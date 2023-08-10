Business Results

Overview of 1Q The Fiscal Year 2023(Ending March 31, 2024)

1. Summary of Business Results

(Millions of Yen) 1Q FY2022 1Q FY2023 Year-on-Year Change (Results) (Results) Net sales 40,224 42,994 +6.9% Operating income 2,510 3,250 +29.5% Ordinary income 2,578 3,427 +32.9% Net income 7,426 3,042 (59.0%) Evaluated Operating Income 4,972 6,074 +22.2%

In the same period of the previous fiscal year, sales of hotel memberships mainly for SANCTUARY COURT BIWAKO, which began sales in March 2022, were strong in Membership Operations. In the current fiscal year, with the addition of the strong sales of SANCTUARY COURT NIKKO, which began sales in October 2022, the number of contracts concluded exceeded that of the previous fiscal year. In addition, in Hotel and Restaurant Operations, occupancy rates of membership resort hotels in the urban areas, which had been slow to bounce back, improved; in Medical Operations, sales of medical memberships remained strong, exceeding previous fiscal year levels, and an increase in income fees in line with the increased number of memberships, etc., contributed to revenue; while the occupancy rates of senior residences, which had been an issue, also began to rise. As a result, the Group as a whole recorded higher sales and higher income in ordinary income items; however, given the recording of extraordinary income (approximately 8.0 billion yen) resulting from the sale of non-membership hotels in the same period of the previous fiscal year, net income attributable to owners of the parent decreased. Furthermore, evaluated operating income, an indicator of real performance, after deducting the effects of deferral of revenue from real estate sales and other factors, improved significantly thanks to the strong sales of hotel memberships.

(Reference) Evaluated Operating Income

In the pre-opening hotel membership sales, accounting figures for the real estate cost of the membership fee is deferred until the opening of the hotel as the revenue is realized in a lump sum at the time of opening. Evaluated operating income represents income assuming that such income to be deferred had been recorded during the current fiscal year. In addition, it is used as a management indicator of real performance during the current fiscal year, taking into account the effect of Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition for medical memberships, etc.

During the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, the Japanese economy witnessed companies being required to address such issues as rising prices, wage hikes, and manpower shortages, amid the impact of the steep rise in resource prices, the cost of living, and labor costs on personal consumption and corporate activities. Under these circumstances, the Company Group's business performance has been characterized by strong sales of hotel and medical memberships continuing from the previous fiscal year. The Group has been taking measures against the risk of inflation by raising the prices of certain memberships in June, in addition to the effects of the price hikes implemented in the previous fiscal year in Hotel and Restaurant Operations. Meanwhile, due to factors including the recording of an extraordinary income of approximately 8.0 billion yen from the sale of non-membership hotels in the same period of the previous fiscal year, net sales were 42,994 million yen (up 6.9% year-on-year), operating income was 3,250 million yen (up 29.5%), ordinary income was 3,427 million yen (up 32.9%), and net income attributable to owners of the parent was 3,042 million yen (down 59.0%).