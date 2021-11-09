Log in
    8308   JP3500610005

RESONA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8308)
Notice of Selection of “Prime Market” in Tokyo Stock Exchange New Market Segments

11/09/2021 | 02:03am EST
November 9, 2021

To whom it may concern

Company Name Resona Holdings, Inc.

Director, President and Representative

Representative

Executive Officer Masahiro Minami

(Code 8308 1st section of Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Notice of Selection of "Prime Market"

in Tokyo Stock Exchange New Market Segments

Resona Holdings, Inc. (President: Masahiro Minami) announces that the Company has resolved at the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 9, 2021 to select the "Prime Market" in the transition to the new market segment of the Tokyo Stock Exchange ("TSE"), that is based on the results of the initial assessment of its compliance with the listing standards of the new market segments from the TSE.

Henceforth, the Company will proceed with the prescribed procedures related to the application for the selection of the new market segment in accordance with the schedule set by the TSE.

End

Disclaimer

Resona Holdings Inc. published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 07:02:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
