Resonant to be Acquired by Murata Manufacturing Subsidiary

Resonant Inc. on Monday said it had agreed to be acquired by Murata Electronics North America Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., for $4.50 a share in cash.

The deal will see Murata acquire all outstanding shares of Resonant it doesn't already own, the companies said. Under the terms of the agreement, Resonant will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Murata, the companies said.

The transaction was approved by both companies' boards and is expected to close by the end of March.

Resonant said it uses its WaveX software tools platform to create RF filter designs for difficult bands, modules and other complex RFFE requirements.

