Resona : Announcement Regarding Status of Acquisition of Treasury Shares, Completion of Acquisition and Cancellation of Treasury Shares

Tokyo, December 20, 2021

Company Name: Resona Holdings, Inc.

(Name of Representative: Masahiro Minami, Director, President and Representative Executive Officer) (Securities Code: 8308; Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section)

Announcement Regarding Status of Acquisition of Treasury Shares, Completion of

Acquisition and Cancellation of Treasury Shares

(Acquisition of treasury shares pursuant to Article 156, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, based upon a provision of the Articles of Incorporation made under Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Companies Act, and cancellation of treasury shares pursuant to Article 178 of the Companies Act)

Resona Holdings, Inc. ("Resona Holdings") announces the status of the acquisition of its treasury shares pursuant to Article 156, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, based upon the provision of Article 50 of Resona Holdings' Articles of Incorporation made under Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Companies Act, as set out below. The acquisition of treasury shares pursuant to the resolution at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 9, 2021 has been thereby completed.

Resona Holdings also announces that it will cancel all of the treasury shares so acquired pursuant to Article 178 of the Companies Act.

1. Status of the acquisition of treasury shares (1) Class of shares acquired Ordinary shares of Resona Holdings (2) Total number of shares acquired 8,929,900 shares (3) Total acquisition cost 3,866,217,936 yen (4) Period of acquisition From December 1, 2021 to December 17, 2021 (based on a trade date) (5) Method of acquisition Market buying on the Tokyo Stock Exchange pursuant to the discretionary purchase agreement 2. Cancellation of treasury shares (1) Class of shares to be cancelled Ordinary shares of Resona Holdings (2) Number of shares to be cancelled 23,062,500 shares (0.95% of the total number of ordinary shares issued before cancellation) (3) Date of cancellation January 11, 2022 (planned)

(Reference)

1. Details of the resolution regarding the acquisition of treasury shares at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 9, 2021