Resorttrust : Financial results Presentation For the 6-month Period Ended September 30, 2020

(Million yen) 2020/9 2019/9 YoY (results) (results) Difference Net Sales 86,276 84,197 +2.5% Operating Income 9,980 8,501 +17.4% Ordinary Income 11,159 8,750 +27.5% Net Income 5,696 5,499 +3.6%

•The declaration of a state of emergency, subsequent closure of facilities, self-restraint from personal consumption due to the spread of COVID-19 largely impacted various businesses including hotel operation, membership sales, and operation of health checkup facilities. In the second quarter, however, real estate profits that had been deferred were realized as YOKOHAMA BAYCOURT CLUB opened, sales activities centered on membership businesses remained resilient even in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, and occupancy rates at membership hotels got on a recovery track. In addition, there followed support from the "Go to Travel Campaign." As a result, the Company recorded higher sales, higher operating income, higher ordinary income, and higher net income.

•In light of these circumstances, we have announced 『Notice of Revision of the Financial Results Forecast, Payment of a Dividend of Surplus (Interim Dividend), and Revision of the Dividend Forecast』 in a press release dated today, November 10, 2020.