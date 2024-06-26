June 26, 2024 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Company name Resorttrust, Inc. Representative Ariyoshi Fushimi, President Code 4681, Prime of Tokyo Stock Exchange and Premier of Nagoya Stock Exchange

Notice Concerning Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Share Compensation

Resorttrust, Inc. ("the Company") hereby announces its decision made at the meeting of the Board of Directors held today to dispose of treasury shares ("the Disposal of Treasury Shares") as restricted share compensation.

1. Outline of the Disposal

(1) Allotment date July 25, 2024 (2) Class and number of shares to be 204,015shares of common stock disposed (3) Disposal price ¥2,408.5 per share (4) Total value of shares to be disposed ¥491,370,127 *Decimals have been rounded down. (5) Scheduled allottees 11 Directors,* 204,015 shares *Excluding Directors and Outside Directors serving concurrently as Audit & Supervisory Committee Members

2. Objectives and Reasons for the Disposal

At the meeting of the Board of Directors held on April 14, 2021, the Company decided to introduce a restricted share compensation system (the "System") with the objective of providing an incentive for the Company's Directors (excluding Directors and Outside Directors serving concurrently as Audit & Supervisory Committee Members) ("Eligible Officers") to raise the Company's medium- to long-term corporate value and shareholder value on a sustainable basis. As a new compensation system for Eligible Officers, the System also intends to promote the further sharing of value with all shareholders. In addition, based on the System, at the 48th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 29, 2021 the Company has received approval for the granting of restricted shares as compensation to Eligible Officers through a separate limit to existing monetary compensation.

An outline of the System is as follows: