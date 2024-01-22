Resolution Minerals Ltd. announced the appointment of Mr. Syed Alsagoff as a new non-executive director of the company. Mr. Alsagoff has an extensive network and experience in investment and corporate strategy in Asia and globally. Further, he has over 20 years' experience in senior operational and corporate leadership roles in diverse sectors' operations across several countries.
Resolution Minerals Ltd
Equities
RML
AU0000067936
Specialty Mining & Metals
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.003 AUD
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Dec. 27
|Oz Exploration to Withdraw from Benmara Copper Project, Resolution Minerals Says
|MT
|Dec. 01
|Resolution Minerals Ltd Announces Director Changes Effective 6 December 2023
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|0.00%
|2 M $
|-6.56%
|62 692 M $
|-11.96%
|55 595 M $
|-.--%
|28 986 M $
|-4.19%
|7 551 M $
|-8.13%
|7 166 M $
|-12.61%
|7 066 M $
|-6.88%
|6 926 M $
|-38.92%
|6 371 M $
|-6.87%
|4 646 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Resolution Minerals Ltd - Australian S.E.
- News Resolution Minerals Ltd
- Resolution Minerals Ltd Appoints Syed Alsagoff as Non-Executive Director