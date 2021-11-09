Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Resona Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8308   JP3500610005

RESONA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8308)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Announcement Regarding Decision on Matters Concerning Acquisition of Treasury Shares and Cancellation of Treasury Shares

11/09/2021 | 02:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

November 9, 2021

To whom it may concern,

Company Name

Resona Holdings, Inc.

Representative

Director, President and Representative

Executive Officer Masahiro Minami

(Code 8308 1st section of Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Announcement Regarding Decision on Matters Concerning Acquisition of Treasury

Shares and Cancellation of Treasury Shares

(Acquisition of treasury shares pursuant to Article 156, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, based upon a provision of the Articles of Incorporation made under Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Companies Act, and cancellation of treasury shares pursuant to Article 178 of the Companies Act)

Resona Holdings, Inc. ("Resona Holdings") has resolved, at its board of directors meeting held today, to acquire its treasury shares pursuant to Article 156, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, based upon the provision of Article 50 of Resona Holdings' Articles of Incorporation made under Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Companies Act. Resona Holdings has also decided to cancel its treasury shares pursuant to Article 178 of the Companies Act.

  1. Reasons for the acquisition of treasury shares
    Resona Holdings will acquire its treasury shares in order to enhance return to its shareholders, improve the capital efficiency and enable implementation of flexible capital policies.
  2. Details of the matters concerning the acquisition

(1)

Class of shares to be acquired

Ordinary shares of Resona Holdings

(2)

Total number of shares to be acquired

Up to 30,000,000 shares

(1.24% of the total number of ordinary shares

issued (excluding treasury shares))

(3)

Total acquisition cost

Up to 10,000,000,000 yen

(4)

Period of acquisition

From November 10, 2021 to December 20, 2021

(5)

Method of acquisition

Market buying on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

pursuant to the discretionary purchase agreement

3. Details of the matters concerning the cancellation

(1)

Class of shares to be cancelled

Ordinary shares of Resona Holdings

(2)

Number of shares to be cancelled

The number corresponding to all of the treasury

shares acquired through 2 above

(3)

Date of cancellation

January 11, 2022 (planned)

The number of shares to be cancelled will be announced after completion of the acquisition of treasury shares pursuant to 2 above.

(Reference) Status of treasury share holding (ordinary shares) as of September 30, 2021

Total number of shares issued (including treasury shares)

2,424,042,866 shares

Number of treasury shares

4,764,664 shares (Note)

(Note) Including shares of Resona Holdings held by the Stock Benefit Trust for the Executives. As of September 30, 2021, 3,789,600 shares of Resona Holdings are held by the Stock Benefit Trust for the Executives.

End

Disclaimer

Resona Holdings Inc. published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 07:02:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RESONA HOLDINGS, INC.
02:03aConsolidated Financial Results for the First Half of Fiscal Year 2021
PU
02:03aFinancial Highlights for the First Half of Fiscal Year 2021
PU
02:03aAnnouncement Regarding Decision on Matters Concerning Acquisition of Treasury Shares an..
PU
02:03aNotice of Selection of “Prime Market” in Tokyo Stock Exchange New Market Se..
PU
10/25Nikkei slips on soft earnings, U.S. tech worries
RE
10/14Mori Trust Sogo REIT to Borrow Over $4 Million to Pay Debt
MT
09/29RESONA HOLDINGS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/22Japan Hotel REIT Investment to Borrow $145 Million for Debt Payments
MT
09/16Resona Holdings to Buy 720,000 Shares of Diamond Electric
MT
09/15RESONA : Notice of Decision on Share Acquisition that falls under the “Buying Up&rdq..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RESONA HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 651 B 5 771 M 5 771 M
Net income 2022 145 B 1 285 M 1 285 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,15x
Yield 2022 4,84%
Capitalization 1 020 B 9 010 M 9 035 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,57x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 20 308
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart RESONA HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Resona Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESONA HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 437,50 JPY
Average target price 533,91 JPY
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masahiro Minami President & Representative Director
Hiroyasu Aizawa Group Leader-Finance
Shigenobu Ota Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Kazuhiro Higashi Chairman
Mikio Noguchi Executive Officer & Head-IT Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RESONA HOLDINGS, INC.21.39%9 010
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.25%499 617
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION56.19%387 435
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.90%242 469
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.72%203 230
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY68.56%202 831