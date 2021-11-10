Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Resolution Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RML   AU0000067936

RESOLUTION MINERALS LIMITED

(RML)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/10
0.018 AUD   0.00%
05:57pNoosa Mining Conference Investor Presentation
PU
10/28RESOLUTION MINERALS LTD (ASX : RML) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
10/25RESOLUTION MINERALS LTD (ASX : RML) Successful Share Purchase Plan
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Noosa Mining Conference Investor Presentation

11/10/2021 | 05:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

nal use only

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Duncan Chessell

Managing Director

Geologist, 20+ years experience in business and oil, gas, precious and battery metals

exploration and project generation in Australia and Papua New Guinea. Triple Mt Everest

summiteer, and currently Non-Executive Director of The Outdoor Education Group.

only

Craig Farrow

Non-Executive Chair

Chartered Accountant with a strong commercial acumen across multi sectors including

agriculture, professional services and technology. Previous directorships include Vocus

Group (ASX:VOC) amongst others.

Andrew Shearer

Non-Executive Director

Geophysicist with a technical and corporate background as a resource analyst. Non-

Executive Director of Andromeda Metals (ASX:ADN) and Investigator Resources

(ASX:IVR).

use

Christine Lawley

Exploration Manager

Christine has 15 years' mineral exploration experience in gold, base and strategic

metals with Newmont, Musgrave Minerals and Iluka and holds a Masters Degree in Ore

Deposit Geology.

Rebecca Gower

VP Exploration Alaska

Rebecca has 15 years' mineral exploration in Alaska, South America and Australia in

precious and base metals including 8 years gold and nickel exploration in Australia.

Based in Fairbanks Alaska, Rebecca manages the 64North Project.

nal

Kelvin Blundell

Consulting Geophysicist

Sandfire's consulting geophysicist for the significant DeGrussa Cu-Aumassive-sulphide discovery and recent success with Musgrave Minerals, Kelvin has 20 years experience

both in Australia and internationally.

Market Cap

Top 20 Shareholders

Share Price

~$10m

31%

$0.02

JMEI Tax Credits

Shares on issue

Active Projects

$1.25m

619m

3

*Figures current as of 02/11/2021

Our Mission

Resolution Minerals Ltd (RML) is a junior mineral explorer with projects prospective for in-demandcommodities gold, copper and other battery metals. RML believes the best value creation for shareholders is through discovery success. Hunting for big deposits in big country.

2

nal use only

CORPORATE - STRONG POSITION

Attractive battery metals ground position in Northern Australia § Benmara Project expanded with recent transactions and applications

only

§

Wollogorang Project

Precious metals exposure via 64North Gold Project in Alaska

§ Surpassed year 2 exploration spend to earn 42% interest

§ Surrounds 11 M oz Pogo Gold Mine

use

OZ Minerals Farm-in & JV - Wollogorang Project

§ Sole funding ~$5m of exploration activities to earn 51% interest

Solid cash position

§ The Company reports $2m cash at bank on 30 September

§

$1.7m SPP completed post end of quarter, 26 October

nal

$1.25m Junior Minerals Exploration Incentive (JMEI) tax credits

4

NORTHERN TERRITORY BATTERY METAL PROJECTS

The Benmara Project and Wollogorang Project are part of Resolution's strategy to explore for battery metals in Northern Australia

only

Wollogorang

use

Project

Benmara

Project

nal

Companies exploring in the region include BHP, Rio Tinto, Newcrest, South32

Benmara Project (Cu-Ag-Pb-Zn-Co)

  • Covering 2,230km2 of the South Nicholson Basin margin and positioned on the Fish River Fault west of the polymetallic Walford Creek Deposit (Cu-Ag-Pb-Zn-Co) and Uranium occurrences
  • 2,892m RC drilling program was completed in September - assays pending

Wollogorang Project JV (Cu, Co, U)

  • Covering 3,825km2 in the McArthur Basin prospective for sedimentary hosted battery metals: copper, cobalt and hard rock uranium
  • Wollogorang is positioned on Geoscience Australia's newly identified base metal corridor - (Hoggard et al 2020)
  • Proven mineralisation with the Stanton Cobalt Deposit (942kt @ 0.13% Co, 0.06% Ni, 0.12% Cu)
  • 40 conductors identified in recent VTEM geophysical survey highlighting the sediment hosted copper potential of the project
  • Drill targets at the Gregjo Copper Prospect to test chargeable IP geophysical anomaly underlying copper mineralisation intersected in shallow RAB drilling - up to 4% Cu
  • 100% owned with mid-tier copper producer OZ Minerals sole funding Farm-in spending $5m to earn 51% interest

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Resolution Minerals Ltd. published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 22:56:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RESOLUTION MINERALS LIMITED
05:57pNoosa Mining Conference Investor Presentation
PU
10/28RESOLUTION MINERALS LTD (ASX : RML) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
10/25RESOLUTION MINERALS LTD (ASX : RML) Successful Share Purchase Plan
AQ
10/25RESOLUTION MINERALS : Completes Trenching Program at Alaskan Gold Project
MT
10/24RESOLUTION MINERALS LTD (ASX : RML) Oz Minerals Completes Due Diligence at Wollogorang Pro..
AQ
10/24Resolution Minerals Limited Announces Trenching Program Completed At Tourmaline Ridge
CI
10/14RESOLUTION MINERALS : Completes Drilling at Benmara Project
MT
10/13Resolution Minerals Ltd Drilling Completed - Benmara Battery Metals Project
AW
10/13Resolution Minerals Ltd Completes the First Round of Drilling on Large Scale Battery Me..
CI
10/07RESOLUTION MINERALS : Extends Closing Date of Share Purchase Plan
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,05 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
Net income 2021 -0,98 M -0,72 M -0,72 M
Net cash 2021 1,75 M 1,28 M 1,28 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11,1 M 8,21 M 8,16 M
EV / Sales 2020 355x
EV / Sales 2021 148x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,8%
Chart RESOLUTION MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Resolution Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Duncan Chessell Managing Director & Director
Jaroslaw Krzysztof Kopias Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Craig Lehmann Farrow Chairman
Andrew Shearer Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Christine Lawley Exploration Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RESOLUTION MINERALS LIMITED-52.63%8
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.51.54%57 564
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-8.14%46 246
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.137.91%21 077
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-4.94%10 911
XIAMEN TUNGSTEN CO., LTD.30.62%4 962