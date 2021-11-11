Notification regarding unquoted securities - RML

ASX +security code and description

RMLAH : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

12/11/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

No

If some of the issued +securities do not rank equally:

Is the actual date from which the +securities will rank equally (non-ranking end date) known?

No

Provide the estimated non-ranking end period

The performance rights will continue to rank differently to all other securities in this class until their expiry unless exercised earlier due to performance based vesting conditions. Any shares issued upon exercise of unquoted performance rights will rank equally with all other (ASX:RML) shares on issue.

Please state the extent to which the +securities do not rank equally:

In relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment; or

For any other reason

There are no dividend, distribution or interest payment rights attaching to these securities or any other securities (unquoted performance rights) in the class. The unquoted performance rights will have different vesting conditions and expiry to existing unquoted performance rights on issue.

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes