Resonate Blends, Inc. to Sponsor ‘Luck Summit: Planting the Seed'

Willie Nelson’s Virtual Cannabis Convention Runs from April 26-29

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN), a Wellness Lifestyle cannabis holding company (“Resonate” or “the Company”), announced today it will sponsor the Revival Stage at the ‘Luck Summit: Planting the Seed’ cannabis conference held from today through April 29 with Keynotes from Willie Nelson and Steven Hawkins (United States Cannabis Council). KOAN® Cordials will be displayed throughout the multi-day event in a virtual exhibit booth - and for the first time, the brand will be introduced to the general public.

Austin-based Luck Reunion and Willie Nelson are hosting the first-ever cannabis summit virtually this year with the mission to create a community of action around destigmatizing, decriminalizing and legalizing Cannabis in an informative and entertaining way. Cannabis advocates will showcase the plant through science, history, culture, and entertainment — with panels, speakers, music collaborations, cooking, health-focused activities and more. Participants and panelists such as Beto O’Rourke, Tommy Chong, Charlie Sexton, Billy Strings will be joined by musician and host Nathaniel Rateliff.

As the Revival Stage sponsor featuring content focused on well-being, Resonate Blends will welcome participants and will run bumper videos between sessions which introduce Resonate’s KOAN® Cordials’ product family. Resonate will also be starting each day with a video demonstration of Koan-based Morning Ritual beverages and ending each day with a Happy Hour featuring Koan Cordial cocktail demonstrations. Koan branding appears prominently throughout the Summit and Resonate has a virtual booth where attendees will be able to learn more about the Cordials in a relaxed and informative manner. Resonate Senior Advisor, Gaynell Rogers is moderating two Panels at the Luck Seed summit Tuesday: Diversity in the Cannabis Industry and Where’s the Money? Access to Capital.

“Our participation in the Luck event introduces our finely crafted, Koan Cordials. Our mission is to master the art of experience,” stated Resonate CEO Geoff Selzer. “Resonate is fortunate to be able to sponsor this historic event as it corresponds perfectly with our launch. It is a great way to introduce ourselves to the industry from dispensary owners, financiers, consumers to the industry’s thought leaders.”

‘Planting the Seed’ will stream from April 26th to Willie Nelson’s birthday on April 29th. The event is part of Luck’s “High Holidays” — a nine-day celebration that kicked off on 4/20 through the 29th. Luck Summit: Planting the Seed is a donation-based ticketed event raising money for HeadCount's Cannabis Voter Project, an organization that informs, registers and turns out voters who are interested in cannabis policy.

About Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN)

Based in Calabasas, California, Resonate Blends, Inc. is a cannabis holding company centered on valued-added holistic Wellness and Lifestyle brands. The company strategy is to ignite future growth by building a purpose-driven portfolio of research organizations, innovative and emerging brands and retail channels. The holding company’s focus is finding mutual value between product and consumer by optimizing quality, supply chain resources and financial performance. The Company offers a family of premium cannabis-based products of consistent quality based on unique formations calibrated to Resonate Blends effects system, the industry gold standard in user experience. Visit www.koan.life for more information on the KOAN® consumer brands.

For Corporate information: www.resonateblends.com

About Luck Presents

Luck Presents is a rogue cultural collective headquartered in Willie Nelson’s Luck, TX. Anchored by its flagship event, the annual Luck Reunion, Luck Presents creates experiences that embrace our past while cultivating new traditions in American roots culture.

