Resona : Announcement Regarding Status of Acquisition of Treasury Shares, Completion of Acquisition and Cancellation of Treasury Shares
12/20/2021 | 02:10am EST
Tokyo, December 20, 2021
To whom it may concern,
Company Name: Resona Holdings, Inc.
(Name of Representative: Masahiro Minami, Director, President and Representative Executive Officer) (Securities Code: 8308; Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section)
Announcement Regarding Status of Acquisition of Treasury Shares, Completion of
Acquisition and Cancellation of Treasury Shares
(Acquisition of treasury shares pursuant to Article 156, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, based upon a provision of the Articles of Incorporation made under Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Companies Act, and cancellation of treasury shares pursuant to Article 178 of the Companies Act)
Resona Holdings, Inc. ("Resona Holdings") announces the status of the acquisition of its treasury shares pursuant to Article 156, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, based upon the provision of Article 50 of Resona Holdings' Articles of Incorporation made under Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Companies Act, as set out below. The acquisition of treasury shares pursuant to the resolution at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 9, 2021 has been thereby completed.
Resona Holdings also announces that it will cancel all of the treasury shares so acquired pursuant to Article 178 of the Companies Act.
1. Status of the acquisition of treasury shares
(1)
Class of shares acquired
Ordinary shares of Resona Holdings
(2)
Total number of shares acquired
8,929,900 shares
(3)
Total acquisition cost
3,866,217,936 yen
(4)
Period of acquisition
From December 1, 2021 to December 17, 2021
(based on a trade date)
(5)
Method of acquisition
Market buying on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
pursuant to the discretionary purchase agreement
2. Cancellation of treasury shares
(1)
Class of shares to be cancelled
Ordinary shares of Resona Holdings
(2)
Number of shares to be cancelled
23,062,500 shares
(0.95% of the total number of ordinary shares
issued before cancellation)
(3)
Date of cancellation
January 11, 2022 (planned)
(Reference)
1. Details of the resolution regarding the acquisition of treasury shares at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 9, 2021
(1) Class of shares to be acquired
Ordinary shares of Resona Holdings
(2)
Total number of shares to be acquired
Up to 30,000,000 shares
(1.24% of the total number of ordinary shares
issued (excluding treasury shares))
(3)
Total acquisition cost
Up to 10,000,000,000 yen
(4)
Period of acquisition
From November 10, 2021 to December 20, 2021
(5)
Method of acquisition
Market buying on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
pursuant to the discretionary purchase agreement
2. Aggregate amount of treasury shares acquired through December 17, 2021 pursuant to the foregoing
resolution of the Board of Directors
Total number of shares acquired
23,062,500 shares
Total acquisition cost
9,999,990,878 yen
3. Details of the decision regarding the cancellation of treasury shares made on November 9, 2021
(1)
Class of shares to be cancelled
Ordinary shares of Resona Holdings
(2)
Number of shares to be cancelled
The number corresponding to all of the treasury
shares acquired through 1 above
(3)
Date of cancellation
January 11, 2022 (planned)
End
Corporate Communications Division, Resona Holdings, Inc.
(Tokyo Head Office) 03-6704-1630; (Osaka Head Office) 06-6264-5685; (Saitama Branch Office) 048-835-1524
Resona Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 07:09:06 UTC.