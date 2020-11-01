Log in
RESOLUTION MINERALS LTD

Resolution Minerals Ltd Drilling Commenced 64North Project Alaska

11/01/2020 | 05:06pm EST
Drilling Commenced 64North Project Alaska

Adelaide, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) as announced that drilling has commenced at the "Central Zone" of the Aurora Prospect adjacent to the worldclass, high-grade Pogo Gold Mine (ASX:NST).

- Two (2) follow up drill holes of 1100m diamond core drilling planned ~ 3 weeks to complete.

- Drilling will target the extensions of the shallow dipping Pogo-style 7m thick quartz vein intersected on hole #7 (20AU07) and test for grade variation and "stacked set" repetitions.

- Assays will be fast tracked for high priority zones.

- Trenching work at the E1 Prospect continues on 4x200m trenches to allow identification of potential drilling targets and should be concluded by early November, with assays in December.

- Regional field work programs have concluded for the summer field season and samples have been submitted for assays with results to be announced in November.

- Exploration with news flow is planned for the remainder of 2020.

Drilling program details - minimum two (2) holes for 1100m

Following on from the successful drilling of a 7m thick Pogo Style quartz vein (announced 17/9/20) drilling has commenced from the same drill pad as Hole #7 to undertake two more holes to test the lateral potential of the quartz vein. Pogo-style veins have large variations in grade and thickness over short distances and it is essential to drill step out holes up-dip, down-dip and/or along strike to determine: grade variation and lateral extents of the vein and the potential for stacked set repetitions.

Anecdotally, in early exploration drilling on the Pogo Gold Mine, main (L1) Liese Vein, only 1 in 3 drill holes intersected high grade gold mineralisation. The Company firmly believes further drilling in the Central Zone of the Aurora Prospect is highly warranted. Drill pads have been prepared as indicated with red dots in Figure 1*, to allow follow up drilling now and through winter as required using road access. The Central Zone is 1500m by 750m in size and has the scale potential to host a significant resource. The current drilling for two holes of 1100m total of diamond core drilling and is expected to take approximately three weeks to complete.

Managing Director, Duncan Chessell commented:

"Further drilling from hole #7 drill pad and nearby will test the along-strike and up-dip continuity, in addition to the grade variation of the promising 7m thick Pogo-style quartz vein recently intersected at hole 20AU07, at the Central Zone of the Aurora Prospect.

"We look forward to the results of these high priority holes with great anticipation and to completing our preliminary evaluation of the West Pogo Block in the first season of the 64North Project."

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ML784K2Y



About Resolution Minerals Ltd:

Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as gold, copper, cobalt, and vanadium.

The company is led by Managing Director Duncan Chessell and an experienced team with proven success in corporate finance, marketing, metallurgy and geoscience. This equips Resolution Minerals with the tools to meet the changing demands of the mining markets.

Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 with a focus on the exploration of the Wollogorang Copper Cobalt Project. It has since aquired the Snettisham Vanadium Project and more entered into a binding agreement witth Millrock Resources to earn up to 80% of the highly prospective 64North Gold Project.



Source:
Resolution Minerals Ltd



Contact:

Resolution Minerals Ltd
Duncan Chessell
T: +61-8-6118-7110
E: info@resolutionminerals.com
WWW: www.resolutionminerals.com
© ABN Newswire 2020

