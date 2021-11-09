Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Resona Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8308   JP3500610005

RESONA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8308)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half of Fiscal Year 2021

11/09/2021 | 02:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

November 9, 2021

Resona Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half of Fiscal Year 2021

(Six months ended September 30, 2021/ Unaudited)

Code number: 8308

Stock exchange listings:

Tokyo

URL: https://www.resona-gr.co.jp/holdings/english/index.html

Representative: Masahiro Minami, Director, President and Representative Executive Officer

Contact: Hiroshi Saito, General Manager, Finance and Accounting Division

Telephone: +81-3-6704-3111

Quarterly securities report issuing date:

November 19, 2021

Dividends payment date:

December 8, 2021

Supplemental information for the financial results: Available

Trading accounts:

Established

Quarterly investor meeting presentation:

Scheduled (for institutional investors and analysts)

Note: Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half of Fiscal Year 2021 (April 1, 2021- September 30, 2021)

(1)

Consolidated Operating Results

(% represents the change from the same period in previous fiscal year)

Ordinary Income

Ordinary Profits

Net Income Attributable to

Owners of Parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

1H of FY2021

413,193

( 8.2 )

117,598

( 39.2 )

80,837

( 43.3 )

1H of FY2020

381,925

( -11.4 )

84,488

( -25.0 )

56,395

( -26.7 )

Note: Comprehensive Income: 1H of FY2021: 121,513 million yen (-33.3%) 1H of FY2020: 182,082 million yen (285.9%)

Net Income per Share of

Diluted Net Income per

Common Stock

Share of Common Stock

Yen

Yen

1H of FY2021

33.10

33.09

1H of FY2020

24.54

24.54

(2)

Consolidated Financial Conditions

Total Assets

Net Assets

Net Assets Attributable to

Stockholders to

Total Assets Ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

September 30, 2021

75,309,781

2,572,918

3.4

March 31, 2021

73,697,682

2,519,645

3.1

(Reference) Net Assets Attributable to Stockholders: September 30, 2021: 2,555,852 million yen

March 31, 2021: 2,317,265 million yen

Note: Net Assets Attributable to Stockholders to Total Assets Ratio is calculated at (Net assets at period-end minus Share award rights at period-end minus Stock acquisition rights at period-end minus Non-controlling interests at period-end) divided by Total assets at period-end. This ratio is not capital adequacy ratio defined in the "Notification on Consolidated Capital Adequacy."

2. Dividends on Common Stock

Dividends per Share

1st

2nd

3rd

Fiscal

Total

Quarter-end

Quarter-end

Quarter-end

Year-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FY2020

-

10.50

-

10.50

21.00

FY2021

-

10.50

FY2021(Forecast)

-

10.50

21.00

Note: Revision of forecasts for dividends from the latest announcement: No

3. Earnings Targets for Fiscal Year 2021 (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022)

(% represents the change from the previous fiscal year)

Net Income Attributable to

Net Income per Share of Common Stock

Owners of Parent

Million yen

%

Yen

FY2021 (Full year)

145,000

16.5

59.66

Notes: 1. Revision of earnings targets from the latest announcement: No

2. The Group provides financial services, including credit card administration, etc. in addition to the banking and trust asset management and a variety of uncertainty caused by the economic environment, such as a negative interest rate introduced by the Bank of Japan, spread of COVID-19, exists in the financial operation. Therefore, the Company discloses "Earnings targets" instead of "Earnings forecasts."

Resona Holdings, Inc.

Financial Results for 1H of FY2021

Other

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period :

No

New

: Not applicable

Excluded

: Not applicable

(2) Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Restatements

A) Changes due to revision of accounting standards

:

Yes

B) Changes due to other reasons

:

No

C) Changes in accounting estimates

:

No

D) Restatements

:

No

Note: For more details, please refer to "Consolidated Financial Statements (5) Changes in Accounting Policies" on page 6 of the attachment

  1. Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding
    1. Total outstanding shares including treasury stock at the end of the period

September 30, 2021

:

2,424,042,866 shares

March 31, 2021

:

2,302,829,191 shares

  1. Treasury stock at the end of the period

September 30, 2021

:

4,764,664 shares

March 31, 2021

:

5,837,458 shares

C) Average outstanding shares during the period

1H of FY2021

:

2,441,911,879 shares

1H of FY2020

:

2,297,365,790 shares

Note: Treasury stock at the end of the period included the stocks owned by ESOP-type Stock Benefit Trust for the Employee

Shareholding Association.

