Announcement of Membership Sales Launch
for Grand HIMEDIC Club "HIMEDIC Midtown East Course"
HIMEDIC Inc. (hereinafter "HIMEDIC"), a Resortturst Group company that is responsible for the medical business and operates a membership-based comprehensive medical club, will start accepting applications for membership on April 8 for the HIMEDIC Midtown East Course. This course will have a medical examination location in Midtown East in Tokyo Midtown, the mixed-use development that connects directly to Tokyo's Roppongi Station, with positron emission tomography (PET) scans to be conducted at the Tokyo Radiation Oncology Clinic in Ariake, Koto-ku. The medical examinations are scheduled to commence in the Autumn of 2024.
Under the Resorttrust Group's brand identity, "Together for a Wonderful Life," Medical Operations provide a wide range of medical services with the slogan of "Contributing to healthy longevity and wellbeing in the age of 100 years of life." "Well-being" means a state where a person is physically, mentally, and socially satisfied. The idea has been attracting attention as a concept essential for corporate growth, as well as for the improvement of individuals' levels of happiness. The Midtown East Course came into being to realize our desire to help customers stay healthy throughout a lifetime and be themselves to enjoy their lives.
Incorporating the concept of "well-being," the Course will not only work toward the early detection and treatment of serious diseases (secondary prevention), but it will also engage in primary prevention, namely the maintenance and promotion of health and lifestyle improvements, to contribute to the enhancement of physical health for the prevention of long-term frailty requiring nursing care, thus supporting a healthy life expectancy in the age of the 100 years of life. In addition to cancer, heart disease, and cerebrovascular disease screenings, it will enhance examinations that look into the state of bones, the brain, and sex hormones. In doing so, as well as assessing, at the pre-symptomatic stage, the risk of developing osteoporosis, which can be a cause for requiring nursing care, and the risk of age-related dementia, it will address health concerns such as menopausal symptoms in men and women caused by decreased levels of sex hormones.
In a first for Grand HIMEDIC Club, the testing equipment at the Midtown East Course will include a new "standing CT" scanner. Because this apparatus takes scans with the patient in either a sitting or standing position, it is effective of assessing conditions that cause pain when standing and for problems with urination and ambulatory function. It can also identify issues that are not easily visible on scan images taken with the patient lying down face up, such as the state of the spine and joints, looseness in the pelvic floor muscle, and the state of muscles and visceral fat. As such, it is expected to play a role in helping patients to lead longer lives without the need for long-term nursing care. *In addition to screening for early detection of cancer, the treatment of metabolic syndrome, and to aid well-being, we are planning to introduce a member-participation program for improvement and support in collaboration with professionals in various fields.
Based on the track record that it has built up over the past thirty years, HIMEDIC will create new value for true healthy longevity in the age of the 100 years of life.
*The club plans to use the standing CT scanner for scans of the cervical spine, lumbar spine, hip joints, knees, and other areas. There will be certain criteria for scanning.
Tokyo Midtown Clinic, which provides outpatient care services in internal medicine, orthopedic surgery, gynecology, and other fields, is located in Midtown Tower next to the Midtown East Course's location. This clinic is operated by the Midtown Clinic Medical Corporation, which will also conduct the medical examinations for the Course. This will enable smooth referral for secondary examinations or treatment if abnormalities are found in medical examinations.
The membership for the HIMEDIC Midtown East Course will be sold to approximately 4,950 members for 3.25 million yen per person (3.25 million yen for enrollment fee, 49,000 yen for monthly fee, tax not included).
HIMEDIC Midtown East Course Overview
【Membership Contract Price】
Type of Membership Plan
Details
Membership Price (Initial fee)
Monthly fee
HIMEDIC
Total
3,575,000
53,900
Midtown East Course
(including tax)
Base Price
3,250,000
49,000
Well-being Premium
Consumption Tax
325,000
4,900
Membership Term15 years
Number of Members4,950 members
【Service details】
●Medical Examinations・・・Multifaceted screening for cancer, cardiovascular diseases, brain disorders and risk of care.
＜Main Contents of Medical Examination＞ *Underlined scansare only for women.
・PET scans ・MRI scans ・CT scans(using either PET/CT scanner or standing CT scanner)
・Breast PET
scanning
・Mammogram ・X-ray bone density tests (lumbar spine and femur)
・Ultrasound scans (carotid artery, thyroid gland, breast, heart, epigastric region)
・Blood tests (including hormone tests, tumor markers, bone turnover markers)
・Electrocardiography・Blood pressure pulse wave scans ・Body composition tests
・Gynecological scans（cervical cytological diagnosis, transluminal ultrasound scanning）
・Upper gastrointestinal tract endoscopy ・Brain checkups(cognitive function tests, brain imaging health assessment)
・Explanation of overall results, etc.
- Referral to a medical institution when abnormalities are found in the medical examinations
- Medical consultations with the Club doctors
● An appointment-only special outpatient clinic
● Regular follow-ups by a medical concierge
● Member-participatory improvement support programs (scheduled) *A paid option menu
【Overview of the Medical Examination Location】
Medical Examination institution Location
Total floor area Equipment (planned)
Contracted operating medical institution Open
- Midtown East Clinic
- 9-7-2Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan
- Approx. 411 tsubo (approx. 1358.7㎡)
- 3.0-TeslaMRI scans, Standing CT scans, X-raybone-density measuring equipment,
3D mammogram machine, ultrasound examination equipment, endoscopy examination equipment
- Midtown Clinic Medical Corporation
- Autumn 2024 (planned)
Medical Examination
：
Tokyo Radiation Oncology Clinic
institution
Location
：
3-5-7 Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Total floor area
：
Approx. 125 tsubo (approx. 413.2㎡)
Equipment (planned)
：
PET/CT, breast PET scanners
Contracted operating
：
Midtown Clinic Medical Corporation
medical institution
Open
：
Autumn 2024 (planned)
Map of Midtown East Clinic
Map of Tokyo Radiation Oncology Clinic
Outline of HIMEDIC,Inc.
HIMEDIC started medical examinations in 1994 for early detection of cancer, using PET for the first time in Japan. Currently, it operates Grand HIMEDIC Club, a comprehensive membership-based medical club that has nine sites at eight courses in Tokyo, Yamanashi, Nagoya, Kyoto, and Osaka and supports the health of its approximately 30,000 members (as of December 31, 2023). A new medical examination location is scheduled to open in Nakanoshima, Osaka in summer 2024. HIMEDIC also operates a total of 18 senior residence facilities (paid nursing homes with nursing care services and serviced residence for the elderly) in Kanto, Chubu, and Kansai.
Entrance (Image)
Recepution (Image)
