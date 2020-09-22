Resorttrust : Announcement of Opening of “YOKOHAMA BAYCOURT CLUB HOTEL & SPA RESORT” Exclusive Membership Resort on September 23

Hotel Exterior

September 23,2020 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Company name Resorttrust, Inc. Representative Ariyoshi Fushimi, President Code 4681, First Section of the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges

Announcement of Opening of "YOKOHAMA BAYCOURT CLUB HOTEL & SPA RESORT"

Exclusive Membership Resort on September 23

Resorttrust, Inc. ("the Company") today opened the "Yokohama Baycourt Club Hotel & Spa Resort," an exclusive membership resort in Yokohama City,

Kanagawa Prefecture. This is the fourth facility of "Baycourt Club" after the Tokyo, Ashiya, and Laguna facilities.

"Yokohama Baycourt Club" is located in the Minato Mirai 21 area, close to the waterfront in Yokohama, a popular destination and one of Japan's foremost international cities.

The design of the hotel's exterior, a new landmark in the Minato Mirai 21 area, is reminiscent of the perpetual movement of waves on the shore. The structure is formed from bold curves expressing layers of towering surf out to sea, inspired by "The Great Wave off the Coast of Kanagawa," from the series "Thirty-six Views of

Mount Fuji," by the ukiyo-e artist Katsushika Hokusai. The solid glass walls reflect drenching sunlight during the day and ethereal views at night.

The hotel contains 138 rooms, with three room grades: "Royal Suite," "Luxury Suite," and "Bay Suite." All rooms are suites featuring a bath with a view, where members can experience refined indulgence while enjoying beautiful views of Yokohama.

The Chinese restaurant presents innovative and delicately-crafted dishes with beautiful presentation and flavor, which embody the essence of genuine Cantonese cuisine. In the Japanese restaurant, members can enjoy the minimalist culture of Japanese food,

bringing out the intrinsic flavor of each ingredient, while they gaze

Example of Chinese cuisine over the shimmering water garden. The Italian restaurant meanwhile allows members to savor authentic Italian cuisine in a

