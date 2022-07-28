Resorttrust : Notice Concerning Completion of Allotment of Treasury Shares Disposed as Restricted Share Compensation

July 28, 2022 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Company name Resorttrust, Inc. Representative Ariyoshi Fushimi, President Code 4681, Prime of Tokyo Stock Exchange and Premier of Nagoya Stock Exchange

Notice Concerning Completion of Allotment of Treasury Shares Disposed as Restricted Share Compensation

Resorttrust, Inc. ("the Company") hereby announces that it has completed the allotment of treasury shares disposed as restricted share compensation based on the resolution of the Board of Directors adopted at a meeting held on June 28, 2022. For further information, please see the "Notice Concerning Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Share Compensation" dated June 28, 2022.

Outline of the Disposal