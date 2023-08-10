Financial results Presentation
For 3-month Period Ended June 30, 2023
RESORTTRUST GROUP
"SANCTUARY COURT TAKAYAMA ART GALLERY RESORT" （Started Membership Sales on June 21, 2021 ）
*The pictures above are conceptional drawings and for illustrative purposes only.
Resorttrust, Inc. （Securities code 4681）
1Q FY2023 Financial Summary
RESORTTRUST GROUP
① Consolidated net sales and income increased and consolidated net sales record high for thethree-monthperiod under review.
1Q FY2023: Net sales 42.9 billion yen, Operating income 3.2 billion yen
・Membership sales and Hotel Operations and Medical Operations remained strong, with net sales exceeding the previous fiscal year's record high of 40.2 billion yen.
・In terms of operating income for 1Q FY2023, the Hotel and Restaurant Operations segment reported 1.3 billion, a significant increase. On a consolidated basis, operating income increased by approximately 30% year-on-year
②Membership sales: Contract volume reached a record highfor 1Q
Contract Values of Membership 1Q FY2023: (Hotel) 21.4 billion yen (Medical) 2.0 billion yen
・Sales of the SANCTUARY COURT series, primarily SANCTUARY COURT NIKKO launched in October 2022, remained strong. The contract volume exceeded the previous record of 21.3 billion yen (1Q FY2022), in which the effects of sales of SANCTUARY COURT BIWAKO was included.
(Overall membership contract value, including medical and golf memberships, reached a record high of 23.7 billion yen.) ・Medical memberships also recorded strong sales of 2.0 billion yen and continued to sell well.
③The full-year forecast for operating income, which was revised in July, expects a record high of 19.0 billion yen
Announced 3.0 billion yen share buyback as of today.
・The first-half and full-year financial results for FY2023 are expected to exceed the initial plan in membership sales, Hotel Operations, and Medical Operations.
・Plan to repurchase 3.0 billion yen worth of treasury shares to enhance shareholder returns, improve capital efficiency, and execute a flexible capital policy.
1
Financial Highlights 1Q FY2023
(April to June)
RESORTTRUST GROUP
RESORTTRUST GROUP
RESORTTRUST GROUP
【Financial Highlights 1Q FY2023】
(Million yen)
2022/6
2023/6
YoY
results
results
Difference
Net Sales
40,224
42,994
6.9%
Operating Income
2,510
3,250
29.5%
Ordinary Income
2,578
3,427
32.9%
Net Income
7,426
3,042
(59.0%)
Evaluated net sales
49,148
52,179
+6.2%
Evaluated
4,972
6,074
+22.2%
Operating Income
*Income attributable to owners of parent is labelled as "Net income" in this document.
[Evaluated Net Sales/ Operating Income]
- Membership sales and facility operations were both off to a good start.
(Sanctuary Court sales, Bay Court operations, etc.)
- Measures to improve compensation (up by 5%) including across-the-board pay increases were implemented as planned and the increase in sales absorbed the costs.
Prices of hotel memberships were also revised in June.
- Currently, energy costs have not risen to the expected levels. Certain costs will be deferred to 2Q and beyond.
- Operating income was the second highest following 1Q FY2016.
- Approximately 1.0 billion yen in gain on redemption of foreign bonds was recorded under extraordinary income.
Net income alone decreased, as a gain on sales of non- membership hotels of approximately 8.0 billion yen was reported in the previous fiscal year.
Figures calculated on a sales evaluation basis after deducting accounting factors specific to the spread of COVID-19 infections as well as
booking of
real estate profits of sales of unopened properties. Adoption of new
accounting is not a temporary factor; however, evaluation was conducted using
the same standard as in the past to compare with figures in the previous years.
Evaluated Operating Income
Add/subtract evaluated operating income
- 1Q FY2023 operating income and evaluated operating income for the past 5 years】
1Q
1Q
1Q
1Q
1Q
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
6,074
4,972
Deferred
income
2,981
etc.
2,182
2,442
2,510
3,250
920
△884
Operating Income
△2,905
2
Financial Outline (1) Contract Values of Membership 1Q
FY2023/Increase in the number of members
RESORTTRUST GROUP
RESORTTRUST GROUP
RESORTTRUST GROUP
- Contract Values of Membership 1Q FY2023/Increase in the number of members】 (Hotel + HM)
25.0
HM
23.0
23.4
3,000
XIV+BCC+KAHALA
2.0
SANCTUARY COURT
1.7
2,500
20.0
Number of people(right axis)
17.9
2,402
14.9
2.2
2,000
15.0
2,093
1.3
1,909
12.5
1,500
1.3
10.0
1,399
1,000
5.0
836
500
0.0
0
1Q
1Q
1Q
1Q
1Q
(billion yen)
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
(unit)
・Contract volume further exceeded the record contract volume of the previous fiscal year (1Q FY2022), which included the effects of the sale of Biwako.
・Although the growth in new members (the number of members) declined slightly year on year, for the full year the increase is solid at around 8,400.
3
Financial Outline (2)
1Q FY2023 Occupancy rate/Spending per visitor
- 1Q FY2023 Occupancy rate/Spending per visitor】
RESORTTRUST GROUP RESORTTRUST GROUP
RESORTTRUST GROUP
Occupancy rate (XIV+Baycourt)
Spending per visitor (XIV+Baycourt)
60.0
23,498
25,000
21,552
23,974
21,701
22,991
50.0
20,000
40.0
47.3%
48.2%
44.2%
15,000
30.0
33.6%
10,000
20.0
10.0
5,000
11.9%
0.0
0
(%)
1Q
1Q
1Q
1Q
1Q
(yen)
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
・The membership hotel occupancy rate further exceeded the level in the same period of the previous fiscal year, when it recovered significantly beyond pre-COVID-19 levels.
・The unit price also rose solidly year on year, incorporating the price revisions of November 2022.
(The unit prices dropped in 1Q FY2020 and 1Q FY2021 as a result of falling occupancy rates due to COVID-19.)
4
