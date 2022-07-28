Log in
  5. Resorttrust, Inc.
RESORTTRUST, INC.

(4681)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:58 2022-07-28 am EDT
2161.00 JPY   +1.27%
Resorttrust : Notice Concerning Completion of Allotment of Treasury Shares Disposed as Restricted Share Compensation

07/28/2022 | 02:08am EDT
July 28, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Company name

Resorttrust, Inc.

Representative

Ariyoshi Fushimi, President

Code

4681, Prime of Tokyo Stock Exchange and

Premier of Nagoya Stock Exchange

Notice Concerning Completion of Allotment of Treasury Shares Disposed as Restricted Share Compensation

Resorttrust, Inc. ("the Company") hereby announces that it has completed the allotment of treasury shares disposed as restricted share compensation based on the resolution of the Board of Directors adopted at a meeting held on June 28, 2022. For further information, please see the "Notice Concerning Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Share Compensation" dated June 28, 2022.

Outline of the Disposal

(1)

Allotment date

July 28, 2022

(2)

Class and number of shares to be

223,186 shares of common stock

disposed

(3)

Disposal price

¥2,183 per share

(4)

Total value of shares to be disposed

¥487,215,038

(5)

Allottees

11 Directors,* 223,186 shares

*Excluding Directors and Outside Directors serving

concurrently as Audit & Supervisory Committee Members

Disclaimer

Resorttrust Inc. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 06:07:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
