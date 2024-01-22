Resolution Minerals Ltd is an Australia-based mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and battery metals, such as gold, copper, cobalt, and uranium. The Company's projects include 64North Project, George Project, Wollogorang Project and Benmara Project. The 64North Project is situated in the heart of the Tintina gold belt, which stretches from the Yukon in Canada to the Alaskan Coast. The George Project covers a large patch of dirt (approximately 2,839 square kilometers) in central South Australia. The Wollogorang Project is prospective for near surface sedimentary hosted copper and cobalt resources. It covers over 4000 square kilometers in the North-East of the Northern Territory and is located within the McArthur Basin, which hosts the McArthur River lead-zinc Mine. The Benmara Project is complementary to its nearby Wollogorang Project, which is prospective for sedimentary hosted battery metals copper and cobalt.