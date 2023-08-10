① Consolidated net sales and income increased and consolidated net sales record high for thethree-monthperiod under review.

1Q FY2023: Net sales 42.9 billion yen, Operating income 3.2 billion yen

・Membership sales and Hotel Operations and Medical Operations remained strong, with net sales exceeding the previous fiscal year's record high of 40.2 billion yen.

・In terms of operating income for 1Q FY2023, the Hotel and Restaurant Operations segment reported 1.3 billion, a significant increase. On a consolidated basis, operating income increased by approximately 30% year-on-year

②Membership sales: Contract volume reached a record highfor 1Q

Contract Values of Membership 1Q FY2023: (Hotel) 21.4 billion yen (Medical) 2.0 billion yen

・Sales of the SANCTUARY COURT series, primarily SANCTUARY COURT NIKKO launched in October 2022, remained strong. The contract volume exceeded the previous record of 21.3 billion yen (1Q FY2022), in which the effects of sales of SANCTUARY COURT BIWAKO was included.

(Overall membership contract value, including medical and golf memberships, reached a record high of 23.7 billion yen.) ・Medical memberships also recorded strong sales of 2.0 billion yen and continued to sell well.

③The full-year forecast for operating income, which was revised in July, expects a record high of 19.0 billion yen

Announced 3.0 billion yen share buyback as of today.

・The first-half and full-year financial results for FY2023 are expected to exceed the initial plan in membership sales, Hotel Operations, and Medical Operations.

・Plan to repurchase 3.0 billion yen worth of treasury shares to enhance shareholder returns, improve capital efficiency, and execute a flexible capital policy.