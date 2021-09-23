Log in
    RHT   AU000000RHT2

RESONANCE HEALTH LIMITED

(RHT)
EASL Digital #NAFLDSummit 2021: Resonance Health presents, HepaFat-AI results equivalent to a conventional MRS technique

09/23/2021
Resonance Health attended the EASL Digital NAFLD Summit 2021 on 16 - 17 September and participated with insights into developments in artificial intelligence-based approaches to NAFLD management using HepaFat-AI.

We are delighted to present the abstract we shared titled "Diagnostic accuracy of liver steatosis using artificial intelligence".

To read it please click here.

Disclaimer

Resonance Health Limited published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 03:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3,78 M 2,76 M 2,76 M
Net income 2021 0,59 M 0,43 M 0,43 M
Net cash 2021 8,80 M 6,43 M 6,43 M
P/E ratio 2021 119x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 48,4 M 35,3 M 35,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 16,3x
EV / Sales 2021 16,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mitchell Wells Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Nick Allan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Martin Blake Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Wenjie Pang Manager-Technical & Research
Sherif Boulos Manager-Clinical Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RESONANCE HEALTH LIMITED-56.25%35
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC30.58%238 660
DANAHER CORPORATION46.32%231 396
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.25.71%122 378
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG40.16%77 521
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION29.89%74 587