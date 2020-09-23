Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Resolution Minerals Ltd    RML   AU000000N271

RESOLUTION MINERALS LTD

(RML)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Resolution Minerals Ltd Boundary Prospect Results at Pogo Trend - 64North Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 05:59pm EDT
Boundary Prospect Results at Pogo Trend - 64North Project

Adelaide, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) is pleased to announce results from the Boundary Prospect CSAMT ground-based geophysical survey. The survey was undertaken as part of a larger regional field campaign in the summer season, to define high priority drill ready targets from 30 regional prospects. Field teams were deployed by helicopter to the highest ranked regional prospects.

Exploration Summary

- CSAMT geophysics survey over historic high-grade gold drill intersections, up to 35g/t Au, identifies coincident anomaly and potential extensions at the Boundary Prospect, East Pogo Block.

- Boundary Prospect is located on Pogo Trend between Northern Star's Pogo Gold Mine and recent discovery by Tectonic Metals at the Tibbs Project (Figure 2*).

- A new larger second target of 2.2km x 1.5km in size was also identified by the CSAMT survey 900m to the south-west of historic drilling.

- Surface rock chip sampling over this new target has identified sulphide bearing quartz boulders - assay results expected in late October.

- Drilling targets for the 2021 summer season will be prioritised after assay results are received.

Managing Director, Duncan Chessell commented, "Identification of new drill targets and extensions of historic prospects using modern geophysics demonstrates the Camp Scale potential for the region and how highly prospective and under explored the 64North Project remains."

Boundary Prospect

The Boundary Prospect is located within the Pogo Trend, which includes both Northern Star's Pogo Gold Mine (10Moz) and Goodpaster Prospect and Tectonic Metals' (TSXV:TECT) Tibbs Project (Figure 2). The Boundary area is located 26km along strike (ESE) of the Pogo Gold Mine and 11km NW of the Tibbs Project (15 September 2020 TSX-V Tectonic Metals announcement of drilling results: 9.14m @ 6.71g/t Au from 102m including 3.05m @ 19.3 g/t Au from 107m). As with Pogo, the geology is dominated by paragneiss and orthogneiss, intruded by biotite rich granites and diorite and the paleodepth is interpreted to be close to that of Pogo. Structural preparation is also evident across Boundary i.e. conduits to facilitate fluid flow (Figure 5*). Historic surface geochemistry at Boundary includes a >100ppb Au broad soil anomaly (Au-Bi-Te-As-W-Sb), which is marked by a multiple high-grade rock chips up to 24.85g/t Au (Figure 6*). Surface mineralisation was subsequently followed up with 5 diamond drill holes in 2000 (series BND00-01 to BND00-05), plus an additional hole in 2007 (BND07-06) totalling 1690m (Figure 3 & Figure 6*).

In Conclusion

The Boundary Prospect exhibits geochemical evidence for both a gold mineralised late fault vein Intrusion Related Gold System (IRGS) mineral system (Au-As-Bi-Sb) and the potential for un-tested Pogo-style (Au-Bi-Te-As-W) shallow dipping mineralisation (Figure 14*). Previous exploration was conducted without the context of Resolution's new CSAMT geophysical survey data. Drill testing is warranted and will require helicopter support in the 2021 summer field season.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/249007G0



About Resolution Minerals Ltd:

Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as gold, copper, cobalt, and vanadium.

The company is led by Managing Director Duncan Chessell and an experienced team with proven success in corporate finance, marketing, metallurgy and geoscience. This equips Resolution Minerals with the tools to meet the changing demands of the mining markets.

Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 with a focus on the exploration of the Wollogorang Copper Cobalt Project. It has since aquired the Snettisham Vanadium Project and more entered into a binding agreement witth Millrock Resources to earn up to 80% of the highly prospective 64North Gold Project.



Source:
Resolution Minerals Ltd



Contact:

Resolution Minerals Ltd
Duncan Chessell
T: +61-8-6118-7110
E: info@resolutionminerals.com
WWW: www.resolutionminerals.com

© ABN Newswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RESOLUTION MINERALS LTD
05:59pResolution Minerals Ltd Boundary Prospect Results at Pogo Trend - 64North Pr..
AW
05:59pRESOLUTION MINERALS LTD (ASX : RML) Boundary Prospect Results at Pogo Trend - 64..
AQ
09/18Resolution Minerals Ltd 2020 Annual Report to Shareholders
AW
09/18RESOLUTION MINERALS LTD (ASX : RML) 2020 Annual Report to Shareholders
AQ
09/16Resolution Minerals Ltd Aurora Drilling Update 64North Project Alaska
AW
09/16RESOLUTION MINERALS LTD (ASX : RML) Aurora Drilling Update 64North Project Alask..
AQ
09/11MILLROCK RESOURCES : Reports Operations Update At 64North Gold Project Alaska
AQ
09/09Resolution Minerals Ltd Assays and Operations Update 64North Project Alaska
AW
09/09RESOLUTION MINERALS LTD (ASX : RML) Assays and Operations Update 64North Project..
AQ
09/02RESOLUTION MINERALS LTD (ASX : RML) Operations Update 64North Project Alaska
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,70 M -0,50 M -0,50 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -25,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14,3 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,14 AUD
Last Close Price 0,05 AUD
Spread / Highest target 175%
Spread / Average Target 175%
Spread / Lowest Target 175%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Duncan Chessell Managing Director & Director
Leonard Anthony Dean Non-Executive Chairman
Jaroslaw K. Kopias Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Andrew Shearer Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Craig Lehmann Farrow Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESOLUTION MINERALS LTD-29.95%11
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-20.13%38 612
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION6.85%35 090
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.19.51%22 771
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-11.08%11 924
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-1.72%9 221
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group