Noosa Mining Conference Investor Presentation

Sandfire's consulting geophysicist for the significant DeGrussa Cu-Aumassive-sulphide discovery and recent success with Musgrave Minerals, Kelvin has 20 years experience

Market Cap Top 20 Shareholders Share Price ~$10m 31% $0.02 JMEI Tax Credits Shares on issue Active Projects $1.25m 619m 3 *Figures current as of 02/11/2021

Our Mission

Resolution Minerals Ltd (RML) is a junior mineral explorer with projects prospective for in-demandcommodities gold, copper and other battery metals. RML believes the best value creation for shareholders is through discovery success. Hunting for big deposits in big country.

2