3,789,600 shares

September 30, 2021

:

March 31, 2021

:

4,840,100 shares

Forecasted average number of shares of common stock (excluding treasury stock):

2,430,626,046 shares

Note: This Consolidated Financial Results is not subject to audit by Certified Public Accountants or Audit Firm.

Note: Disclaimer regarding Forward-looking Statements

This report contains forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available and certain assumptions the Company considers to be reasonable. Risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results, performance, achievements or financial position to be materially different from any future results, performance, achievements or financial position expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Resona Holdings does not revise the full year targets announced in May 2021, at this point in time.

Note: How to get supplemental information for the financial results

Supplemental information for the financial results is disclosed through TD net.

The presentation video and materials of the investor relations meeting for institutional investor or analyst will be posted on the web site on November 18, 2021.

Resona Holdings, Inc.

Financial Results for 1H of FY2021

Contents of Attachment

  • Consolidated Financial Statements
    1. Consolidated Balance Sheets………………………………….………………………………………………………. 2
    2. Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income……………….. 3
    3. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets………………………………..………………………………. 4
    4. Note on Going-Concern Assumption………………………………………………………………………………..... 6
    5. Changes in Accounting Policies …………………………………………………………………………………....... 6
    6. Significant Subsequent Event …………………………………………………………………………………........... 6

[Reference Sheet]

Statements of Trust Assets and Liabilities……………………………………………………………………..………. 7

(Supplementary Explanatory Material) Reference Materials for the First Half of FY2021

1

Resona Holdings, Inc.

Financial Results for 1H of FY2021

Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

March 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

Assets

Cash and due from banks

¥

25,223,147

¥

25,463,604

Call loans and bills bought

107,242

294,684

Monetary claims bought

221,739

229,848

Trading assets

231,695

206,039

Securities

7,147,733

8,009,592

Loans and bills discounted

38,978,959

39,306,663

Foreign exchange assets

139,436

154,073

Lease receivables and investments in leases

36,559

35,183

Other assets

965,192

960,946

Tangible fixed assets

361,178

359,333

Intangible fixed assets

53,339

54,356

Net defined benefit asset

43,949

46,686

Deferred tax assets

29,728

26,286

Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees

347,904

355,598

Reserve for possible loan losses

(190,088)

(193,102)

Reserve for possible losses on investments

(36)

(13)

Total Assets

¥

73,697,682

¥

75,309,781

Liabilities and Net Assets

Liabilities

Deposits

¥

58,691,223

¥

58,550,980

Negotiable certificates of deposit

739,170

1,315,230

Call money and bills sold

630,895

1,399,246

Payables under repurchase agreements

3,000

5,000

Payables under securities lending transactions

1,064,481

1,205,839

Trading liabilities

39,626

36,418

Borrowed money

7,218,168

7,622,694

Foreign exchange liabilities

8,025

8,574

Bonds

326,000

261,000

Due to trust account

1,304,346

1,135,937

Other liabilities

663,699

689,954

Reserve for employees' bonuses

18,650

15,524

Net defined benefit liability

15,371

14,457

Other reserves

34,643

33,436

Deferred tax liabilities

54,613

68,762

Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation

18,216

18,206

Acceptances and guarantees

347,904

355,598

Total Liabilities

71,178,037

72,736,863

Net Assets

Capital stock

50,552

50,552

Capital surplus

15,769

159,404

Retained earnings

1,796,476

1,849,599

Treasury stock

(2,478)

(1,866)

Total stockholders' equity

1,860,319

2,057,690

Net unrealized gains on available-for-sale securities

442,901

484,409

Net deferred gains on hedges

10,671

6,662

Revaluation reserve for land

39,702

39,679

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(5,851)

(3,982)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(30,478)

(28,607)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

456,946

498,161

Stock acquisition rights

279

263

Non-controlling interests

202,099

16,802

Total Net Assets

2,519,645

2,572,918

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

¥

73,697,682

¥

75,309,781

2

Resona Holdings, Inc.

