Resorttrust : Notice Concerning Completion of Allotment of Treasury Shares Disposed as Restricted Share Compensation

July 28, 2022
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Company name
Resorttrust, Inc.
Representative
Ariyoshi Fushimi, President
Code
4681, Prime of Tokyo Stock Exchange and
Premier of Nagoya Stock Exchange
Notice Concerning Completion of Allotment of Treasury Shares Disposed as Restricted Share Compensation
Resorttrust, Inc. ("the Company") hereby announces that it has completed the allotment of treasury shares disposed as restricted share compensation based on the resolution of the Board of Directors adopted at a meeting held on June 28, 2022. For further information, please see the "Notice Concerning Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Share Compensation" dated June 28, 2022.
Outline of the Disposal
(1)
Allotment date
July 28, 2022
Class and number of shares to be
223,186 shares of common stock
disposed
Disposal price
¥2,183 per share
Total value of shares to be disposed
¥487,215,038
Allottees
11 Directors,* 223,186 shares
*Excluding Directors and Outside Directors serving
concurrently as Audit & Supervisory Committee Members
Disclaimer
Resorttrust Inc. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 06:07:08 UTC.