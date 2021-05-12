Resonant : Q1 2021 Financial Results Conference Call Presentation

This document contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "will," "potentially," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "expect" and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may address the following subjects among others: the status of filter designs under development, the prospects for licensing filter designs upon completion of development, plans for other filter designs not currently in development, potential customers for our designs, the timing and amount of future royalty streams, the expected duration of our capital resources, our hiring plans, the impact of our designs on the mobile device market, and our business strategy. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following: our limited operating history; our ability to complete designs that meet customer specifications; the ability of our customers (or their manufacturers) to fabricate our designs in commercial quantities; the ability of our customers to sell products incorporating our designs to OEMs; our dependence on a small number of customers; the ability of our designs to significantly lower costs as compared to other designs and solutions; the risk that the intense competition and rapid technological change in our industry renders our designs less useful or obsolete; our ability to find, recruit and retain the highly skilled personnel required for our design process in sufficient numbers to support our growth; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic and business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Annual Report (Form 10-K) or Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements.
We may refer to information regarding potential markets for products and other industry data. We believe that all such information has been obtained from reliable sources that are customarily relied upon by companies in our industry. However, we have not independently verified any such information.
MOMENTUM CONTINUING THROUGH 2021
FILTER TECHNOLOGY VALIDATED BY INDUSTRY'S LARGEST PLAYER
CONTINUED VALIDATION FROM THE WORLD'S
LARGEST RF FILTER MANUFACTURER
Milestone #2 achieved with strategic partner:
Target performance
Packaging
Initial reliability
Focus is now on commercialization (high- volume manufacturing of XBAR-based RF filters for 5G)
INDUSTRY-FIRST BREAKTHROUGH WITH XBAR®
5G RF FILTER FOR NON-MOBILE
XBAR® solutions for Wi-Fi 5, 6, and 7 non- mobile applications
Began sampling XBAR® Wi-Fi solutions for the non-mobile market in Q1 2021
A total of eight (8) separate SAW foundries have now manufactured XBAR filters (BAW structures previously only attainable with BAW foundries)
Q1 2021 HIGHLIGHTS
Revenues of
Q1 Unit Volumes Ramped to
Unit Volumes Shipped To-Date
$0.6M
8.6M+
61M+
(~12% increase YoY)
(~437% increase YoY)
(production volumes)
INUDSTRY VALIDATION WITH REVENUES AND UNITS RAMPING
2020 Q3 Quarterly
Update
THE PATH TO REAL PERFORMANCE
INNATELY MEETS THE COMPLEX
REQUIREMENTS OF REAL 5G
5G WAVE 1
TODAY'S 5G
Spotty coverage in relatively few cities and expensive, limited devices
5G performs poorly with obstacles like walls - makingit difficult to get good 5G reception when indoors
A 5G node in Chicago can only deliver5G speeds for about a block
and a half. Upload speeds and latency are similar to 4G
5G WAVE 2
THE PROMISE
High data speeds. 5G Networks will be100X faster than 4G
New filter technologies will be requiredfor more demanding and complex 5G requirements
2021
2023
2025
TIME
WAVE 3
TODAY'S 5G COVERAGE
5G CAPACITY & SPEED
EXTREME SPEED &
CAPACITY INCREASES
INCREASES
CURRENT SOLUTIONS DO NOT MEET THE REQUIREMENTS
FOR NEXT-GEN NETWORKS
Resonant's RF
filters unlock
the future.Download Time for a 3 Gigabit Movie
34 seconds
21 minutes
29 minutes
True 5G
Using Resonant's RF
Filters that Meet Network Requirements Natively
5G
Without properly functioning RF filters
4G LTE
Source: Resonant Estimates