Financial Results for 1H of FY2021

  1. Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income [Consolidated Statements of Income]

(Millions of yen)

First Half of FY2020

First Half of FY2021

From April 1, 2020

From April 1, 2021

to September 30, 2020

to September 30, 2021

Ordinary income

¥

381,925

¥

413,193

Interest income

214,895

220,337

Interest on loans and bills discounted

178,964

177,189

Interest and dividends on securities

23,573

27,472

Trust fees

9,287

10,173

Fees and commissions

113,302

127,382

Trading income

3,173

1,512

Other operating income

24,434

19,114

Other ordinary income

16,833

34,674

Ordinary expenses

297,437

295,595

Interest expenses

10,406

6,272

Interest on deposits

5,351

3,726

Fees and commissions

29,075

31,997

Trading expenses

31

37

Other operating expenses

8,181

17,012

General and administrative expenses

212,865

212,201

Other ordinary expenses

36,876

28,074

Ordinary profits

84,488

117,598

Extraordinary gains

841

348

Gains on disposal of fixed assets

841

348

Extraordinary losses

1,093

1,552

Losses on disposal of fixed assets

495

616

Impairment losses on fixed assets

598

935

Income before income taxes

84,236

116,394

Income taxes - current

24,676

34,228

Income taxes - deferred

(83)

1,622

Total income taxes

24,593

35,851

Net income

59,643

80,543

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

3,247

(294)

Net income attributable to owners of parent

¥

56,395

¥

80,837

[Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income]

(Millions of yen)

First Half of FY2020

First Half of FY2021

From April 1, 2020

From April 1, 2021

to September 30, 2020

to September 30, 2021

Net income

¥

59,643

¥

80,543

Other comprehensive income

122,439

40,970

Net unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities

124,956

39,194

Net deferred gains (losses) on hedges

(3,192)

(4,002)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(3,586)

2,318

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

4,225

3,432

Share of other comprehensive income of affiliates accounted for using

the equity method

36

27

Total comprehensive income

¥

182,082

¥

121,513

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of parent

¥

175,466

¥

121,358

Non-controlling interests

¥

6,616

¥

154

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Resona Holdings Inc. published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 07:02:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RESONA HOLDINGS, INC.
02:03aConsolidated Financial Results for the First Half of Fiscal Year 2021
PU
02:03aFinancial Highlights for the First Half of Fiscal Year 2021
PU
02:03aAnnouncement Regarding Decision on Matters Concerning Acquisition of Treasury Shares an..
PU
02:03aNotice of Selection of “Prime Market” in Tokyo Stock Exchange New Market Se..
PU
10/25Nikkei slips on soft earnings, U.S. tech worries
RE
10/14Mori Trust Sogo REIT to Borrow Over $4 Million to Pay Debt
MT
09/29RESONA HOLDINGS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/22Japan Hotel REIT Investment to Borrow $145 Million for Debt Payments
MT
09/16Resona Holdings to Buy 720,000 Shares of Diamond Electric
MT
09/15RESONA : Notice of Decision on Share Acquisition that falls under the “Buying Up&rdq..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RESONA HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 651 B 5 771 M 5 771 M
Net income 2022 145 B 1 285 M 1 285 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,15x
Yield 2022 4,84%
Capitalization 1 020 B 9 010 M 9 035 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,57x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 20 308
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart RESONA HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Resona Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESONA HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 437,50 JPY
Average target price 533,91 JPY
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masahiro Minami President & Representative Director
Hiroyasu Aizawa Group Leader-Finance
Shigenobu Ota Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Kazuhiro Higashi Chairman
Mikio Noguchi Executive Officer & Head-IT Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RESONA HOLDINGS, INC.21.39%9 010
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.25%499 617
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION56.19%387 435
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.90%242 469
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.72%203 230
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY68.56%202 831