|
|
|
Resorttrust : Financial results Presentation For the year Ended March 31, 2023
Presentation Materials (PDF)
-
The Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
-
Financial results Presentation For the year Ended March 31, 2023
-
Transcription of Financial results Presentation For the 9-month Period Ended December 31, 2022
-
Financial results Presentation For the 9-month Period Ended December 31, 2022
-
Transcription of Financial results Presentation For the 6-month Period Ended September 30, 2022
-
Financial results Presentation For the 6-month Period Ended September 30, 2022
-
Transcription of Financial results Presentation For the 3-month Period Ended june 30, 2022
-
Financial results Presentation For the 3-month Period Ended June 30, 2022
-
The Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
-
Financial results Presentation For the year Ended March 31, 2022
-
Transcription of Financial results Presentation For the 9-month Period Ended December 31, 2021
-
Financial results Presentation For the 9-month Period Ended December 31, 2021
-
Transcription of Financial results Presentation For the 6-month Period Ended September 30, 2021
-
Financial results Presentation For the 6-month Period Ended September 30, 2021
-
Transcription of Financial results Presentation For the 3-month Period Ended June 30, 2021
-
Financial results Presentation For the 3-month Period Ended June 30, 2021
-
The Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
-
Transcript of financial results Presentation for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
-
Financial results Presentation For the year Ended March 31, 2021
-
Financial results Presentation For the 9-month Period Ended December 31, 2020
-
Transcription of Financial results Presentation For the 9-month Period Ended December 31, 2020
-
Financial results Presentation For the 6-month Period Ended September 30, 2020
-
Transcription of Financial results Presentation For the 6-month Period Ended September 30, 2020
-
Financial results Presentation For the 3-month Period Ended June 30, 2020
*Previous materials can be found in the "Past Materials".
Disclaimer
Resorttrust Inc. published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 07:17:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about RESORTTRUST, INC.
|
|03:18a
|Resorttrust : Financial results Presentation For the year Ended March 31, 2023
|
PU
|03:08a
|Resorttrust : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY FY 2022(from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
|
PU
|03:08a
|Resorttrust : Formulation of the Resorttrust Group Five-Year Medium-Term Management Plan
|
PU
|03/30
|RESORTTRUST, INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
|
FA
|02/09
|Resorttrust : Financial results Presentation For the 9-month Period Ended December 31, 202..
|
PU
|2022
|Resorttrust : Financial results Presentation For the 6-month Period Ended September 30, 20..
|
PU
|2022
|RESORTTRUST, INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
|
FA
|2022
|UBS Adjusts Resorttrust's Price Target to 2,150 Yen From 1,980 Yen, Keeps at Neutral
|
MT
|2022
|Resorttrust : Financial results Presentation For the 3-month Period Ended June 30, 2022
|
PU
|2022
|Resorttrust : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY 1Q FY 2022(from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 202..
|
PU
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on RESORTTRUST, INC.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
169 B
1 246 M
1 246 M
|Net income 2023
|
14 567 M
108 M
108 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
41 318 M
305 M
305 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|16,5x
|Yield 2023
|1,95%
|
|Capitalization
|
241 B
1 781 M
1 781 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,67x
|EV / Sales 2024
|1,42x
|Nbr of Employees
|7 903
|Free-Float
|71,8%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends RESORTTRUST, INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|8
|Last Close Price
|2 264,00 JPY
|Average target price
|2 718,75 JPY
|Spread / Average Target
|20,1%