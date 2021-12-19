Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Resolution Minerals : Notification regarding unquoted securities - RML

12/19/2021 | 05:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

Entity name

RESOLUTION MINERALS LTD

Date of this announcement

Monday December 20, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

RMLAK

OPTION EXPIRING 15-DEC-2023 EX $0.03

15,025,000

20/12/2021

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

1.1 Name of entity

RESOLUTION MINERALS LTD

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

99617789732

1.3

ASX issuer code

RML

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

20/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other

Please specify

Appendix 3B issued on 15 September 2021 and approved by shareholders on 11 November 2021.

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Additional +securities in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

RMLAK : OPTION EXPIRING 15-DEC-2023 EX $0.03

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

20/12/2021

use

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class

Yes

personal

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the

issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to

the market in an Appendix 3B

The issue of options was notified via Appendix 3B lodged on 15 September 2021 as attaching to SPP shares.

Issue details

Number of +securities

15,025,000

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

No

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Free attaching to SPP shares

Purpose of the issue

Other

Additional Details

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

For personal use only

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Resolution Minerals Ltd. published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 22:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 0,05 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
Net income 2021 -0,98 M -0,70 M -0,70 M
Net cash 2021 1,75 M 1,25 M 1,25 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10,5 M 7,52 M 7,49 M
EV / Sales 2020 355x
EV / Sales 2021 148x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,8%
Chart RESOLUTION MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Resolution Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Duncan Chessell Managing Director & Director
Jaroslaw Krzysztof Kopias Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Craig Lehmann Farrow Chairman
Andrew Shearer Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Christine Lawley Exploration Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RESOLUTION MINERALS LIMITED-57.89%8
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.46.04%55 802
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-10.35%45 132
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.104.29%17 863
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-1.94%10 861
XIAMEN TUNGSTEN CO., LTD.36.32%5 110