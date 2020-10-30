Log in
RESOLUTION MINERALS LTD

(RML)
Resolution Minerals Ltd Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

10/30/2020 | 03:35am EDT
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Adelaide, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) focused drilling efforts on the West Pogo Block at the Aurora, Echo and Reflection Prospects, announcing results for five (5) diamond core drill holes.

- Encouraging results included an intersection of a 7m thick Pogo-style quartz vein in hole #7 (20AU07) at the compelling Aurora Prospect, adjacent to Northern Star's (ASX:NST) high-grade Pogo Gold Mine and Goodpaster Discovery.

- Follow up drilling is planned to commence in early November on the Aurora Prospect to test grade variability along-strike and up-dip of the 7m thick Pogo-style quartz vein intersected at 20AU07.

- Airborne ZTEM geophysical surveys were completed over RML's West Pogo Block (Aurora, Reflection and Echo Prospects) and Northern Star's Goodpaster Prospect for comparison analysis and refining of drill targets.

- Airborne magnetic and radio-metric geophysical surveys were completed on a shared costs basis in collaboration with the Alaska Division of Geological & Geophysical Surveys over Resolutions West Pogo, LMS-X and Eagle Blocks.

- CSAMT & ZTEM geophysical surveys and surface geochemical surveys were conducted over the East Pogo Block, Boundary Prospect, with geochemistry assays and final processing of the ZTEM survey pending.

- At the Eagle Block, E1 Prospect: an access track was constructed and trenching work undertaken with assays expected in December.

- Further regional exploration, including geochemical surveys and mapping, with assays pending.

Exploration Australia

- A desktop review of copper potential of the RML's Wollogorang Project in the NT, which hosts the Stanton Cobalt Deposit, has commenced with results expected in November.

To view the Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/Q49IL286



About Resolution Minerals Ltd:

Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as gold, copper, cobalt, and vanadium.

The company is led by Managing Director Duncan Chessell and an experienced team with proven success in corporate finance, marketing, metallurgy and geoscience. This equips Resolution Minerals with the tools to meet the changing demands of the mining markets.

Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 with a focus on the exploration of the Wollogorang Copper Cobalt Project. It has since aquired the Snettisham Vanadium Project and more entered into a binding agreement witth Millrock Resources to earn up to 80% of the highly prospective 64North Gold Project.



Source:
Resolution Minerals Ltd



Contact:

Resolution Minerals Ltd
Duncan Chessell
T: +61-8-6118-7110
E: info@resolutionminerals.com
WWW: www.resolutionminerals.com
© ABN Newswire 2020

