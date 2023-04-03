Resonac : to Integrate and Relocate Head Offices

April 04, 2023

Resonac Holdings Corporation

Tokyo Shiodome Building

On July 1, 2023, Resonac Holdings Corporation (Tokyo: 4004) and Resonac Corporation (President of both companies: Hidehito Takahashi) will integrate and relocate their head offices, which are now located at two different places, aiming to speed up their decision making and activate communication among Group companies further. The newly-integrated head office will be located at Tokyo Shiodome Building, Minato-ku, Tokyo.

On January 1, 2023, then Showa Denko Group and then Showa Denko Materials Group (former Hitachi Chemical Group) merged into the Resonac Group. Now, the Resonac Group has two separated head offices: Daimon Office (former Showa Denko K.K.'s head office located in Minato-ku, Tokyo) and Marunouchi Office (former Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd.'s head office located in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo). The Resonac Group has been working hard to rationalize location of departments and activate communication among employees of Group companies. This time, Resonac Holdings Corporation and Resonac Corporation decided to relocate and integrate their head offices in order to increase opportunities for Group companies' employees to contact each other and promote co-creation among them.

The Resonac Group has defined its Purpose (the reason for the existence) as "Change society through the power of chemistry." Technical innovations to solve various social issues require co-creation among many people and various organizations. The Resonac Group aims to increase people's opportunities to contact each other, produce ties beyond boundaries between organizations, and co-create value with its partners, thereby realizing the Group's continuous growth and enhancing its corporate value.

Outline of the new head office

Address of the new head office:

24th to 26th floors of the Tokyo Shiodome Building

9-1, Higashi-shimbashi 1-chome, Minato-ku, Tokyo 105-7325, Japan

(2 minutes' walk from Shiodome Station, Toei Oedo line; 7 minutes' walk from Shimbashi Station, JR East)

The floor area: 10,132m2 (total of 3 floors)

Opening date of the new head office: July 1, 2023