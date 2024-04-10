April 8, 2024 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Company name Resorttrust, Inc Representative Ariyoshi Fushimi, President Code 4681, Prime of Tokyo Stock Exchange and Premier of Nagoya Stock Exchange

Announcement of Membership Sales Launch

for Grand HIMEDIC Club "HIMEDIC Midtown East Course"

HIMEDIC Inc. (hereinafter "HIMEDIC"), a Resortturst Group company that is responsible for the medical business and operates a membership-based comprehensive medical club, will start accepting applications for membership on April 8 for the HIMEDIC Midtown East Course. This course will have a medical examination location in Midtown East in Tokyo Midtown, the mixed-use development that connects directly to Tokyo's Roppongi Station, with positron emission tomography (PET) scans to be conducted at the Tokyo Radiation Oncology Clinic in Ariake, Koto-ku. The medical examinations are scheduled to commence in the Autumn of 2024.

Under the Resorttrust Group's brand identity, "Together for a Wonderful Life," Medical Operations provide a wide range of medical services with the slogan of "Contributing to healthy longevity and wellbeing in the age of 100 years of life." "Well-being" means a state where a person is physically, mentally, and socially satisfied. The idea has been attracting attention as a concept essential for corporate growth, as well as for the improvement of individuals' levels of happiness. The Midtown East Course came into being to realize our desire to help customers stay healthy throughout a lifetime and be themselves to enjoy their lives.

Incorporating the concept of "well-being," the Course will not only work toward the early detection and treatment of serious diseases (secondary prevention), but it will also engage in primary prevention, namely the maintenance and promotion of health and lifestyle improvements, to contribute to the enhancement of physical health for the prevention of long-term frailty requiring nursing care, thus supporting a healthy life expectancy in the age of the 100 years of life. In addition to cancer, heart disease, and cerebrovascular disease screenings, it will enhance examinations that look into the state of bones, the brain, and sex hormones. In doing so, as well as assessing, at the pre-symptomatic stage, the risk of developing osteoporosis, which can be a cause for requiring nursing care, and the risk of age-related dementia, it will address health concerns such as menopausal symptoms in men and women caused by decreased levels of sex hormones.

In a first for Grand HIMEDIC Club, the testing equipment at the Midtown East Course will include a new "standing CT" scanner. Because this apparatus takes scans with the patient in either a sitting or standing position, it is effective of assessing conditions that cause pain when standing and for problems with urination and ambulatory function. It can also identify issues that are not easily visible on scan images taken with the patient lying down face up, such as the state of the spine and joints, looseness in the pelvic floor muscle, and the state of muscles and visceral fat. As such, it is expected to play a role in helping patients to lead longer lives without the need for long-term nursing care. *In addition to screening for early detection of cancer, the treatment of metabolic syndrome, and to aid well-being, we are planning to introduce a member-participation program for improvement and support in collaboration with professionals in various fields.

Based on the track record that it has built up over the past thirty years, HIMEDIC will create new value for true healthy longevity in the age of the 100 years of life.

*The club plans to use the standing CT scanner for scans of the cervical spine, lumbar spine, hip joints, knees, and other areas. There will be certain criteria for scanning.