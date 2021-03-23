Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Resolution Minerals Limited    RML   AU0000067936

RESOLUTION MINERALS LIMITED

(RML)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Resolution Minerals Ltd Drilling Commenced - Sunrise Prospect 64North Project Alaska

03/23/2021 | 06:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Drilling Commenced - Sunrise Prospect 64North Project Alaska

Adelaide, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling on the Sunrise Gold Prospect at the 64North Project. The maiden drilling program on this prospect is along an existing access road, targeting outcropping mineralisation and is located less than 5km from Northern Star's operating world-class Pogo Gold Mine.

Summary:

- Drilling has commenced on a 40 hole, 3000 metre shallow RAB drilling program at the Sunrise Prospect to test outcropping mineralisation identified in 2020.

- The 64North Project is located in the Tintina Gold Province which hosts giant size deposits such as Kinross's Fort Knox Mine of 13M oz Au endowment.

- Drilling will take 4 weeks to complete - using a small mobile tracked mounted RAB rig.

- Samples will be sent for assay in batches, with an expected 4 week turn-around time.

- Resolution is fully funded for multiple drilling programs in Alaska and Australia testing gold and copper prospects following the recent $3.25 million capital raise.

Duncan Chessell - Managing Director Resolution Minerals commented:

A fantastic opportunity was generated by RML's trenching and geophysics programs in 2020 which identified the potential of the outcropping Sunrise Prospect gold mineralisation. Sunrise is an intrusion hosted gold prospect, analogous in style to Kinross's Fort Knox Gold Mine which is one of Alaska's most profitable mines.

Assessment of the extent of mineralisation through low-cost shallow reconnaissance fence-line RAB drilling along an existing year-around access road sets this prospect apart from most Alaskan prospects.

The 64North Project surrounds Northern Star's (ASX: NST) Pogo Gold Mine, 120km from Fairbanks, Alaska in the Tintina Gold Province. The two mineral system types in this region are the high-grade Pogo style and the large-scale but low-grade Fort Knox style which is typical in many parts of the Tintina Gold Province which hosts over 100M oz of gold endowment. Resolution will be testing the scale potential of Fort Knox style Sunrise Prospect over the following few weeks before drill testing of the Pogo style - East Pogo Prospect in late May-June.

To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3U4F0W09



About Resolution Minerals Ltd:

Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as gold, copper, cobalt, and vanadium.

The company is led by Managing Director Duncan Chessell and an experienced team with proven success in corporate finance, marketing, metallurgy and geoscience. This equips Resolution Minerals with the tools to meet the changing demands of the mining markets.

Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 with a focus on the exploration of the Wollogorang Copper Cobalt Project. It has since aquired the Snettisham Vanadium Project and more entered into a binding agreement witth Millrock Resources to earn up to 80% of the highly prospective 64North Gold Project.



Source:
Resolution Minerals Ltd



Contact:

Duncan Chessell
Managing Director
duncan@resolutionminerals.com

Julian Harvey
Investor Relations
j.harvey@resolutionminerals.com

© ABN Newswire 2021
All news about RESOLUTION MINERALS LIMITED
03/15RESOLUTION MINERALS LTD (ASX : RML) Australian Energy and Minerals Investor Conf..
AQ
02/22Resolution Minerals Ltd Investor Webinar
AW
02/18RESOLUTION MINERALS LTD (ASX : RML) Placement to Progress Gold and Copper Explor..
AQ
02/09MILLROCK RESOURCES  : Reports Amendment to 64North Gold Project Option Agreement..
AQ
02/09Resolution Minerals Ltd Positive Revision of JV Agreement for 64North Projec..
AW
01/28MILLROCK RESOURCES  : Receives Cash and Share Payments, Resolution Minerals Earn..
AQ
01/27RESOLUTION MINERALS LTD (ASX : RML) Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report 31 ..
AQ
01/27RESOLUTION MINERALS LTD (ASX : RML) Interest Earned in 64North Project Alaska
AQ
01/18RESOLUTION MINERALS  : Identifies Gold System at 64North Project in Alaska; Shar..
MT
2020RESOLUTION MINERALS  : Begins Drilling at 64 North Project in Alaska; Shares Ral..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,04  0,03  0,03 
Net income 2020 -1,28 M -0,98 M -0,98 M
Net cash 2020 2,16 M 1,65 M 1,65 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,53x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11,0 M 8,45 M 8,39 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 354 573 198x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart RESOLUTION MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Resolution Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Duncan Chessell Managing Director & Director
Jaroslaw K. Kopias Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Leonard Anthony Dean Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Shearer Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Craig Lehmann Farrow Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESOLUTION MINERALS LIMITED-31.58%8
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION10.69%58 576
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.34.55%53 905
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.2.49%12 085
BOLIDEN AB10.36%10 524
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-19.92%6 339
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