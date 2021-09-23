EASL Digital #NAFLDSummit 2021: Resonance Health presents, HepaFat-AI results equivalent to a conventional MRS technique

Resonance Health attended the EASL Digital NAFLD Summit 2021 on 16 - 17 September and participated with insights into developments in artificial intelligence-based approaches to NAFLD management using HepaFat-AI.
We are delighted to present the abstract we shared titled "Diagnostic accuracy of liver steatosis using artificial intelligence".
To read it please click here.
Disclaimer
