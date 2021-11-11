Notification regarding unquoted securities - RML

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Entity name
RESOLUTION MINERALS LTD
Date of this announcement
Friday November 12, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
RMLAH
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
7,000,000
12/11/2021
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
RESOLUTION MINERALS LTD
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
99617789732
1.3
ASX issuer code
RML
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
12/11/2021
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to
ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code and description
RMLAH : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
12/11/2021
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
No
If some of the issued +securities do not rank equally:
Is the actual date from which the +securities will rank equally (non-ranking end date) known?
No
Provide the estimated non-ranking end period
The performance rights will continue to rank differently to all other securities in this class until their expiry unless exercised earlier due to performance based vesting conditions. Any shares issued upon exercise of unquoted performance rights will rank equally with all other (ASX:RML) shares on issue.
Please state the extent to which the +securities do not rank equally:
In relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment; or
For any other reason
There are no dividend, distribution or interest payment rights attaching to these securities or any other securities (unquoted performance rights) in the class. The unquoted performance rights will have different vesting conditions and expiry to existing unquoted performance rights on issue.
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Duncan Chessell
Lobuje Pty Ltd
Family A/C>
Craig Farrow
Mrs Melissa Farrow
Andrew Shearer
Valas Investments Pty Ltd <>
Investments A/C>
Jarek Kopias
Mrs Cassandra Kopias
Number of +securities
3,250,000
1,250,000
1,250,000
1,250,000
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
Resolution Minerals Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 21:36:11 UTC.