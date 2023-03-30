Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Resonac Holding Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4004   JP3368000000

RESONAC HOLDING CORPORATION

(4004)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:17:12 2023-03-31 am EDT
2181.00 JPY   +1.63%
03/30Resonac : DENSO Adopts Resonac's SiC Epi-wafer for Power Semiconductor for Use in Inverter—The new inverter will be installed in Toyota's new BEV “LEXUS RZ” —
PU
03/30Resonac : Mr. Tsuneishi Takes Office as Outside Director of Resonac Holdings — Former Chairman of a semiconductor production equipment company will help Resonac to strengthen management power to compete in the semiconductor materials market —
PU
03/23Resonac : Starts Full-Scale Operation of Evaluation and Development Base to Innovate Materials for Power Modules- For Contribution to the Electrification of Vehicles and Others through Co-Creation with External Parties -
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Resonac : DENSO Adopts Resonac's SiC Epi-wafer for Power Semiconductor for Use in Inverter—The new inverter will be installed in Toyota's new BEV “LEXUS RZ” —

03/30/2023 | 11:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 31, 2023
Resonac Holdings Corporation

DENSO CORPORATION has decided to adopt silicon carbide epitaxial wafer for power semiconductor (SiC epi-wafer) manufactured by Resonac Corporation (Tokyo: 4004) (President: Hidehito Takahashi) with the aim of using it as material for driver element of DENSO's new inverter. This inverter will be installed in Toyota Motor Corporation's new model "LEXUS RZ," which is the first battery electric vehicle (BEV) of LEXUS brand. This is also the first case for LEXUS to adopt SiC epi-wafer as material for inverter's driver element.*1

As next-generation devices, SiC power semiconductors reduce power loss and emit less heat than conventional silicon-wafer-based power semiconductors, thereby contributing to energy conservation and reduction of CO2 emission. Therefore, the markets for SiC power semiconductors are expanding rapidly in various uses including those for BEVs, rapid charging station for xEVs, renewable-energy-based power generation, and railcars. Since the launch of 150mm SiC epi-wafer by then Showa Denko K.K. in 2013, our SiC epi-wafer has been acclaimed by many device manufacturers and applied to various uses due to its high quality including the industry-leading low levels of surface-defect density and basal-plane dislocation. Furthermore, materials for on-board devices, especially for inverter devices, are required to have particularly high quality. This time, DENSO and Toyota decided to adopt Resonac's SiC epi-wafer as material for driver element of the inverter installed in the new model LEXUS RZ because they placed high value on the material's outstanding quality and track record of adoption by other companies. SiC-based inverter has energy loss lower than those of conventional Si-based inverters, thereby extending cruising radius of xEVs.　

The Resonac Group aims to be a "Co-Creative Chemical Company" and contribute to the sustainable development of global society. Under this vision, Resonac positions its operation to produce SiC epitaxial wafers, which contributes to efficient use of energy, as a next-generation business, and will allocate much of our business resources. In addition, Resonac has been promoting "The Project to Develop SiC Wafers Technology for Next-generation Green Power Semiconductors," which aims to improve quality of SiC epi-wafer further under the framework of "Green Innovation Fund*2 Projects." The Resonac Group will continue contributing to the spread of SiC power semiconductors by maintaining "Best in Class" as its motto and ensuring stable supply of high-performance and highly reliable products to the rapidly expanding market.


*1. For detail, please refer to the following web page which introduces Toyota's LEXUS RZ:
https://www.lexus.com/models/RZ
*2. Green Innovation Fund (GI Fund): GI Fund was established by Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and assigned to New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) with the aim of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. Resonac proposed its "Project to Develop SiC Wafers Technology for Next-generation Green Power Semiconductors" to NEDO as a candidate for "Projects to Develop SiC Wafers Technology for Next-generation Power Semiconductors" which was set as a research and development target of "Next-generation Digital Infrastructure Construction" in "GI Fund Projects." And Resonac's Project was selected for Green Innovation Fund Projects by NEDO. For detail, please refer to the news release, "Showa Denko's Program to Develop 8-inch SiC Wafers for Next-generation Green Power Semiconductor Selected for NEDO's Green Innovation Fund Projects," which was announced on May 23, 2022.
https://www.resonac.com/news/2022/05/23/2230.html

For further information, contact

Public Relations Group, Brand Communication Department

03-5470-3235

Attachments

Disclaimer

Resonac Holdings Corporation published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 03:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RESONAC HOLDING CORPORATION
03/30Resonac : DENSO Adopts Resonac's SiC Epi-wafer for Power Semiconductor for Use in Inverter..
PU
03/30Resonac : Mr. Tsuneishi Takes Office as Outside Director of Resonac Holdings — Forme..
PU
03/23Resonac : Starts Full-Scale Operation of Evaluation and Development Base to Innovate Mater..
PU
03/09Resonac Wins the Grand Prix at NIKKEI Integrated Report Award 2022
AQ
03/09RESONAC to Use Virtual Reality Technology for Product Development
AQ
03/08Resonac : Semiconductor Materials Manufacturer in Japan) to Use Virtual Reality Technology..
PU
03/08Resonac : Wins the Grand Prix at NIKKEI Integrated Report Award 2022— “Message..
PU
03/02Resonac : Notice of Maintenance Work on This Website
PU
03/01Resonac : Notice of Convocation of the 114th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
02/28Resonac : Develops and Starts to Mass-produce Third Generation High-grade SiC Epitaxial Wa..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RESONAC HOLDING CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 400 B 10 547 M 10 547 M
Net income 2022 28 438 M 214 M 214 M
Net Debt 2022 707 B 5 330 M 5 330 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,7x
Yield 2022 3,03%
Capitalization 389 B 2 929 M 2 929 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 25 803
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart RESONAC HOLDING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Resonac Holding Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESONAC HOLDING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 2 146,00 JPY
Average target price 2 231,25 JPY
Spread / Average Target 3,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hidehito Takahashi President, CEO & Representative Director
Motohiro Takeuchi CFO, Representative Director & Head-Accounting
Hideo Ichikawa Manager-Strategic Planning Office
Kohei Morikawa Chairman
Hiroshi Sakai Manager-Technology Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RESONAC HOLDING CORPORATION5.45%2 911
AIR LIQUIDE14.12%85 484
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION1.01%71 763
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.4.08%43 307
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.10.27%29 848
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.21.06%22 431
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer