debt repayments of $50 million in 2021. This includes the early repayment of $25 million over and above the minimum debt repayment obligations of $25 million which are due in September 2021.

Proceeds from completion of the sale of Bibiani to Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co. Ltd (Chifeng) for $105 million in cash (see ASX announcement dated 15 December 2021) were to be taken as an opportunity to rapidly accelerate Resolute's debt repayments. However, these proceeds are not required to meet Resolute's minimum debt repayment obligations which can be satisfied through operating cashflow generation from Syama and Mako.

Resolute continues to work through all options in relation to resolving its position with the Ghanaian Government regarding the termination of the Bibiani Mining Lease with the objective of reaching an amicable solution to restore the Mining Lease and enable the sale process with Chifeng to continue.

2021 Guidance

Resolute is forecasting total gold production for 2021 of 350,000 ounces (oz) to 375,000oz at an All-In Sustaining Cost per ounce (AISC/oz) of $1,200/oz to $1,275/oz (see ASX announcement dated 15 January 2021).