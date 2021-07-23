Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Resonant Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RESN   US76118L1026

RESONANT INC.

(RESN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Resonant : The Technology Enabling the Transition to 5G in Europe

07/23/2021 | 09:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RESONANT 'BREAKING THROUGH THE NOISE OF 5G IN EUROPE' WEBINAR SE RIES

J U L Y 2 2 , 2 0 2 1

THE TECHNOLOGY ENABLING THE

TRANSITION TO 5G IN EUROPE

THE ROLE OF RF FILTERS

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This document contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "will," "potentially," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "expect" and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may address the following subjects among others: the status of filter designs under development, the prospects for licensing filter designs upon completion of development, plans for other filter designs not currently in development, potential customers for our designs, the timing and amount of future royalty streams, the expected duration of our capital resources, our hiring plans, the impact of our designs on the mobile device market, and our business strategy. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following: our limited operating history; our ability to complete designs that meet customer specifications; the ability of our customers (or their manufacturers) to fabricate our designs in commercial quantities; the ability of our customers to sell products incorporating our designs to OEMs; our dependence on a small number of customers; the ability of our designs to significantly lower costs as compared to other designs and solutions; the risk that the intense competition and rapid technological change in our industry renders our designs less useful or obsolete; our ability to find, recruit and retain the highly skilled personnel required for our design process in sufficient numbers to support our growth; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic and business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Annual Report (Form 10-K) or Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward- looking statements.

We may refer to information regarding potential markets for products and other industry data. We believe that all such information has been obtained from reliable sources that are customarily relied upon by companies in our industry. However, we have not independently verified any such information.

5G INSIGHTS | 2

'EUROPE 5G' WEBINAR PARTICIPANTS

Independent Industry Expert

  • Joe Madden (Moderator): Mobile Experts

Resonant Advisory Board

  • Clint Brown
  • Rubén Caballero
  • Glen Riley
  • Peter Gammel

Resonant Team

  • George B. Holmes - CEO
  • Dylan Kelly - COO
  • Mike Eddy - VP, Corporate Development

5G INSIGHTS | 3

'EUROPE 5G' WEBINAR AGENDA

  1. The Evolution from 1G to 5G
  2. Drivers of 5G Technology Adoption
  3. Technologies That Enable 5G
  4. The Role of Wi-Fi, UWB & Relationship to 5G
  5. About RF Filters
  6. 5G's Rollout in Europe
  7. Technology Advancements that Enable 'True 5G'

5G INSIGHTS | 4

A MARKET DRIVEN BY DATA NEEDS

With more connected devices, higher performance networks are needed to keep up with demand for data and speed

1G

2G

3G

4G

5G

6G

1980s

1990s

2000s

2010s

2020s

2030s

Basic voice service

Text messaging

Mobile data

Mobile video

20x faster

(calls only)

Introduced

focused

focused

25x lower latency

than 4G

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Resonant Inc. published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 13:07:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RESONANT INC.
09:08aRESONANT : The Technology Enabling the Transition to 5G in Europe
PU
07/08RESONANT INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/08RESONANT : to Host 'Breaking Through the Noise of 5G in Europe' Webinar Series
PR
07/07Resonant Customers Shipped a Record 17.5 Million RF Filters in The Second Qua..
GL
07/07Resonant Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Second Quarter Ended June 30,..
CI
06/25RESONANT INC.(NASDAQCM : RESN) dropped from Russell 3000 Index
CI
06/25RESONANT INC.(NASDAQCM : RESN) dropped from Russell 2000 Dynamic Index
CI
06/25RESONANT INC.(NASDAQCM : RESN) dropped from Russell 2000 Index
CI
06/25RESONANT INC.(NASDAQCM : RESN) dropped from Russell 3000E Growth Index
CI
06/25RESONANT INC.(NASDAQCM : RESN) dropped from Russell 3000E Index
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7,18 M - -
Net income 2021 -29,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,72x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 172 M 172 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 23,9x
Capi. / Sales 2022 11,6x
Nbr of Employees 67
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart RESONANT INC.
Duration : Period :
Resonant Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESONANT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,84 $
Average target price 6,25 $
Spread / Average Target 120%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George B. Holmes Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Martin S. McDermut Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Neal Fenzi Chief Technology Officer
Dylan J. Kelly Chief Operating Officer
Michael Joseph Fox Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RESONANT INC.7.17%207
MICROSOFT CORPORATION28.65%1 996 018
SEA LIMITED47.60%148 598
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.7.18%109 747
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC15.08%66 486
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE33.46%63 952