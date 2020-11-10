Resorttrust : Financial results Presentation For the 6-month Period Ended September 30, 2020

Log in
Financial results Presentation For the 6-month Period Ended September 30, 2020

11/10/2020 | 06:09am EST

Financial results Presentation

For the 6-month Period Ended September 30, 2020

"Yokohama Baycourt Club Hotel & Spa Resort" opened on September 23, 2020

Resorttrust, Inc. Securities code 4681

Contents

  • Highlights of 2Q FY2020, Segment Results and BS/CF
  • Operation Policies, COVID-19 Countermeasures, Overview of FY2020, Group's Development Schedule and sales inventories
  • Mid-termManagement Plan "Connect 50"
  • Our group's ESG Outline
  • References
  1. 2-11P. 12-17
  1. 18-19P. 20-21 P. 22-30

1

Financial Highlights 2Q FY2020

(April to September)

(Million yen)

2020/9

2019/9

YoY

(results)

(results)

Difference

Net Sales

86,276

84,197

+2.5%

Operating Income

9,980

8,501

+17.4%

Ordinary Income

11,159

8,750

+27.5%

Net Income

5,696

5,499

+3.6%

•The declaration of a state of emergency, subsequent closure of facilities, self-restraint from personal consumption due to the spread of COVID-19 largely impacted various businesses including hotel operation, membership sales, and operation of health checkup facilities. In the second quarter, however, real estate profits that had been deferred were realized as YOKOHAMA BAYCOURT CLUB opened, sales activities centered on membership businesses remained resilient even in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, and occupancy rates at membership hotels got on a recovery track. In addition, there followed support from the "Go to Travel Campaign." As a result, the Company recorded higher sales, higher operating income, higher ordinary income, and higher net income.

•In light of these circumstances, we have announced Notice of Revision of the Financial Results Forecast, Payment of a Dividend of Surplus (Interim Dividend), and Revision of the Dividend Forecast in a press release dated today, November 10, 2020.

*Income attributable to owners of parent is labelled as "Net income" in this document.

2

Segment Sales and Operation Income 2Q FY2020

(April to September)

(Million yen)

Membership

Hotel and

Medical

Other

Total

Restaurant

2020/9 (results)

42,036

25,143

18,764

333

86,276

2019/9 (results)

22,164

42,167

19,532

332

84,197

YoY Change

89.7%

(40.4%)

(3.9%)

+0.1%

+2.5%

(Million yen)

Membership

Hotel and

Medical

Other

Overhead

Total

Restaurant

expenses

2020/9 (results)

14,390

(3,181)

2,515

254

(3,998)

9,980

2019/9 (results)

8,147

1,478

3,040

255

(4,420)

8,501

YoY Change

+76.6%

(4,659)

(17.3%)

(0.4%)

+421

+17.4%

"YoY Change" is

the difference in

the amount.

<>EBITDA

>

(Million yen)

Membership

Hotel and

Medical

Other

Overhead

Total

Restaurant

expenses

2020/9 (results)

14,412

(761)

3,345

415

(3,053)

14,359

2019/9 (results)

8,171

4,515

3,840

422

(3,423)

13,527

YoY Change

+76.4%

(5,276)

(12.9%)

(1.7%)

+370

+6.2%

"YoY Change" is

*Segment operating income before depreciation (=EBITDA) is calculated as the sum of operating income,

the difference in

depreciation and Amortization of goodwill.

the amount.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Resorttrust Inc. published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 11:08:04 UTC
