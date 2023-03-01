Resonac : Notice of Convocation of the 114th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

TRANSLATION

Securities Code 4004 (Date of publication) March 9, 2023

(Date of electronic provision) March 2, 2023

TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS:

Resonac Holdings Corporation.

13-9, Shiba Daimon 1-Chome,Minato-ku,

Tokyo, Japan

Hidehito Takahashi

President and Chief Executive Officer

Notice of Convocation of the 114th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

The 114th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Resonac Holdings Corporation will be held as described below and you are cordially invited to attend the Meeting.

With regard to the convocation of this Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has introduced provision of information concerning the Meeting including the contents of Reference Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders (information subject to electronic provision) via electronic measures. The Company has put such information on the Company's Website on the Internet. Therefore, if necessary, please access the Company's Website and confirm the contents of the document.

URL for Resonac Holding Company's Website: https://www.resonac.com/

The information subject to electronic provision is published not only via the Company's Website mentioned above, but also via the Website of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan Exchange Group (JPX). Therefore, if necessary, please access the JPX's website (https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/), and search for the information concerning Resonac Holdings Corporation by inputting the Company's securities code 4004 into the window of the search engine titled "Listed Company Search," then click "Basic information," "Documents for public inspection/PR information," and "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting."

URL for information about Resonac Holding Company on the JPX's Website: https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/StockSearch.do?callJorEFlg=1&method=&topSearchStr=4004

Instead of attending the Meeting, you can exercise your voting rights in writing or by electronic measures (including the use of the Internet). If you want to do so, please exercise your voting rights after reviewing the following Reference Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders.

1. Date and Hour Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (Reception of shareholders stats at 8:30 a.m.) 2. Place Tokyo International Forum (Hall B7) 5-1, Marunouchi 3-Chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

3. Matters constituting the Purpose of the Meeting:

Matters to be Reported: (1) Reports on the Business Report and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the

114th Business Term (January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022), and reports on the Auditing Results from Accounting Auditors and the Audit & Supervisory Board.