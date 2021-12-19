Resolution Minerals : Notification regarding unquoted securities - RML
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
RESOLUTION MINERALS LTD
Date of this announcement
Monday December 20, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Other
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
RMLAK
OPTION EXPIRING 15-DEC-2023 EX $0.03
15,025,000
20/12/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
RESOLUTION MINERALS LTD
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
99617789732
1.3
ASX issuer code
RML
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
20/12/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Other
Please specify
Appendix 3B issued on 15 September 2021 and approved by shareholders on 11 November 2021.
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Additional +securities in an existing class
ASX +security code and description
RMLAK : OPTION EXPIRING 15-DEC-2023 EX $0.03
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
20/12/2021
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
+securities in that class
Yes
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the
issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to
the market in an Appendix 3B
The issue of options was notified via Appendix 3B lodged on 15 September 2021 as attaching to SPP shares.
Issue details
Number of +securities
15,025,000
Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Free attaching to SPP shares
Purpose of the issue
Other
Additional Details
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
