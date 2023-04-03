Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Resonac Holding Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4004   JP3368000000

RESONAC HOLDING CORPORATION

(4004)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:56:16 2023-04-03 pm EDT
2210.00 JPY   -0.23%
04/03Resonac : Increases Production Capacity for Adhesive Film for Semiconductor Packaging by 60%— Aiming to cope with medium- to long-term increase in demand —
PU
04/03Resonac : to Integrate and Relocate Head Offices
PU
04/03Resonac Corporation Signs Contract to Transfer Shares of Diagnostic Reagent Subsidiaries in Japan, China and the United States
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Resonac : Increases Production Capacity for Adhesive Film for Semiconductor Packaging by 60%— Aiming to cope with medium- to long-term increase in demand —

04/03/2023 | 11:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 04, 2023
Resonac Corporation

Resonac Corporation (TOKYO: 4004) (President: Hidehito Takahashi) will increase its capacity to produce "Dicing Die Bonding Film," which is a two-in-one adhesive film with the functions for both dicing tape and die bonding film used in semiconductor packaging process (backend process), at the Company's Goi Plant (Kashima) located in Kamisu City, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan. The demand for Dicing Die Bonding Film, which is used mainly in the process to produce semiconductor memories, is expected to increase steadily in medium to long term. Aiming to respond to such an increase in the demand for the product, Resonac has decided to increase its capacity to produce Dicing Die Bonding Film by 60% from the current level. Resonac will start to operate expanded production facilities in 2026.

These days, the demand for data-processing and telecommunication infrastructure including servers for cloud computing and data centers continues increasing globally due to a constant increase in the amount of generated and communicated data. Henceforth, the amount of generated and communicated data is expected to continue increasing due to progress in new technologies including metaverse.*1 Consequently, the demand for high-performance semiconductor memories for use in large-amount data storage/processing and for use in new hardware related to AR (augmented reality) and VR (virtual reality) is expected to increase.
As a result, the demand for Die Bonding Film, which is used in the process to laminate semiconductor chips, is also expected to increase.

Die Bonding Film is an ultra-thin film-type adhesive essential for multi-layer-mounting of semiconductor chips, and Resonac has global-top market share of it.*2 Our Dicing Die Bonding Film, which can function as dicing tape for cutting out semiconductor chips from wafers and film for die bonding simultaneously, enables our customers to laminate dicing tape and die-bonding film on the backside of a wafer at one time. Thus, Resonac's Dicing Die Bonding Film enables its customers to shorten their production process. The demand for Dicing Die Bonding Film, which has integrated function of dicing tape and die bonding film, remains strong, and therefore, Resonac decided to increase its production capacity for the product.

The Resonac Group positions its operation to produce semiconductor materials as Core Growth business which leads the Group's growth into the future. Once Resonac had been producing Dicing Die Bonding Film at its Goi Plant. However, in 2021, the Company started to produce Dicing Die Bonding Film at its Chinese subsidiary, SD Materials (Nantong) Co., Ltd., in addition to Goi Plant. Thus, the Company produces the product at two production sites now. Through the capital investment of this time, the Resonac Group will increase its production capacity for Dicing Die Bonding Film further, thereby coping with the increase in the demand for semiconductors and contributing to stable supply of semiconductors.

Dicing Die Bonding Film

*1. Recently, the average growth rate of the amount of generated data is 28.9% per year. The average growth rate of the scale of the global market for data center servers is 14.5% per year.
　Source: "Outline of the plan for R&D and social implementation of 'Next-generation Digital Infrastructure Construction Project'".
*2. Source: "Status of semiconductor market for 2022 and future outlook," published by Fuji Keizai Group Co., Ltd.

For further information, contact

Public Relations Group, Brand Communication Department

+81-3-5470-3235

Attachments

Disclaimer

Resonac Holdings Corporation published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 03:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RESONAC HOLDING CORPORATION
04/03Resonac : Increases Production Capacity for Adhesive Film for Semiconductor Packaging by 6..
PU
04/03Resonac : to Integrate and Relocate Head Offices
PU
04/03Resonac Corporation Signs Contract to Transfer Shares of Diagnostic Reagent Subsidiarie..
AQ
03/30Resonac : DENSO Adopts Resonac's SiC Epi-wafer for Power Semiconductor for Use in Inverter..
PU
03/30Resonac : Mr. Tsuneishi Takes Office as Outside Director of Resonac Holdings — Forme..
PU
03/23Resonac : Starts Full-Scale Operation of Evaluation and Development Base to Innovate Mater..
PU
03/09Resonac Wins the Grand Prix at NIKKEI Integrated Report Award 2022
AQ
03/09RESONAC to Use Virtual Reality Technology for Product Development
AQ
03/08Resonac : Semiconductor Materials Manufacturer in Japan) to Use Virtual Reality Technology..
PU
03/08Resonac : Wins the Grand Prix at NIKKEI Integrated Report Award 2022— “Message..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RESONAC HOLDING CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 400 B 10 576 M 10 576 M
Net income 2022 28 438 M 215 M 215 M
Net Debt 2022 707 B 5 345 M 5 345 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 2,93%
Capitalization 401 B 3 031 M 3 031 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 25 803
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart RESONAC HOLDING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Resonac Holding Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESONAC HOLDING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 2 215,00 JPY
Average target price 2 231,25 JPY
Spread / Average Target 0,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hidehito Takahashi President, CEO & Representative Director
Motohiro Takeuchi CFO, Representative Director & Head-Accounting
Hideo Ichikawa Manager-Strategic Planning Office
Kohei Morikawa Chairman
Hiroshi Sakai Manager-Technology Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RESONAC HOLDING CORPORATION7.72%2 965
AIR LIQUIDE16.47%87 494
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION4.03%73 373
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.3.42%43 824
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.13.08%30 607
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.21.30%21 781
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer