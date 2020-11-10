Resorttrust : Financial results Presentation For the 6-month Period Ended September 30, 2020
0
11/10/2020 | 06:09am EST
Financial results Presentation
For the 6-month Period Ended September 30, 2020
"Yokohama Baycourt Club Hotel & Spa Resort" opened on September 23, 2020
Resorttrust, Inc. （Securities code 4681）
Contents
Highlights of 2Q FY2020, Segment Results and BS/CF
Operation Policies, COVID-19 Countermeasures, Overview of FY2020, Group's Development Schedule and sales inventories
Mid-termManagement Plan "Connect 50"
Our group's ESG Outline
References
2-11P. 12-17
18-19P. 20-21 P. 22-30
1
Financial Highlights 2Q FY2020
(April to September)
(Million yen)
2020/9
2019/9
YoY
(results)
(results)
Difference
Net Sales
86,276
84,197
+2.5%
Operating Income
9,980
8,501
+17.4%
Ordinary Income
11,159
8,750
+27.5%
Net Income
5,696
5,499
+3.6%
•The declaration of a state of emergency, subsequent closure of facilities, self-restraint from personal consumption due to the spread of COVID-19 largely impacted various businesses including hotel operation, membership sales, and operation of health checkup facilities. In the second quarter, however, real estate profits that had been deferred were realized as YOKOHAMA BAYCOURT CLUB opened, sales activities centered on membership businesses remained resilient even in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, and occupancy rates at membership hotels got on a recovery track. In addition, there followed support from the "Go to Travel Campaign." As a result, the Company recorded higher sales, higher operating income, higher ordinary income, and higher net income.
•In light of these circumstances, we have announced 『Notice of Revision of the Financial Results Forecast, Payment of a Dividend of Surplus (Interim Dividend), and Revision of the Dividend Forecast』 in a press release dated today, November 10, 2020.
*Income attributable to owners of parent is labelled as "Net income" in this document.
2
Segment Sales and Operation Income 2Q FY2020
(April to September)
(Million yen)
Membership
Hotel and
Medical
Other
Total
Restaurant
2020/9 (results)
42,036
25,143
18,764
333
86,276
2019/9 (results)
22,164
42,167
19,532
332
84,197
YoY Change
89.7%
(40.4%)
(3.9%)
+0.1%
+2.5%
(Million yen)
Membership
Hotel and
Medical
Other
Overhead
Total
Restaurant
expenses
2020/9 (results)
14,390
(3,181)
2,515
254
(3,998)
9,980
2019/9 (results)
8,147
1,478
3,040
255
(4,420)
8,501
YoY Change
+76.6%
(4,659)
(17.3%)
(0.4%)
+421
+17.4%
"YoY Change" is
the difference in
the amount.
<>：EBITDA
>
(Million yen)
Membership
Hotel and
Medical
Other
Overhead
Total
Restaurant
expenses
2020/9 (results)
14,412
(761)
3,345
415
(3,053)
14,359
2019/9 (results)
8,171
4,515
3,840
422
(3,423)
13,527
YoY Change
+76.4%
(5,276)
(12.9%)
(1.7%)
+370
+6.2%
"YoY Change" is
*Segment operating income before depreciation (=EBITDA) is calculated as the sum of operating income,
the difference in
depreciation and Amortization of goodwill.
the amount.
3
Resorttrust Inc. published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.