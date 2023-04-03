Resonac : Increases Production Capacity for Adhesive Film for Semiconductor Packaging by 60%— Aiming to cope with medium- to long-term increase in demand

April 04, 2023

Resonac Corporation

Resonac Corporation (TOKYO: 4004) (President: Hidehito Takahashi) will increase its capacity to produce "Dicing Die Bonding Film," which is a two-in-one adhesive film with the functions for both dicing tape and die bonding film used in semiconductor packaging process (backend process), at the Company's Goi Plant (Kashima) located in Kamisu City, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan. The demand for Dicing Die Bonding Film, which is used mainly in the process to produce semiconductor memories, is expected to increase steadily in medium to long term. Aiming to respond to such an increase in the demand for the product, Resonac has decided to increase its capacity to produce Dicing Die Bonding Film by 60% from the current level. Resonac will start to operate expanded production facilities in 2026.

These days, the demand for data-processing and telecommunication infrastructure including servers for cloud computing and data centers continues increasing globally due to a constant increase in the amount of generated and communicated data. Henceforth, the amount of generated and communicated data is expected to continue increasing due to progress in new technologies including metaverse.*1 Consequently, the demand for high-performance semiconductor memories for use in large-amount data storage/processing and for use in new hardware related to AR (augmented reality) and VR (virtual reality) is expected to increase.

As a result, the demand for Die Bonding Film, which is used in the process to laminate semiconductor chips, is also expected to increase.

Die Bonding Film is an ultra-thin film-type adhesive essential for multi-layer-mounting of semiconductor chips, and Resonac has global-top market share of it.*2 Our Dicing Die Bonding Film, which can function as dicing tape for cutting out semiconductor chips from wafers and film for die bonding simultaneously, enables our customers to laminate dicing tape and die-bonding film on the backside of a wafer at one time. Thus, Resonac's Dicing Die Bonding Film enables its customers to shorten their production process. The demand for Dicing Die Bonding Film, which has integrated function of dicing tape and die bonding film, remains strong, and therefore, Resonac decided to increase its production capacity for the product.

The Resonac Group positions its operation to produce semiconductor materials as Core Growth business which leads the Group's growth into the future. Once Resonac had been producing Dicing Die Bonding Film at its Goi Plant. However, in 2021, the Company started to produce Dicing Die Bonding Film at its Chinese subsidiary, SD Materials (Nantong) Co., Ltd., in addition to Goi Plant. Thus, the Company produces the product at two production sites now. Through the capital investment of this time, the Resonac Group will increase its production capacity for Dicing Die Bonding Film further, thereby coping with the increase in the demand for semiconductors and contributing to stable supply of semiconductors.

Dicing Die Bonding Film

*1. Recently, the average growth rate of the amount of generated data is 28.9% per year. The average growth rate of the scale of the global market for data center servers is 14.5% per year.

Source: "Outline of the plan for R&D and social implementation of 'Next-generation Digital Infrastructure Construction Project'".

*2. Source: "Status of semiconductor market for 2022 and future outlook," published by Fuji Keizai Group Co., Ltd.