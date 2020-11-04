Resolution Minerals Ltd Alaska Miners Association Technical Presentation

Adelaide, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The annual Alaska Miners Association (AMA) Convention provides an opportunity to take a closer look at the technical aspects of the 64North Project from a geologist's perspective.



Resolution Minerals Ltd's (ASX:RML) own Exploration Manager, Christine Lawley presented her technical paper titled, "64North Project - First Year Exploration Highlights from an Emerging Gold Camp!" at the AMA Convention overnight in Alaska.



The 30 minute video of the presentation is available from Resolution's website.

To view the report, please visit:

About Resolution Minerals Ltd:



Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as gold, copper, cobalt, and vanadium.



The company is led by Managing Director Duncan Chessell and an experienced team with proven success in corporate finance, marketing, metallurgy and geoscience. This equips Resolution Minerals with the tools to meet the changing demands of the mining markets.



Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 with a focus on the exploration of the Wollogorang Copper Cobalt Project. It has since aquired the Snettisham Vanadium Project and more entered into a binding agreement witth Millrock Resources to earn up to 80% of the highly prospective 64North Gold Project.





