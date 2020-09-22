Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Resorttrust, Inc.    4681   JP3974450003

RESORTTRUST, INC.

(4681)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Resorttrust : Announcement of Opening of “YOKOHAMA BAYCOURT CLUB HOTEL & SPA RESORT” Exclusive Membership Resort on September 23

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 11:35pm EDT
Hotel Exterior

September 23,2020

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Company name

Resorttrust, Inc.

Representative

Ariyoshi Fushimi, President

Code

4681, First Section of the Tokyo and

Nagoya Stock Exchanges

Announcement of Opening of "YOKOHAMA BAYCOURT CLUB HOTEL & SPA RESORT"

Exclusive Membership Resort on September 23

Resorttrust, Inc. ("the Company") today opened the "Yokohama Baycourt Club Hotel & Spa Resort," an exclusive membership resort in Yokohama City,

Kanagawa Prefecture. This is the fourth facility of "Baycourt Club" after the Tokyo, Ashiya, and Laguna facilities.

"Yokohama Baycourt Club" is located in the Minato Mirai 21 area, close to the waterfront in Yokohama, a popular destination and one of Japan's foremost international cities.

The design of the hotel's exterior, a new landmark in the Minato Mirai 21 area, is reminiscent of the perpetual movement of waves on the shore. The structure is formed from bold curves expressing layers of towering surf out to sea, inspired by "The Great Wave off the Coast of Kanagawa," from the series "Thirty-six Views of

Mount Fuji," by the ukiyo-e artist Katsushika Hokusai. The solid glass walls reflect drenching sunlight during the day and ethereal views at night.

The hotel contains 138 rooms, with three room grades: "Royal Suite," "Luxury Suite," and "Bay Suite." All rooms are suites featuring a bath with a view, where members can experience refined indulgence while enjoying beautiful views of Yokohama.

The Chinese restaurant presents innovative and delicately-crafted dishes with beautiful presentation and flavor, which embody the essence of genuine Cantonese cuisine. In the Japanese restaurant, members can enjoy the minimalist culture of Japanese food,

bringing out the intrinsic flavor of each ingredient, while they gaze

Example of Chinese cuisine over the shimmering water garden. The Italian restaurant meanwhile allows members to savor authentic Italian cuisine in a

- 1 -

glamorous atmosphere.

"Yokohama Baycourt Club" adjoins "The Kahala Hotel & Resort Yokohama," a non-membership luxury hotel, and some of the facilities are shared.

The Company launched the sale of memberships in the "Yokohama Baycourt Club Hotel & Spa Resort" in December 2017, with prices ranging from ¥10.81 million to ¥40.76 million (including consumption tax). Progress rate of contract (cumulative) as of August 31, 2020 was about 86.2%*.

*Ratio of the cumulative contract amount to the total contract amount.

■Design concept - "Nou Deco"

Nou Deco unites the innovative decorative forms of the Parisian Art Deco movement, with modern-day elegance.

"Nou" is born of the French word "nouveau," meaning new. "Nou Deco" sublimates the graceful, flowing lines and attractive, exotic motifs of original Art Deco into a contemporary high-end style.

Filled with modernized delicacy, glamorous and stylish interior spaces designed by HBA* sharply reflect the world cutting-edge artistry.

HIRSCH BEDNER ASSOCIATESHBA

A design office which maintains the world-leading position in the field of hotel interior designing.

HBA employs more than 1,000 designers around the world and has provided its clients with first-class designs. Boasting a wide range of track records with world-class luxury hotels such as Four Seasons, Ritz-Carlton, Hyatt, Mandarin Oriental, Marriott, etc., HBA has been awarded a number of hotel design awards

Entrance lobby

Overview of YOKOHAMA BAYCOURT CLUB HOTEL & SPA RESORT

- 2 -

S i t e a r e a : Building area: Total floor area: Structure and size:
Total number of rooms: Supplemental facilities:

L o c a t i o n : 1-1-4 Minatomirai, Nishi-ku, Yokohama

  1. c c e s s : [Car] Approx. 6-minute drive from Metropolitan Expressway "Higashi Kanagawa I.C." on Kanagawa Route 1 Yokohane Line
    Approx. 4-minute drive from Metropolitan Expressway "Minatomirai I.C."

