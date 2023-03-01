Resonac : Notice of Convocation of the 114th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
TRANSLATION
Securities Code 4004 (Date of publication) March 9, 2023
(Date of electronic provision) March 2, 2023
TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS:
Resonac Holdings Corporation.
13-9, Shiba Daimon 1-Chome,Minato-ku,
Tokyo, Japan
Hidehito Takahashi
President and Chief Executive Officer
Notice of Convocation of the 114th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
The 114th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Resonac Holdings Corporation will be held as described below and you are cordially invited to attend the Meeting.
With regard to the convocation of this Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has introduced provision of information concerning the Meeting including the contents of Reference Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders (information subject to electronic provision) via electronic measures. The Company has put such information on the Company's Website on the Internet. Therefore, if necessary, please access the Company's Website and confirm the contents of the document.
The information subject to electronic provision is published not only via the Company's Website mentioned above, but also via the Website of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan Exchange Group (JPX). Therefore, if necessary, please access the JPX's website (https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/), and search for the information concerning Resonac Holdings Corporation by inputting the Company's securities code 4004 into the window of the search engine titled "Listed Company Search," then click "Basic information," "Documents for public inspection/PR information," and "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting."
Instead of attending the Meeting, you can exercise your voting rights in writing or by electronic measures (including the use of the Internet). If you want to do so, please exercise your voting rights after reviewing the following Reference Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders.
1.
Date and Hour
Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (Reception of shareholders stats at 8:30 a.m.)
2.
Place
Tokyo International Forum (Hall B7)
5-1, Marunouchi 3-Chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan
3. Matters constituting the Purpose of the Meeting:
Matters to be Reported: (1) Reports on the Business Report and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the
114th Business Term (January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022), and reports on the Auditing Results from Accounting Auditors and the Audit & Supervisory Board.
Reports on the Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 114th Business Term (January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022).
Matters to be Resolved upon:
Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus
Proposal No. 2: Election of Nine Directors
Proposal No. 3: Election of One Audit & Supervisory Board Member
4. Other Matters that have been decided by the Board of Directors before Convocation:
If you exercise your voting rights in writing (by mail) and do not indicate your approval or disapproval of a proposal, it
will be treated as if you indicated your approval of the proposal.
Among the information subject to electronic provision, under the provisions of relevant laws and Article 15 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, following documents are not included in this Notice of Convocation provided for shareholders who requested to receive the Notice as printed documents. Therefore, Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-consolidated Financial Statements included in this Notice and its Accompanying Documents are part of those documents audited by Auditors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members during the process to produce the Audit Report.
"Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets" and "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements"
"Non-consolidatedStatements of Changes in Net Assets" and "Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements"
If the voting rights are exercised both in writing and via the Internet, the voting via the Internet will be regarded as effective. If the voting rights are exercised repeatedly via the Internet, the last voting will be regarded as effective.
5. Methods for exercising voting rights for shareholders who do not expect to attend the Meeting:
Exercise of voting rights in writing (by mail)
Please indicate your consent or dissent to the proposals on the enclosed Card for Exercise of Voting Rights, and return it by mail to reach us no later than 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
2) Exercise of voting rights via the Internet, etc.
Please log on to the designated website for exercise of voting rights at https://soukai.mizuho-tb.co.jp/.Enter your code number and password as provided on the enclosed Card for Exercise of Voting Rights and, by following the instructions on the computer screen, enter your consent or dissent and send it to reach us no later than 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. For your information, we are also a member to the electronic voting rights exercise platform for institutional investors operated by ICJ, Inc.
Upon attending the Meeting, please present the enclosed Card for Exercise of Voting Rights to the receptionist.
When the need arises to amend the information subject to electronic provision, such amendments will be announced on the Company's Website and JPX's Website. When the need arises to amend operations of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, such amendments will be announced on the Company's Website.
Reference Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposals and References
Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus
It is proposed that surplus be appropriated as follows:
It is the Company's basic policy to decide on the distribution of dividends in consideration of earnings performance of the relevant business term and the need to retain earnings for future business development.
Concerning the term-end dividends for this term, the Company, after taking into account the business results of the term as well as the need to improve future competitiveness and financial strength, proposes a term-end dividend as described below. There is no matter related to the appropriation of other surplus.
Type of dividend assets Cash
Matters related to the appropriation of dividend assets and total amount thereof:
65 yen per common share of the Company
Total amount: 11,787,547,720 yen
(3) Effective date for appropriation of surplus:
March 31, 2023
Representative Director;
Chairman of the Board
Representative Director;
President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
Managing Corporate Officer;
Chief Risk Management Officer (CRO)
Director;
Managing Corporate Officer;
Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Director;
Managing Corporate Officer;
Chief Strategy Officer (CSO)
Director
Director
Director
Proposal No. 2: Election of Nine Directors
The term of office of all the ten Directors is to expire at the close of this ordinary general meeting of shareholders. The Company proposes election of nine Directors, considering that the Group has transferred itself into a holding company structure.
The list of candidates for Directors is as follows:
Candidate
Name
Current Position and Duties at the Company
Statuses
No.
Kohei Morikawa
Hidehito Takahashi
Keiichi Kamiguchi
Hideki Somemiya
Tomomitsu Maoka
Kiyoshi Nishioka
Kozo Isshiki
Noriko Morikawa
Tetsuo Tsuneishi
To be reelected
To be reelected
To be reinstated
To be reelected
To be reelected
To be reelected
Outside
Independent
To be reelected
Outside
Independent
To be reelected
Outside
Independent
To be newly elected
Outside
Independent
To be reelected: Candidate for Director to be reelected
To be reinstated: Candidate for Director to be reinstated
To be newly elected: Candidate for Director to be newly elected
Outside: Candidate for Outside Director
Independent: Candidate for Independent Director under the provisions of the stock exchange
Candidate
Name
Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director,
Number of
Personal History, Positions at the Company,
Shares of the
No.
(Date of Birth)
and Important Concurrent Posts
Company Held
Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director
After taking charge of Chemicals section through many years, in
2017, he was appointed as President and CEO, and has been
supervising and promoting business strategy of the whole
Company since then. In addition, he has been promoting
integration of the Company and Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd.
He has high principles, wide-ranging insight, strict ethical view,
fair judgement, and executive power, which are essential
characters to carry out his duties as Director. As Representative
Director and Chairman of the Board, he has been promoting the
effectiveness of the Board of Directors and strengthening of its
supervisory function to enhance corporate value. Based on
these, the Company judged that he is suitable for the position, and
nominated him as a candidate for Director.
Kohei Morikawa
Personal history and positions at the Company
1
(June 6, 1957)
21,300 shares
April 1982
Joined the Company
January 2013
Corporate Officer; General Manager,
To be reelected
Electronic Chemicals Division
January 2016
Managing Corporate Officer; Chief
Technology Officer (CTO)
March 2016
Director; Managing Corporate Officer; Chief
Technology Officer (CTO)
January 2017
Representative Director; President and Chief
Executive Officer (CEO)
January 2022
Representative Director; Chairman of the
Board (incumbent) (up to the present)
Important Concurrent Post: None
Term of office as Director: 7 years
Number of attendances at the Board of Directors' meetings: 14/14
