Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Resonac Holding Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4004   JP3368000000

RESONAC HOLDING CORPORATION

(4004)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-03-08 am EST
2265.00 JPY   -1.56%
03/02Resonac : Notice of Maintenance Work on This Website
PU
03/01Resonac : Notice of Convocation of the 114th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
02/28Resonac : Develops and Starts to Mass-produce Third Generation High-grade SiC Epitaxial Wafers— Through supply of top-quality epitaxial wafers, Resonac contributes to practical application of space-saving high-output next-generation power semiconductors —
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Resonac : Wins the Grand Prix at NIKKEI Integrated Report Award 2022— “Message from the top management” in our report obtained full marks in the screening process of the Award —

03/08/2023 | 02:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 08, 2023
Resonac Holdings Corporation

The Integrated Report of Resonac Holdings Corporation (President: Hidehito Takahashi) for 2022 published by then Showa Denko K.K. under the title "Showa Denko Report 2022" has received the Grand Prix at "NIKKEI Integrated Report Award 2022" presented by Nikkei Inc., which publishes the most prestigious Japanese business newspaper "Nihon Keizai Shimbun."

Resonac publishes its integrated report with hope that the Company's stakeholders will gain better understanding of our journey in pursuit of value creation which we have started from our Purpose, namely "Change society through the power of chemistry ." We published SHOWA DENKO Report 2022 under a key concept of "a new start: -moving as one-, the newly integrated company goes into action under the leadership of new President & CEO Takahashi," aiming to inform our stakeholders about unification of the management team that we implemented in January 2022 and changes we made in the newly integrated company before the integration of legal personalities of the two companies in January 2023.

This time, regarding the examination item of "message from the top management,"* our integrated report obtained full marks from all judges in the first stage of the screening process of the Award because the judges placed high value on President Takahashi's strong determination to unite corporate cultures of the two companies and develop human resources with all his strength. In the review of the screening process, judges commented on our integrated report, "The report dispatched a concept of 'Co-creative Chemical Company' as a model of value creator, and put this concept into the company's value creation process and long-term management plan. Contents of the report preserves continuity and are easy to understand." "The report is very good because it not only identifies materialities but also has a structure which makes it easy for readers to imagine the process to cope with materialities and develop non-financial key performance indicators." "In the company, CXOs facilitate cross-departmental cooperation and Business Headquarters/Units function as vertical shafts, thereby collaborating with each other. Thus, all contents of the report show inclusiveness of the company's strategy and high quality of the management."

*The Award's examination items consist of 10 items including "Message from the top management," "Description of corporate philosophy aimed at realizing creation of corporate values (purpose, mission, culture, value, vision, etc.)," "Extraction of the company's inherent materialities and presentation of value creation process taking time frames (short, medium, and long terms) into account," "Calm analysis of the company's management resources (various management capitals) description of medium- to long-term management targets and strategy (including reforms in business models)," etc.

Pages of "Message from the President and CEO"

We will improve and enrich our integrated report further, aiming to gain stakeholders' better understanding of and trust in the Group's business activities. Furthermore, the Resonac Group will continue aiming to become a "co-creative chemical company" that contributes to creation of better society by making the Group your first choice for the partnership to work together with deepened cooperation.

[Reference]
You can access "SHOWA DENKO Report 2022" from here, or the following URL. https://www.resonac.com/sustainability/report/report.html

[About "NIKKEI Integrated Report Award]
In 1998, NIKKEI Inc. started to sponsor "NIKKEI Annual Report Award," aiming to promote enrichment and spread of Japanese companies' annual reports. From the cycle to commend reports published in 2021, NIKKEI renamed the Award as "NIKKEI Integrated Report Award" and expanded the scale of it. This time is the second year after the renaming, and 387 companies applied for entry into the competition. The Grands Prix were awarded to three companies including Resonac Holdings Corporation. Grand Prix E was awarded to one company. Grand Prix S was awarded to one company. Grand Prix G was awarded to one company. Semi-Grands Prix were awarded to 6 companies. The Rookie of the Year Award was awarded to one company. Jury's Special Award was awarded to one company. And Merit Awards were awarded to 41 companies. Commendation ceremony will be held on March 16, 2023.
For detail, please refer to the following Website.
https://adnet.nikkei.co.jp/a/nira

For further information, contact

Public Relations Group, Brand Communication Department

03-5470-3235

Attachments

Disclaimer

Resonac Holdings Corporation published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 07:46:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RESONAC HOLDING CORPORATION
03/02Resonac : Notice of Maintenance Work on This Website
PU
03/01Resonac : Notice of Convocation of the 114th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
02/28Resonac : Develops and Starts to Mass-produce Third Generation High-grade SiC Epitaxial Wa..
PU
02/16Resonac Swings to Profit in FY22 on Absence of One-time Factors
MT
02/15Inflation Prospects Undermine Tokyo Stock Market
MT
02/15Resonac : 2022 Financial Statements and summary
PU
02/142022 Financial Results : Presentation Material
PU
02/14Resonac : 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements and Summary
PU
02/14Resonac : "Co-Creative Chemical Company" -toward global top-level functional chemical comp..
PU
02/14Resonac : (Correction) Resonac Corrects Segment Information in 2021 Consolidated Financial..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RESONAC HOLDING CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 400 B 10 223 M 10 223 M
Net income 2022 28 438 M 208 M 208 M
Net Debt 2022 707 B 5 167 M 5 167 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,7x
Yield 2022 2,82%
Capitalization 417 B 3 044 M 3 044 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 25 803
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart RESONAC HOLDING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Resonac Holding Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESONAC HOLDING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 2 301,00 JPY
Average target price 2 231,25 JPY
Spread / Average Target -3,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hidehito Takahashi President, CEO & Representative Director
Motohiro Takeuchi CFO, Representative Director & Head-Accounting
Hideo Ichikawa Manager-Strategic Planning Office
Kohei Morikawa Chairman
Hiroshi Sakai Manager-Technology Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RESONAC HOLDING CORPORATION13.91%3 044
AIR LIQUIDE13.14%83 018
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION2.80%72 896
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.10.79%47 168
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.12.10%31 119
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION7.32%19 593