Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Resorttrust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4681   JP3974450003

RESORTTRUST, INC.

(4681)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-15 am EDT
2274.00 JPY   +0.44%
03:18aResorttrust : Financial results Presentation For the year Ended March 31, 2023
PU
03:08aResorttrust : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY FY 2022(from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
PU
03:08aResorttrust : Formulation of the Resorttrust Group Five-Year Medium-Term Management Plan
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Resorttrust : Financial results Presentation For the year Ended March 31, 2023

05/15/2023 | 03:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Presentation Materials (PDF)

*Previous materials can be found in the "Past Materials".

Attachments

Disclaimer

Resorttrust Inc. published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 07:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RESORTTRUST, INC.
03:18aResorttrust : Financial results Presentation For the year Ended March 31, 2023
PU
03:08aResorttrust : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY FY 2022(from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
PU
03:08aResorttrust : Formulation of the Resorttrust Group Five-Year Medium-Term Management Plan
PU
03/30RESORTTRUST, INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/09Resorttrust : Financial results Presentation For the 9-month Period Ended December 31, 202..
PU
2022Resorttrust : Financial results Presentation For the 6-month Period Ended September 30, 20..
PU
2022RESORTTRUST, INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2022UBS Adjusts Resorttrust's Price Target to 2,150 Yen From 1,980 Yen, Keeps at Neutral
MT
2022Resorttrust : Financial results Presentation For the 3-month Period Ended June 30, 2022
PU
2022Resorttrust : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY 1Q FY 2022(from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 202..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RESORTTRUST, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 169 B 1 246 M 1 246 M
Net income 2023 14 567 M 108 M 108 M
Net Debt 2023 41 318 M 305 M 305 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,5x
Yield 2023 1,95%
Capitalization 241 B 1 781 M 1 781 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,67x
EV / Sales 2024 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 7 903
Free-Float 71,8%
Chart RESORTTRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Resorttrust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESORTTRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2 264,00 JPY
Average target price 2 718,75 JPY
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshiro Ito President, CEO & Representative Director
Katsuyasu Ito Senior Managing Director
Ariyoshi Fushimi Director & Manager-Corporate Planning
Taiki Ohta Head-Finance, Accounting & Legal Affairs
Tetsuya Furukawa Executive Officer & Deputy GM-Medical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RESORTTRUST, INC.-3.62%1 781
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED-1.58%13 305
WHITBREAD PLC24.90%8 033
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD.-5.94%6 639
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.8.19%6 250
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-8.92%5 577
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer