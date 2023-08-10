August 10, 2023 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Company name Resorttrust, Inc. Representative Ariyoshi Fushimi, President Code 4681, First Section of the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges

Notice Concerning Resolution of Matters Associated with Treasury Share Acquisition

(Treasury share acquisition based on the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to the provisions of

Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

Resorttrust, Inc. ("the Company") hereby announces its decision made at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on August 10, 2023 to acquire treasury shares pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act as applied by replacing terms pursuant to the provision of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the same Act, as described below.

1. Reason for Acquisition of Treasury Shares

To improve shareholder returns and capital efficiency, and enable the flexible execution of capitalization strategies in line with the changes to the management environment.

2. Details of the Acquisition (1) Class of shares to be acquired Common shares (2) Total number of shares to be acquired 1,500,000 (maximum) (1.4% of total shares issued, excluding treasury shares) (3) Total amount to be paid for acquisition ¥3,000,000,000 (maximum) (4) Acquisition period August 21, 2023 to October 31, 2023 (5) Acquisition method Market purchase based on discretionary trading contract for treasury share acquisition

(Reference) Status of treasury share holdings as of June 30, 2023 Total number of shares issued (excluding treasury shares): 107,652,441 Number of shares of treasury stock: 868,358

