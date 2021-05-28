Resonant : How Wi-Fi Continues to Evolve to be The Solution to Wireless Data Demand

The demand for wireless data continues on its dramatic growth trend, driven by streaming video to wireless devices.. According to Cisco's 2019 Visual Networking Index, overall mobile data traffic is expected to grow to 77 exabytes per month by 2022, a seven-fold increase over 2017 as seen in Figure 1.. Additionally, mobile data traffic will grow at a CAGR of 46 percent from 2017 to 2022, driven by increasingly smarter devices capable of higher data speeds and hence more data-hungry applications..
FIGURE 1
Mobile data demand via Cisco VNI 2019
Source: Cisco VNI Mobile, 2019
The increase in mobile data speeds is also driving more households to "cut the cord," and become solely connected to their broadband via a wireless connection. 5G speeds also enable fixed wireless access use cases which will further increase the amount of wireless broadband data..
FIGURE 2
Growth in connected home applications
Source: Cisco Annual Internet Report, 2018-2023
Figure 2 shows that as the home becomes increasingly connected, the demand for data capacity is exploding..
The critical nature of spectrum to wirelessly carry all of this data, is shown by the recent FCC Auction 107, when over $81 billion was paid for 280 MHz of spectrum in the U..S.. Resonant highlighted the need for more spectrum in the recent white paper (Maximizing Spectral Efficiency to Overcome A Spectrum Deficit in a 5G World- PDF download), and fortunately there are alternatives to complement licensed spectrum usage, in particular, off-loading capacity to unlicensed spectrum..
LICENSED VS. UNLICENSED SPECTRUM
Unlicensed spectrum expands the capacity available to mobile network operators (MNOs). Currently, unlicensed spectrum is the foundation for a number of wireless local area networks (LANs), scientific and short-range consumer use (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ultra- wideband (UWB), etc..).. The advantage of unlicensed spectrum (see Figure 3) is that it is free for all to use, however it has limited range when compared to licensed spectrum to minimize interference issues.. The relative lack of regulation also means there are no guarantees for quality of service and security..
FIGURE 3
Pros and cons of unlicensed spectrum and licensed spectrum
Mobile operators can offload data traffic from their licensed spectrum to unlicensed Wi-Fi networks as seen in Figure 4.. Initially operators were resistant to moving users onto Wi-Fi networks because of the negative revenue implications and relatively unmanaged frequency situation.. However, the widespread availability of Wi-Fi functionality on smart devices, the potential for an overall improved quality of service and the ability to stream video to smartphones in dense environments was actually driving customer retention..
3
FIGURE 4
Global mobile traffic offload to Wi-Fi
Source: Cisco VNI
WHAT IS Wi-Fi?
Wi-Fi is not an acronym; it is a brand name that serves as an interoperability seal of approval.. The IEEE 802..11 standard defines the protocols that enable communications with current Wi-Fi-enabled wireless devices, including wireless routers and wireless access points (APs).. The standards operate on varying frequencies, deliver different bandwidth, and support different numbers of channels..
ing users memorize which letters they were using on a particular device to see if it would connect, people just started to refer to the entire technology as Wi-Fi..
More recently, to add specificity to the term Wi-Fi, the naming convention includes a number.. For example, technology that is compliant with 802..11ax is called Wi-Fi 6.. This nomenclature also aligns more closely to the different generations of licensed cellular technologies (i..e.. 4G, 5G)..
Wi-Fi differs from other wireless technologies, including Bluetooth and the wide-area cellular networking used by wireless service providers.. In basic terms, Bluetooth is utilized for short-range wireless connections, for example, from a smartphone to a speaker or headphones.. Wi-Fi is used for LAN connections, such as in a home or office setting. Longer-range connections use wide area, cellular networks, such as 4G or 5G.. While some of these technologies can overlap with each other, the distance comparison is generally accepted differentiation between the technologies..
ADVANTAGES OF Wi-Fi 6 AND Wi-Fi 6E
Although the maximum theoretical data speed of Wi-Fi 6 at 9..8 Gbps is a nice boost over the 3..5 Gbps of Wi-Fi 5, it is really more about maintaining high
FIGURE 5
History of Wi-Fi nomenclature, frequency bands and performance
The term "Wi-Fi" caught on because it was simpler than trying to keep up with the "alphabet soup" that was created by the names of each subsequent standard for the technology as it evolved. Oddly, 802.11b was developed before 802..11a, and then it evolved into 802..11g, 802..11n and other letters.. Instead of hav-
speeds as more and more devices are added to the network.. With Wi-Fi 5, the effect of multiple devices requiring high speed wireless connectivity - for exam- ple, one person on a video call, one person streaming a movie and one person gaming - has an immediate impact on the network.. This is sometimes seen
4
in videoconference "switch off your video," messages, or a blue circle buffering and lag.. Wi-Fi 6 may not increase the data speed to a single device, but it will allow the same high data speed for multiple devices, which is critical as we add more Wi-Fi connectivity to the home and office.
This increase in the ability to handle more devices results from two technologies incorporated into Wi-Fi 6: multi-user, multiple input, multiple output (MU-MIMO) and orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA).
MU-MIMO is the use of multiple antennas, so that multiple data streams can be transmitted and received simultaneously. MU-MIMO is currently used in Wi-Fi 5, but only for four devices at a time.. In Wi-Fi 6, MU-MIMO allows communication for up to eight devices at a time.. As an analogy, consider shipping canals that can now have eight container ships simultaneously sailing to destinations rather than four..
OFDMA allows the delivery of data to multiple devices at the same time.. Back to the above analogy, once the container ships dock at their destinations, the individual containers can be allocated to multiple customers..
Other benefits of Wi-Fi 6 include lower latency because of the better "packing" of data within the signal, improved battery life, and a significant security protocol upgrade in WPA3 (the first in almost a decade).
Source: Wi-Fi Alliance
Figure 6 provides a summary of Wi-Fi 6 benefits:
FIGURE 6
SO, WHAT IS Wi-Fi 6E?
When Wi-Fi 6 was first announced, it was limited for use within the 2..4 GHz and 5 GHz unlicensed frequency bands.. However, in April 2020 the FCC announced that it was opening up 1200 MHz of unlicensed spectrum in the 6GHz range.. Since the same encoding and channel widths are used as Wi-Fi 6, this would not be Wi-Fi 7.. But the large bandwidth of 1200MHz available at 6 GHz is a major and significant differentiator from the lower frequencies.. Therefore, the decision was made to name the support of the new unlicensed,
6 GHz frequency band with Wi-Fi 6 technology, "Wi-Fi 6E," with the "E" representing "extended.."
FIGURE 7
Benefits of Wi-Fi 6E
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.