    KOAN   US76090M1027

RESONATE BLENDS, INC.

(KOAN)
Resonate Blends : Creates New Cannabis-Infused Product Category with Koan Cordials

07/20/2021 | 08:13am EDT
Powered by Vertosa’s State-of-the-Art Water-Dispersible Solutions, Koan Cordials Offer Unique, Consistent Consumer Experiences

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN), a Wellness Lifestyle cannabis holding company (“Resonate” or “the Company”), announced its Koan Cordials, the world’s first cannabis-infused cordial, are currently available in California.

The Koan Cordials product line is a non-alcoholic, water-soluble liquid made from cannabis and botanical extracts. Resonate Blends’ Koan Cordials offer six unique experience blends—Balance, Calm, Create, Delight, Play, Wonder—that use Vertosa’s advanced water-dispersible solutions that are far more bioavailable than conventional oils. Consumers benefit from a consistent experience and more rapid onset, which allows for greater control and metered dosing. Koan Cordials combine the wellness benefits of a tincture with the sociability of a vape or pre-roll.

Resonate Blends selected Vertosa as a research and development partner due to the companies’ shared belief in the power of natural ingredients and science working in concert to create better alternatives to lifestyle and wellness products.

“At Resonate, our mission is to optimize the qualitative aspects of the cannabis experience,” said Geoff Selzer, CEO of Resonate. “This means we dig deep into the science, the process, the quality of the ingredients and most importantly, the people and companies we work with. Our collaboration with Vertosa to make the vision of our inaugural product line a reality has been extraordinary. Together, we developed unique emulsification processes that support the precision effects that are critical to our products’ unique form factor and value proposition. We see our category breaking Cordials as the first of many collaborations with Vertosa and we couldn’t be more delighted.”

With the launch of the world’s first cannabis cordial, Resonate Blends’ patent-pending Koan Cordials combine THC (psychoactive), CBD (non-intoxicating) with botanical terpenes to deliver an all-natural, plant-derived, single-dosed experience that can be enjoyed straight out of the bottle or poured into any beverage. Koan Cordials offer the benefits of both tinctures and beverages and combine Vertosa’s emulsion technology with Resonate Blends’ proprietary formulations to deliver consistent and precise experiences, each and every time.

“Vertosa unlocks the healing power of the cannabis plant by making it approachable and accessible to all through familiar product form factors that fit seamlessly into cultural norms and further destigmatize cannabis consumption,” said Ben Larson, CEO of Vertosa. “We partnered with Resonate Blends to effectively create an entirely new product category in the industry with Koan Cordials. The resulting product demonstrates an ongoing commitment to excellence that continues to push both companies to innovate every day.”

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN)

Resonate Blends is a Calabasas, Calif.-based portfolio of Cannabis Wellness and Lifestyle brands. The company created the Resonate System—a comprehensive system of interconnected experience targets to personalize consumers’ relationship with Cannabis through its products. www.resonateblends.com

About Vertosa

Founded in 2018, Vertosa is a science-first cannabis company that creates the most effective and reliable active ingredients for infused products. Its patent-pending emulsion systems are carefully designed for the specific needs of each customer, with pre-suspended aqueous solutions that create incredibly homogeneous and stable products while maximizing bioavailability, clarity and taste. Vertosa works closely with its lab partners and brands of all sizes throughout the manufacturing process to achieve target potency and accelerate products to market. Learn more about Vertosa at www.vertosa.com, and connect on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Safe Harbor Provision:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding: guidance relating to net income; anticipated customer onboardings; and expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set out in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2021
