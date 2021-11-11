Log in
Notification regarding unquoted securities - RML

11/11/2021 | 04:37pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

use only

Entity name

RESOLUTION MINERALS LTD

Date of this announcement

Friday November 12, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

RMLAH

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

7,000,000

12/11/2021

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

RESOLUTION MINERALS LTD

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

99617789732

1.3

ASX issuer code

RML

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

12/11/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to

ASX in an Appendix 3B

personal use only

ASX +security code and description

RMLAH : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

12/11/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

No

If some of the issued +securities do not rank equally:

Is the actual date from which the +securities will rank equally (non-ranking end date) known?

No

Provide the estimated non-ranking end period

The performance rights will continue to rank differently to all other securities in this class until their expiry unless exercised earlier due to performance based vesting conditions. Any shares issued upon exercise of unquoted performance rights will rank equally with all other (ASX:RML) shares on issue.

Please state the extent to which the +securities do not rank equally:

In relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment; or

For any other reason

There are no dividend, distribution or interest payment rights attaching to these securities or any other securities (unquoted performance rights) in the class. The unquoted performance rights will have different vesting conditions and expiry to existing unquoted performance rights on issue.

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

For

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Duncan Chessell

Lobuje Pty Ltd

Family A/C>

Craig Farrow

Mrs Melissa Farrow

Andrew Shearer

Valas Investments Pty Ltd <>

Investments A/C>

Jarek Kopias

Mrs Cassandra Kopias

Number of +securities

3,250,000

1,250,000

1,250,000

1,250,000

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://www.asx.com.au/asx/statistics/displayAnnouncement.do?display=pdf&idsId=02435153

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

only

Issue of rights to Mr Chessell, Mr Farrow and Mr Shearer were approved at the Company's AGM held on 11 November

2021. Rights to Mr Kopias were issued under Listing Rule 7.2 exception 13.

Issue details

use

Number of +securities

7,000,000

For personal

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Resolution Minerals Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 21:36:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
