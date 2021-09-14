Resorttrust : Notice of Application for Selection of New Market Category "Prime Market"

September 14, 2021 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Company name Resorttrust, Inc. Representative Ariyoshi Fushimi, President Code 4681, First Section of the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges

Notice of Application for Selection of New Market Category

"Prime Market"

Resorttrust,Inc.("the Company") received on July 9, 2021 the results of the initial assessment of its compliance with the listing standards of the new market segments to be introduced on April 4, 2022 from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and confirmed its compliance with the listing standards for the "Prime Market".

Based on these results, at a meeting of its Board of Directors held today, the Company resolved to select the new market segment "Prime Market" as the market to which it will belong after the introduction date and to apply to the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Hereafter, the Company will proceed with the prescribed procedures for the application for the selection of the new market category based on the schedule set forth by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.