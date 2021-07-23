Resonant : The Technology Enabling the Transition to 5G in Europe
07/23/2021 | 09:08am EDT
RESONANT 'BREAKING THROUGH THE NOISE OF 5G IN EUROPE' WEBINAR SE RIES
J U L Y 2 2 , 2 0 2 1
THE TECHNOLOGY ENABLING THE
TRANSITION TO 5G IN EUROPE
THE ROLE OF RF FILTERS
'EUROPE 5G' WEBINAR PARTICIPANTS
Independent Industry Expert
Joe Madden (Moderator): Mobile Experts
Resonant Advisory Board
Clint Brown
Rubén Caballero
Glen Riley
Peter Gammel
Resonant Team
George B. Holmes - CEO
Dylan Kelly - COO
Mike Eddy - VP, Corporate Development
'EUROPE 5G' WEBINAR AGENDA
The Evolution from 1G to 5G
Drivers of 5G Technology Adoption
Technologies That Enable 5G
The Role of Wi-Fi, UWB & Relationship to 5G
About RF Filters
5G's Rollout in Europe
Technology Advancements that Enable 'True 5G'
A MARKET DRIVEN BY DATA NEEDS
With more connected devices, higher performance networks are needed to keep up with demand for data and speed
1G
2G
3G
4G
5G
6G
1980s
1990s
2000s
2010s
2020s
2030s
Basic voice service
Text messaging
Mobile data
Mobile video
20x faster
(calls only)
Introduced
focused
focused
25x lower latency
than 4G
…
…
…
…
…
…
…
…
