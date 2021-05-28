Resonant : How Wi-Fi Continues to Evolve to be The Solution to Wireless Data Demand

The increase in mobile data speeds is also driving more households to "cut the cord," and become solely connected to their broadband via a wireless connection. 5G speeds also enable fixed wireless access use cases which will further increase the amount of wireless broadband data..

The demand for wireless data continues on its dramatic growth trend, driven by streaming video to wireless devices.. According to Cisco's 2019 Visual Networking Index, overall mobile data traffic is expected to grow to 77 exabytes per month by 2022, a seven-fold increase over 2017 as seen in Figure 1.. Additionally, mobile data traffic will grow at a CAGR of 46 percent from 2017 to 2022, driven by increasingly smarter devices capable of higher data speeds and hence more data-hungry applications..

Figure 2 shows that as the home becomes increasingly connected, the demand for data capacity is exploding..

The critical nature of spectrum to wirelessly carry all of this data, is shown by the recent FCC Auction 107, when over $81 billion was paid for 280 MHz of spectrum in the U..S.. Resonant highlighted the need for more spectrum in the recent white paper (Maximizing Spectral Efficiency to Overcome A Spectrum Deficit in a 5G World- PDF download), and fortunately there are alternatives to complement licensed spectrum usage, in particular, off-loading capacity to unlicensed spectrum..

LICENSED VS. UNLICENSED SPECTRUM

Unlicensed spectrum expands the capacity available to mobile network operators (MNOs). Currently, unlicensed spectrum is the foundation for a number of wireless local area networks (LANs), scientific and short-range consumer use (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ultra- wideband (UWB), etc..).. The advantage of unlicensed spectrum (see Figure 3) is that it is free for all to use, however it has limited range when compared to licensed spectrum to minimize interference issues.. The relative lack of regulation also means there are no guarantees for quality of service and security..

FIGURE 3

Pros and cons of unlicensed spectrum and licensed spectrum

Mobile operators can offload data traffic from their licensed spectrum to unlicensed Wi-Fi networks as seen in Figure 4.. Initially operators were resistant to moving users onto Wi-Fi networks because of the negative revenue implications and relatively unmanaged frequency situation.. However, the widespread availability of Wi-Fi functionality on smart devices, the potential for an overall improved quality of service and the ability to stream video to smartphones in dense environments was actually driving customer retention..

