Representative: Masahiro Minami, Director, President and Representative Executive Officer
Contact: Hiroshi Saito, General Manager, Finance and Accounting Division
Telephone: +81-3-6704-3111
Quarterly securities report issuing date:
November 19, 2021
Dividends payment date:
December 8, 2021
Supplemental information for the financial results: Available
Trading accounts:
Established
Quarterly investor meeting presentation:
Scheduled (for institutional investors and analysts)
Note: Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half of Fiscal Year 2021 (April 1, 2021- September 30, 2021)
(1)
Consolidated Operating Results
(% represents the change from the same period in previous fiscal year)
Ordinary Income
Ordinary Profits
Net Income Attributable to
Owners of Parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
1H of FY2021
413,193
( 8.2 )
117,598
( 39.2 )
80,837
( 43.3 )
1H of FY2020
381,925
( -11.4 )
84,488
( -25.0 )
56,395
( -26.7 )
Note: Comprehensive Income: 1H of FY2021: 121,513 million yen (-33.3%) 1H of FY2020: 182,082 million yen (285.9%)
Net Income per Share of
Diluted Net Income per
Common Stock
Share of Common Stock
Yen
Yen
1H of FY2021
33.10
33.09
1H of FY2020
24.54
24.54
(2)
Consolidated Financial Conditions
Total Assets
Net Assets
Net Assets Attributable to
Stockholders to
Total Assets Ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
September 30, 2021
75,309,781
2,572,918
3.4
March 31, 2021
73,697,682
2,519,645
3.1
(Reference) Net Assets Attributable to Stockholders: September 30, 2021: 2,555,852 million yen
March 31, 2021: 2,317,265 million yen
Note: Net Assets Attributable to Stockholders to Total Assets Ratio is calculated at (Net assets at period-end minus Share award rights at period-end minus Stock acquisition rights at period-end minus Non-controlling interests at period-end) divided by Total assets at period-end. This ratio is not capital adequacy ratio defined in the "Notification on Consolidated Capital Adequacy."
2. Dividends on Common Stock
Dividends per Share
1st
2nd
3rd
Fiscal
Total
Quarter-end
Quarter-end
Quarter-end
Year-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
FY2020
-
10.50
-
10.50
21.00
FY2021
-
10.50
FY2021(Forecast)
-
10.50
21.00
Note: Revision of forecasts for dividends from the latest announcement: No
3. Earnings Targets for Fiscal Year 2021 (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022)
(% represents the change from the previous fiscal year)
Net Income Attributable to
Net Income per Share of Common Stock
Owners of Parent
Million yen
%
Yen
FY2021 (Full year)
145,000
16.5
59.66
Notes: 1. Revision of earnings targets from the latest announcement: No
2. The Group provides financial services, including credit card administration, etc. in addition to the banking and trust asset management and a variety of uncertainty caused by the economic environment, such as a negative interest rate introduced by the Bank of Japan, spread of COVID-19, exists in the financial operation. Therefore, the Company discloses "Earnings targets" instead of "Earnings forecasts."
Resona Holdings, Inc.
Financial Results for 1H of FY2021
※ Other
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period :
No
New
: Not applicable
Excluded
: Not applicable
(2) Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Restatements
A) Changes due to revision of accounting standards
:
Yes
B) Changes due to other reasons
:
No
C) Changes in accounting estimates
:
No
D) Restatements
:
No
Note: For more details, please refer to "Consolidated Financial Statements (5) Changes in Accounting Policies" on page 6 of the attachment
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding
Total outstanding shares including treasury stock at the end of the period
September 30, 2021
:
2,424,042,866 shares
March 31, 2021
:
2,302,829,191 shares
Treasury stock at the end of the period
September 30, 2021
:
4,764,664 shares
March 31, 2021
:
5,837,458 shares
C) Average outstanding shares during the period
1H of FY2021
:
2,441,911,879 shares
1H of FY2020
:
2,297,365,790 shares
Note: Treasury stock at the end of the period included the stocks owned by ESOP-type Stock Benefit Trust for the Employee
Shareholding Association.
3,789,600 shares
September 30, 2021
:
March 31, 2021
:
4,840,100 shares
Forecasted average number of shares of common stock (excluding treasury stock):
2,430,626,046 shares
Note: This Consolidated Financial Results is not subject to audit by Certified Public Accountants or Audit Firm.
This report contains forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available and certain assumptions the Company considers to be reasonable. Risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results, performance, achievements or financial position to be materially different from any future results, performance, achievements or financial position expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.
Resona Holdings does not revise the full year targets announced in May 2021, at this point in time.
Note: How to get supplemental information for the financial results
Supplemental information for the financial results is disclosed through TD net.
The presentation video and materials of the investor relations meeting for institutional investor or analyst will be posted on the web site on November 18, 2021.
