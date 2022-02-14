Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Resonant Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RESN   US76118L1026

RESONANT INC.

(RESN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Resonant to be Acquired by Murata Manufacturing Subsidiary

02/14/2022 | 10:47pm GMT
By Stephen Nakrosis

Resonant Inc. on Monday said it had agreed to be acquired by Murata Electronics North America Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., for $4.50 a share in cash.

The deal will see Murata acquire all outstanding shares of Resonant it doesn't already own, the companies said. Under the terms of the agreement, Resonant will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Murata, the companies said.

The transaction was approved by both companies' boards and is expected to close by the end of March.

Resonant said it uses its WaveX software tools platform to create RF filter designs for difficult bands, modules and other complex RFFE requirements.


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD -4.87% 7996 Delayed Quote.-8.21%
RESONANT INC. -0.81% 1.23 Delayed Quote.-27.49%
Financials
Sales 2021 3,34 M - 2,47 M
Net income 2021 -34,0 M - -25,2 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,24x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 80,8 M 80,8 M 59,8 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 24,2x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,86x
Nbr of Employees 67
Free-Float 94,3%
Managers and Directors
George B. Holmes Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Martin S. McDermut Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Neal Fenzi Co-Founder
Dylan J. Kelly Chief Operating Officer
Michael Joseph Fox Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RESONANT INC.-27.49%81
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-12.27%2 211 875
SEA LIMITED-29.25%88 944
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-15.61%81 562
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-22.17%61 306
SYNOPSYS INC.-19.87%45 309