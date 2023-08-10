Financial results Presentation

For 3-month Period Ended June 30, 2023

RESORTTRUST GROUP

"SANCTUARY COURT TAKAYAMA ART GALLERY RESORT" Started Membership Sales on June 21, 2021

*The pictures above are conceptional drawings and for illustrative purposes only.

Resorttrust, Inc. Securities code 4681

1Q FY2023 Financial Summary

RESORTTRUST GROUP

Consolidated net sales and income increased and consolidated net sales record high for thethree-monthperiod under review.

1Q FY2023: Net sales 42.9 billion yen, Operating income 3.2 billion yen

Membership sales and Hotel Operations and Medical Operations remained strong, with net sales exceeding the previous fiscal year's record high of 40.2 billion yen.

In terms of operating income for 1Q FY2023, the Hotel and Restaurant Operations segment reported 1.3 billion, a significant increase. On a consolidated basis, operating income increased by approximately 30% year-on-year

Membership sales: Contract volume reached a record highfor 1Q

Contract Values of Membership 1Q FY2023: (Hotel) 21.4 billion yen (Medical) 2.0 billion yen

Sales of the SANCTUARY COURT series, primarily SANCTUARY COURT NIKKO launched in October 2022, remained strong. The contract volume exceeded the previous record of 21.3 billion yen (1Q FY2022), in which the effects of sales of SANCTUARY COURT BIWAKO was included.

(Overall membership contract value, including medical and golf memberships, reached a record high of 23.7 billion yen.) Medical memberships also recorded strong sales of 2.0 billion yen and continued to sell well.

The full-year forecast for operating income, which was revised in July, expects a record high of 19.0 billion yen

Announced 3.0 billion yen share buyback as of today.

The first-half and full-year financial results for FY2023 are expected to exceed the initial plan in membership sales, Hotel Operations, and Medical Operations.

Plan to repurchase 3.0 billion yen worth of treasury shares to enhance shareholder returns, improve capital efficiency, and execute a flexible capital policy.

1

Financial Highlights 1Q FY2023

(April to June)

RESORTTRUST GROUP

RESORTTRUST GROUP

RESORTTRUST GROUP

Financial Highlights 1Q FY2023

(Million yen)

2022/6

2023/6

YoY

results

results

Difference

Net Sales

40,224

42,994

6.9%

Operating Income

2,510

3,250

29.5%

Ordinary Income

2,578

3,427

32.9%

Net Income

7,426

3,042

(59.0%)

Evaluated net sales

49,148

52,179

+6.2%

Evaluated

4,972

6,074

+22.2%

Operating Income

*Income attributable to owners of parent is labelled as "Net income" in this document.

[Evaluated Net Sales/ Operating Income]

  • Membership sales and facility operations were both off to a good start.

(Sanctuary Court sales, Bay Court operations, etc.)

  • Measures to improve compensation (up by 5%) including across-the-board pay increases were implemented as planned and the increase in sales absorbed the costs.

Prices of hotel memberships were also revised in June.

  • Currently, energy costs have not risen to the expected levels. Certain costs will be deferred to 2Q and beyond.
  • Operating income was the second highest following 1Q FY2016.
  • Approximately 1.0 billion yen in gain on redemption of foreign bonds was recorded under extraordinary income.

Net income alone decreased, as a gain on sales of non- membership hotels of approximately 8.0 billion yen was reported in the previous fiscal year.

Figures calculated on a sales evaluation basis after deducting accounting factors specific to the spread of COVID-19 infections as well as

booking of

real estate profits of sales of unopened properties. Adoption of new

accounting is not a temporary factor; however, evaluation was conducted using

the same standard as in the past to compare with figures in the previous years.

Evaluated Operating Income

Add/subtract evaluated operating income

  • 1Q FY2023 operating income and evaluated operating income for the past 5 years

1Q

1Q

1Q

1Q

1Q

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

6,074

4,972

Deferred

income

2,981

etc.

2,182

2,442

2,510

3,250

920

884

Operating Income

2,905

2

Financial Outline (1) Contract Values of Membership 1Q

FY2023/Increase in the number of members

RESORTTRUST GROUP

RESORTTRUST GROUP

RESORTTRUST GROUP

  • Contract Values of Membership 1Q FY2023/Increase in the number of members (Hotel + HM)

25.0

HM

23.0

23.4

3,000

XIV+BCC+KAHALA

2.0

SANCTUARY COURT

1.7

2,500

20.0

Number of people(right axis)

17.9

2,402

14.9

2.2

2,000

15.0

2,093

1.3

1,909

12.5

1,500

1.3

10.0

1,399

1,000

5.0

836

500

0.0

0

1Q

1Q

1Q

1Q

1Q

(billion yen)

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

(unit)

Contract volume further exceeded the record contract volume of the previous fiscal year (1Q FY2022), which included the effects of the sale of Biwako.

Although the growth in new members (the number of members) declined slightly year on year, for the full year the increase is solid at around 8,400.

3

Financial Outline (2)

1Q FY2023 Occupancy rate/Spending per visitor

  • 1Q FY2023 Occupancy rate/Spending per visitor

RESORTTRUST GROUP RESORTTRUST GROUP

RESORTTRUST GROUP

Occupancy rate (XIV+Baycourt)

Spending per visitor (XIV+Baycourt)

60.0

23,498

25,000

21,552

23,974

21,701

22,991

50.0

20,000

40.0

47.3%

48.2%

44.2%

15,000

30.0

33.6%

10,000

20.0

10.0

5,000

11.9%

0.0

0

(%)

1Q

1Q

1Q

1Q

1Q

(yen)

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

The membership hotel occupancy rate further exceeded the level in the same period of the previous fiscal year, when it recovered significantly beyond pre-COVID-19 levels.

The unit price also rose solidly year on year, incorporating the price revisions of November 2022.

(The unit prices dropped in 1Q FY2020 and 1Q FY2021 as a result of falling occupancy rates due to COVID-19.)

4

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Resorttrust Inc. published this content on 10 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2023 06:32:08 UTC.