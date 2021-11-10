Noosa Mining Conference Investor Presentation

Geologist, 20+ years experience in business and oil, gas, precious and battery metals
exploration and project generation in Australia and Papua New Guinea. Triple Mt Everest
summiteer, and currently Non-Executive Director of The Outdoor Education Group.
Craig Farrow
Non-Executive Chair
Chartered Accountant with a strong commercial acumen across multi sectors including
agriculture, professional services and technology. Previous directorships include Vocus
Group (ASX:VOC) amongst others.
Andrew Shearer
Non-Executive Director
Geophysicist with a technical and corporate background as a resource analyst. Non-
Executive Director of Andromeda Metals (ASX:ADN) and Investigator Resources
(ASX:IVR).
Christine Lawley
Exploration Manager
Christine has 15 years' mineral exploration experience in gold, base and strategic
metals with Newmont, Musgrave Minerals and Iluka and holds a Masters Degree in Ore
Deposit Geology.
Rebecca Gower
VP Exploration Alaska
Rebecca has 15 years' mineral exploration in Alaska, South America and Australia in
precious and base metals including 8 years gold and nickel exploration in Australia.
Based in Fairbanks Alaska, Rebecca manages the 64North Project.
Kelvin Blundell
Consulting Geophysicist
Sandfire's consulting geophysicist for the significant DeGrussa Cu-Aumassive-sulphide discovery and recent success with Musgrave Minerals, Kelvin has 20 years experience
both in Australia and internationally.
Market Cap
Top 20 Shareholders
Share Price
~$10m
31%
$0.02
JMEI Tax Credits
Shares on issue
Active Projects
$1.25m
619m
3
*Figures current as of 02/11/2021
Our Mission
Resolution Minerals Ltd (RML) is a junior mineral explorer with projects prospective forin-demandcommodities gold, copper and other battery metals. RML believes the best value creation for shareholders is through discovery success. Hunting for big deposits in big country.
2
CORPORATE - STRONG POSITION
Attractive battery metals ground position in Northern Australia§ Benmara Project expanded with recent transactions and applications
§
Wollogorang Project
Precious metals exposure via 64North Gold Project in Alaska
§ Surpassed year 2 exploration spend to earn 42% interest
§ Surrounds 11 M oz Pogo Gold Mine
OZ Minerals Farm-in & JV - Wollogorang Project
§ Sole funding ~$5m of exploration activities to earn 51% interest
Solid cash position
§ The Company reports $2m cash at bank on 30 September
§
$1.7m SPP completed post end of quarter, 26 October
