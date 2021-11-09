November 9, 2021

To whom it may concern,

Company Name Resona Holdings, Inc. Representative Director, President and Representative Executive Officer Masahiro Minami

(Code 8308 1st section of Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Announcement Regarding Decision on Matters Concerning Acquisition of Treasury

Shares and Cancellation of Treasury Shares

(Acquisition of treasury shares pursuant to Article 156, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, based upon a provision of the Articles of Incorporation made under Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Companies Act, and cancellation of treasury shares pursuant to Article 178 of the Companies Act)

Resona Holdings, Inc. ("Resona Holdings") has resolved, at its board of directors meeting held today, to acquire its treasury shares pursuant to Article 156, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, based upon the provision of Article 50 of Resona Holdings' Articles of Incorporation made under Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Companies Act. Resona Holdings has also decided to cancel its treasury shares pursuant to Article 178 of the Companies Act.

Reasons for the acquisition of treasury shares

Resona Holdings will acquire its treasury shares in order to enhance return to its shareholders, improve the capital efficiency and enable implementation of flexible capital policies. Details of the matters concerning the acquisition

(1) Class of shares to be acquired Ordinary shares of Resona Holdings (2) Total number of shares to be acquired Up to 30,000,000 shares (1.24% of the total number of ordinary shares issued (excluding treasury shares)) (3) Total acquisition cost Up to 10,000,000,000 yen (4) Period of acquisition From November 10, 2021 to December 20, 2021 (5) Method of acquisition Market buying on the Tokyo Stock Exchange pursuant to the discretionary purchase agreement

3. Details of the matters concerning the cancellation

(1) Class of shares to be cancelled Ordinary shares of Resona Holdings (2) Number of shares to be cancelled The number corresponding to all of the treasury shares acquired through 2 above (3) Date of cancellation January 11, 2022 (planned)

The number of shares to be cancelled will be announced after completion of the acquisition of treasury shares pursuant to 2 above.