on Kanagawa Route 1 Yokohane Line

[Train] Approx. 8-minute walk from Minatomirai Line "Shin-takashima Station" Approximately 6 minutes by taxi from "Yokohama Station" on the Tokaido Main Line

Approximately 20 minutes by taxi from "Shin-Yokohama Station" on the Tokaido Main Line

9,486.76 (including THE KAHALA HOTEL & RESORT YOKOHAMA)

7,454.18 (including THE KAHALA HOTEL & RESORT YOKOHAMA)

48,114.46 (including THE KAHALA HOTEL & RESORT YOKOHAMA) Steel construction, partially steel-reinforced concrete structure, partially reinforced concrete structure, 1 floor below ground, 14 floors above ground, 1 tower floor 138

[Exclusive facilities for the YOKOHAMA BAYCOURT CLUB] Chinese restaurant, lounge & bar

[Shared facilities with THE KAHALA HOTEL & RESORT YOKOHAMA] Italian restaurant, Japanese restaurant, spa (indoor bath), esthetic salon, swimming pool (indoor pool), fitness gym, ballroom, etc.

*There are two different entrances, respectively dedicated to the "YOKOHAMA BAYCOURT CLUB" and "THE KAHALA HOTEL & RESORT YOKOHAMA."

Scheduled date of opening: September 23,2020

Total project cost 45.8 billion yen (including THE KAHALA HOTEL & RESORT YOKOHAMA)

Planning and oversight:

KANKO KIKAKU SEKKEISHA

Interior design:

HIRSCH BEDNER ASSOCIATES, KANKO KIKAKU SEKKEISHA

Construction:

Kajima Corporation

- 3 -

Introduction of the facility

Sky Lobby

"Sky Lobby" with a magnificent contrast of glamorous black walls and gold decorations

Guest rooms

Member's room (Royal Suite) principally styled in black and white with accents of gold and yellow for a gorgeous look

*Actual photograph, altered lightly from the original.

- 4 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Resorttrust Inc. published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 03:34:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RESORTTRUST, INC.
09/22RESORTTRUST : Announcement of Opening of “YOKOHAMA BAYCOURT CLUB HOTEL & S..
PU
08/07RESORTTRUST : Notice of the Recording of Extraordinary Losses and the Announceme..
PU
08/07RESORTTRUST : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY1Q FY 2020 (from April, 2020 to June..
PU
08/07RESORTTRUST : Financial results Presentation For the 3-month Period Ended June 3..
PU
06/15RESORTTRUST : “YOKOHAMA BAYCOURT CLUB HOTEL & SPA RESORT” and &ldquo..
PU
05/21RESORTTRUST : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY FY 2019 (from April 1, 2019 to Marc..
PU
05/21RESORTTRUST : Financial results Presentation For the year Ended March 31, 2020
PU
04/21RESORTTRUST : Notice of Postponing Announcement of Consolidated Financial Result..
PU
03/30RESORTTRUST, INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/17RESORTTRUST : Notice of Revisions of Financial Results and Dividend Forecasts
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 162 B 1 539 M 1 539 M
Net income 2021 3 968 M 37,8 M 37,8 M
Net Debt 2021 50 555 M 481 M 481 M
P/E ratio 2021 44,4x
Yield 2021 1,31%
Capitalization 176 B 1 678 M 1 677 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 7 937
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart RESORTTRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Resorttrust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESORTTRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1 858,33 JPY
Last Close Price 1 646,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 39,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshiro Ito Group CEO & Representative Director
Ariyoshi Fushimi President, COO & Representative Director
Katsuyasu Ito Chairman
Nobuhiko Kawasaki Director, Vice President & Head-Operations
Toshihiko Uchiyama Senior Managing Director, Head-Food & Beverage
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESORTTRUST, INC.-11.27%1 683
WHITBREAD PLC-50.78%5 418
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-13.74%5 227
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-12.16%5 098
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-21.99%4 657
SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED-24.32%2 894
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group