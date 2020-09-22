Resorttrust : Announcement of Opening of “YOKOHAMA BAYCOURT CLUB HOTEL & SPA RESORT” Exclusive Membership Resort on September 23

Hotel Exterior
September 23,2020
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Company name
Resorttrust, Inc.
Representative
Ariyoshi Fushimi, President
Code
4681, First Section of the Tokyo and
Nagoya Stock Exchanges
Announcement of Opening of "YOKOHAMA BAYCOURT CLUB HOTEL & SPA RESORT"
Exclusive Membership Resort on September 23
Resorttrust, Inc. ("the Company") today opened the "Yokohama Baycourt Club Hotel & Spa Resort," an exclusive membership resort in Yokohama City,
Kanagawa Prefecture. This is the fourth facility of "Baycourt Club" after the Tokyo, Ashiya, and Laguna facilities.
"Yokohama Baycourt Club" is located in the Minato Mirai 21 area, close to the waterfront in Yokohama, a popular destination and one of Japan's foremost international cities.
The design of the hotel's exterior, a new landmark in the Minato Mirai 21 area, is reminiscent of the perpetual movement of waves on the shore. The structure is formed from bold curves expressing layers of towering surf out to sea, inspired by "The Great Wave off the Coast of Kanagawa," from the series "Thirty-six Views of
Mount Fuji," by the ukiyo-e artist Katsushika Hokusai. The solid glass walls reflect drenching sunlight during the day and ethereal views at night.
The hotel contains 138 rooms, with three room grades: "Royal Suite," "Luxury Suite," and "Bay Suite." All rooms are suites featuring a bath with a view, where members can experience refined indulgence while enjoying beautiful views of Yokohama.
The Chinese restaurant presents innovative and delicately-crafted dishes with beautiful presentation and flavor, which embody the essence of genuine Cantonese cuisine. In the Japanese restaurant, members can enjoy the minimalist culture of Japanese food,
bringing out the intrinsic flavor of each ingredient, while they gaze
Example of Chinese cuisine over the shimmering water garden. The Italian restaurant meanwhile allows members to savor authentic Italian cuisine in a
glamorous atmosphere.
"Yokohama Baycourt Club" adjoins "The Kahala Hotel & Resort Yokohama," a non-membership luxury hotel, and some of the facilities are shared.
The Company launched the sale of memberships in the "Yokohama Baycourt Club Hotel & Spa Resort" in December 2017, with prices ranging from ¥10.81 million to ¥40.76 million (including consumption tax). Progress rate of contract (cumulative) as of August 31, 2020 was about 86.2%*.
*Ratio of the cumulative contract amount to the total contract amount.
■Design concept - "Nou Deco"
Nou Deco unites the innovative decorative forms of the Parisian Art Deco movement, with modern-day elegance.
"Nou" is born of the French word "nouveau," meaning new. "Nou Deco" sublimates the graceful, flowing lines and attractive, exotic motifs of original Art Deco into a contemporary high-end style.
Filled with modernized delicacy, glamorous and stylish interior spaces designed by HBA* sharply reflect the world cutting-edge artistry.
※HIRSCH BEDNER ASSOCIATES（HBA）
A design office which maintains the world-leading position in the field of hotel interior designing.
HBA employs more than 1,000 designers around the world and has provided its clients with first-class designs. Boasting a wide range of track records with world-class luxury hotels such as Four Seasons, Ritz-Carlton, Hyatt, Mandarin Oriental, Marriott, etc., HBA has been awarded a number of hotel design awards
Entrance lobby
Overview of YOKOHAMA BAYCOURT CLUB HOTEL & SPA RESORT
S i t e a r e a : Building area: Total floor area: Structure and size:
Total number of rooms: Supplemental facilities:
L o c a t i o n : 1-1-4 Minatomirai, Nishi-ku, Yokohama
c c e s s : ： [Car] Approx. 6-minute drive from Metropolitan Expressway "Higashi Kanagawa I.C." on Kanagawa Route 1 Yokohane Line
Approx. 4-minute drive from Metropolitan Expressway "Minatomirai I.C."
on Kanagawa Route 1 Yokohane Line
[Train] Approx. 8-minute walk from Minatomirai Line "Shin-takashima Station" Approximately 6 minutes by taxi from "Yokohama Station" on the Tokaido Main Line
Approximately 20 minutes by taxi from "Shin-Yokohama Station" on the Tokaido Main Line
9,486.76 ㎡ (including THE KAHALA HOTEL & RESORT YOKOHAMA)
7,454.18 ㎡ (including THE KAHALA HOTEL & RESORT YOKOHAMA)
48,114.46 ㎡ (including THE KAHALA HOTEL & RESORT YOKOHAMA) Steel construction, partially steel-reinforced concrete structure, partially reinforced concrete structure, 1 floor below ground, 14 floors above ground, 1 tower floor 138
[Exclusive facilities for the YOKOHAMA BAYCOURT CLUB] Chinese restaurant, lounge & bar
[Shared facilities with THE KAHALA HOTEL & RESORT YOKOHAMA] Italian restaurant, Japanese restaurant, spa (indoor bath), esthetic salon, swimming pool (indoor pool), fitness gym, ballroom, etc.
*There are two different entrances, respectively dedicated to the "YOKOHAMA BAYCOURT CLUB" and "THE KAHALA HOTEL & RESORT YOKOHAMA."
Scheduled date of opening: ： September 23,2020
Total project cost： 45.8 billion yen (including THE KAHALA HOTEL & RESORT YOKOHAMA)
Planning and oversight:
KANKO KIKAKU SEKKEISHA
Interior design:
HIRSCH BEDNER ASSOCIATES, KANKO KIKAKU SEKKEISHA
Construction:
Kajima Corporation
Introduction of the facility
Sky Lobby
"Sky Lobby" with a magnificent contrast of glamorous black walls and gold decorations
Guest rooms
Member's room (Royal Suite) principally styled in black and white with accents of gold and yellow for a gorgeous look
*Actual photograph, altered lightly from the original.
