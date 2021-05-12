Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Resonant Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RESN   US76118L1026

RESONANT INC.

(RESN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Resonant : Q1 2021 Financial Results Conference Call Presentation

05/12/2021 | 04:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

M A Y 2 0 2 1

FIRST QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS

NASDAQ | RESN

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This document contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "will," "potentially," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "expect" and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may address the following subjects among others: the status of filter designs under development, the prospects for licensing filter designs upon completion of development, plans for other filter designs not currently in development, potential customers for our designs, the timing and amount of future royalty streams, the expected duration of our capital resources, our hiring plans, the impact of our designs on the mobile device market, and our business strategy. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following: our limited operating history; our ability to complete designs that meet customer specifications; the ability of our customers (or their manufacturers) to fabricate our designs in commercial quantities; the ability of our customers to sell products incorporating our designs to OEMs; our dependence on a small number of customers; the ability of our designs to significantly lower costs as compared to other designs and solutions; the risk that the intense competition and rapid technological change in our industry renders our designs less useful or obsolete; our ability to find, recruit and retain the highly skilled personnel required for our design process in sufficient numbers to support our growth; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic and business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Annual Report (Form 10-K) or Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements.

We may refer to information regarding potential markets for products and other industry data. We believe that all such information has been obtained from reliable sources that are customarily relied upon by companies in our industry. However, we have not independently verified any such information.

Q1 2021 Earnings Presentation NASDAQ: RESN | 2

MOMENTUM CONTINUING THROUGH 2021

FILTER TECHNOLOGY VALIDATED BY INDUSTRY'S LARGEST PLAYER

CONTINUED VALIDATION FROM THE WORLD'S

LARGEST RF FILTER MANUFACTURER

  • Milestone #2 achieved with strategic partner:
    • Target performance
    • Packaging
    • Initial reliability
  • Focus is now on commercialization (high- volume manufacturing of XBAR-based RF filters for 5G)

INDUSTRY-FIRST BREAKTHROUGH WITH XBAR®

5G RF FILTER FOR NON-MOBILE

  • XBAR® solutions for Wi-Fi 5, 6, and 7 non- mobile applications
  • Began sampling XBAR® Wi-Fi solutions for the non-mobile market in Q1 2021
  • A total of eight (8) separate SAW foundries have now manufactured XBAR filters (BAW structures previously only attainable with BAW foundries)

Q1 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

Revenues of

Q1 Unit Volumes Ramped to

Unit Volumes Shipped To-Date

$0.6M

8.6M+

61M+

(~12% increase YoY)

(~437% increase YoY)

(production volumes)

INUDSTRY VALIDATION WITH REVENUES AND UNITS RAMPING

2020 Q3 Quarterly

Q1 2021 Earnings Presentation NASDAQ: RESN | 3

Update

THE PATH TO REAL PERFORMANCE

INNATELY MEETS THE COMPLEX

REQUIREMENTS OF REAL 5G

5G WAVE 1

TODAY'S 5G

  • Spotty coverage in relatively few cities and expensive, limited devices
  • 5G performs poorly with obstacles like walls - making it difficult to get good 5G reception when indoors
  • A 5G node in Chicago can only deliver 5G speeds for about a block

and a half. Upload speeds and latency are similar to 4G

5G WAVE 2

THE PROMISE

  • High data speeds. 5G Networks will be 100X faster than 4G
  • New filter technologies will be required for more demanding and complex 5G requirements

2021

2023

2025

TIME

WAVE 3

TODAY'S 5G COVERAGE

5G CAPACITY & SPEED

EXTREME SPEED &

CAPACITY INCREASES

INCREASES

Q1 2021 Earnings Presentation NASDAQ: RESN | 4

CURRENT SOLUTIONS DO NOT MEET THE REQUIREMENTS

FOR NEXT-GEN NETWORKS

Resonant's RF

filters unlock

the future.Download Time for a 3 Gigabit Movie

34 seconds

21 minutes

29 minutes

True 5G

Using Resonant's RF

Filters that Meet Network Requirements Natively

5G

Without properly functioning RF filters

4G LTE

Source: Resonant Estimates

Q1 2021 Earnings Presentation NASDAQ: RESN | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Resonant Inc. published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 20:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RESONANT INC.
04:45pRESONANT  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
04:38pRESONANT  : Q1 2021 Financial Results Conference Call Presentation
PU
04:27pRESONANT INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:09pRESONANT  : Earnings Flash (RESN) RESONANT Posts Q1 Revenue $608M, vs. Street Es..
MT
04:05pResonant Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
GL
05/11Resonant to Present at 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Confere..
GL
05/04Resonant to Host One-On-One Meetings at the Oppenheimer 6th Annual Emerging G..
GL
05/03RESONANT TO REPORT FIRST QUARTER 202 : 30 p.m. Pacific Time
GL
04/28RESONANT INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04/28Resonant Provides Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6,15 M - -
Net income 2021 -27,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,94x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 174 M 174 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 28,3x
Capi. / Sales 2022 11,9x
Nbr of Employees 67
Free-Float 81,2%
Chart RESONANT INC.
Duration : Period :
Resonant Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESONANT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,66 $
Last Close Price 2,89 $
Spread / Highest target 191%
Spread / Average Target 131%
Spread / Lowest Target 108%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George B. Holmes Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Martin S. McDermut Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Neal Fenzi Chief Technology Officer
Dylan J. Kelly Chief Operating Officer
Michael Joseph Fox Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESONANT INC.9.06%174
MICROSOFT CORPORATION11.13%1 854 500
SEA LIMITED14.93%118 866
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-10.99%88 412
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.10%58 744
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-4.03%56 376